Baseball: Scott puts up 9 runs but falls to Clinton in tournament opener

CLINTON, Tenn. | Nine runs are enough to win most games.

Scott High put nine runs on the board in Tuesday's (April 30) district tournament opening game against Clinton, but the Dragons scored 10 runs in the first inning and used that hot start to power themselves to a 20-9 win over the Highlanders.

The loss sends Scott to an elimination game against defending state champion Union County.

Micah Boles had two RBIs and two runs, while Caleb Prewitt had an RBI and two runs, as the Highlanders made the most of four hits against Clinton.

Jarome Byrd, Johnathan Terry, Jesse Boles, and Josh Byrge each scored runs for the Highlanders, with Byrge scoring two.

After Clinton jumped out to a 12-0 lead by adding two more runs in the second inning, the Highlanders cut it to 12-8 going into the fifth inning. But Clinton was able to close things out by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning, forcing an early end to the game.