POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsOneida Men's SoccerSoccer: Oneida shuts out Clinton for non-district win
Oneida Men's Soccer

Soccer: Oneida shuts out Clinton for non-district win

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

CLINTON, Tenn.  |  Oneida scored three goals in each half to earn a 6-0 non-district win here Tuesday (April 30).

scored twice, and , , Alex Jones and Kaiden Krahn also added goals, as the Indians picked up the shut-out win.

Jones' goal came in the first minute of the game, as the Indians started quickly. After controlling possession throughout the first half, the Indians had added two more goals to make it 3-0 at halftime.

“In the second half we came out aggressive and we were able to add on three more scores by putting significant pressure on their back line,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said.

The Indians scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half, then substituted liberally down the stretch.

“We got some playing time experience for the entire roster,” Keeton said.

Keeton credited and with putting significant pressure on Clinton's defenders in the second half.

- Advertisement -

“I was very pleased with the balanced scoring and also the assists from the forwards and midfielders,” he said.

“Our back line played really well again and they have really matured,” he added.

Ty Duncan earned the shutout, playing in place of , who continues to nurse a nagging back injury.

“He played exceptionally well,” Keeton said of Duncan. “He finished with only three saves, but managed the game very well and communicated with the guys in front of him at a high level.”

Keeton called the game a “good all-around team victory where everyone contributed for the win.”

Next up for Oneida is a Senior Night game against Karns on Thursday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Previous article
Huntsville Middle announces Top Ten
Next article
Soccer: Scott High shuts out Tellico Plains for non-district win
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

Share post:

CLINTON, Tenn.  |  Oneida scored three goals in each half to earn a 6-0 non-district win here Tuesday (April 30).

scored twice, and , , Alex Jones and Kaiden Krahn also added goals, as the Indians picked up the shut-out win.

Jones' goal came in the first minute of the game, as the Indians started quickly. After controlling possession throughout the first half, the Indians had added two more goals to make it 3-0 at halftime.

“In the second half we came out aggressive and we were able to add on three more scores by putting significant pressure on their back line,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said.

The Indians scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half, then substituted liberally down the stretch.

- Advertisement -

“We got some playing time experience for the entire roster,” Keeton said.

Keeton credited and with putting significant pressure on Clinton's defenders in the second half.

“I was very pleased with the balanced scoring and also the assists from the forwards and midfielders,” he said.

“Our back line played really well again and they have really matured,” he added.

Ty Duncan earned the shutout, playing in place of , who continues to nurse a nagging back injury.

- Advertisement -

“He played exceptionally well,” Keeton said of Duncan. “He finished with only three saves, but managed the game very well and communicated with the guys in front of him at a high level.”

Keeton called the game a “good all-around team victory where everyone contributed for the win.”

Next up for Oneida is a Senior Night game against Karns on Thursday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Huntsville Middle announces Top Ten
Next article
Soccer: Scott High shuts out Tellico Plains for non-district win
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Kentucky man sentenced to prison for role in child’s death on Norris Lake

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
TAZEWELL, Tenn.  |  A Kentucky man was sentenced to...

Scott County’s unemployment rate tied for third-highest in the state

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
Scott County’s unemployment rate lurched upward in March, and...

Plateau Electric selects Duke Energy manager as new CEO

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
ONEIDA  |  Duke Energy’s John Proffitt has been selected...

Community gathers with D.A.’s office to celebrate victims and recognize victims’ rights

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
  HUNTSVILLE  |  The weather was less than ideal, but...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

© 2023 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.