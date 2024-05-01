Soccer: Oneida shuts out Clinton for non-district win

CLINTON, Tenn. | Oneida scored three goals in each half to earn a 6-0 non-district win here Tuesday (April 30).

Levi James scored twice, and Mason Keeton, George Kline, Alex Jones and Kaiden Krahn also added goals, as the Indians picked up the shut-out win.

Jones' goal came in the first minute of the game, as the Indians started quickly. After controlling possession throughout the first half, the Indians had added two more goals to make it 3-0 at halftime.

“In the second half we came out aggressive and we were able to add on three more scores by putting significant pressure on their back line,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said.

The Indians scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half, then substituted liberally down the stretch.

“We got some playing time experience for the entire roster,” Keeton said.

Keeton credited Mason Keeton and Levi James with putting significant pressure on Clinton's defenders in the second half.

“I was very pleased with the balanced scoring and also the assists from the forwards and midfielders,” he said.

“Our back line played really well again and they have really matured,” he added.

Ty Duncan earned the shutout, playing in place of Gavin Keeton, who continues to nurse a nagging back injury.

“He played exceptionally well,” Keeton said of Duncan. “He finished with only three saves, but managed the game very well and communicated with the guys in front of him at a high level.”

Keeton called the game a “good all-around team victory where everyone contributed for the win.”

Next up for Oneida is a Senior Night game against Karns on Thursday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.