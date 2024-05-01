POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsScott BaseballBaseball: Scott puts up 9 runs but falls to Clinton in tournament...
Scott Baseball

Baseball: Scott puts up 9 runs but falls to Clinton in tournament opener

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

CLINTON, Tenn.  |  Nine runs are enough to win most games.

Scott High put nine runs on the board in Tuesday's (April 30) district tournament opening game against Clinton, but the Dragons scored 10 runs in the first inning and used that hot start to power themselves to a 20-9 win over the Highlanders.

The loss sends Scott to an elimination game against defending state champion Union County.

had two RBIs and two runs, while had an RBI and two runs, as the Highlanders made the most of four hits against Clinton.

Jarome Byrd, Johnathan Terry, Jesse Boles, and each scored runs for the Highlanders, with Byrge scoring two.

After Clinton jumped out to a 12-0 lead by adding two more runs in the second inning, the Highlanders cut it to 12-8 going into the fifth inning. But Clinton was able to close things out by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning, forcing an early end to the game.

Previous article
Soccer: Scott High shuts out Tellico Plains for non-district win
Next article
Sacred Ground: Davey Boyatt Cemetery
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

Share post:

CLINTON, Tenn.  |  Nine runs are enough to win most games.

Scott High put nine runs on the board in Tuesday's (April 30) district tournament opening game against Clinton, but the Dragons scored 10 runs in the first inning and used that hot start to power themselves to a 20-9 win over the Highlanders.

The loss sends Scott to an elimination game against defending state champion Union County.

had two RBIs and two runs, while had an RBI and two runs, as the Highlanders made the most of four hits against Clinton.

Jarome Byrd, Johnathan Terry, Jesse Boles, and each scored runs for the Highlanders, with Byrge scoring two.

- Advertisement -

After Clinton jumped out to a 12-0 lead by adding two more runs in the second inning, the Highlanders cut it to 12-8 going into the fifth inning. But Clinton was able to close things out by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning, forcing an early end to the game.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Soccer: Scott High shuts out Tellico Plains for non-district win
Next article
Sacred Ground: Davey Boyatt Cemetery
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Kentucky man sentenced to prison for role in child’s death on Norris Lake

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
TAZEWELL, Tenn.  |  A Kentucky man was sentenced to...

Scott County’s unemployment rate tied for third-highest in the state

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
Scott County’s unemployment rate lurched upward in March, and...

Plateau Electric selects Duke Energy manager as new CEO

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
ONEIDA  |  Duke Energy’s John Proffitt has been selected...

Community gathers with D.A.’s office to celebrate victims and recognize victims’ rights

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
  HUNTSVILLE  |  The weather was less than ideal, but...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

© 2023 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.