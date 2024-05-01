Soccer: Scott High rolls to 9-2 win over Union County to lock up third place in district play

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. | Scott High overcame a slow start by scoring six goals in the second half and cruising to a 9-2 win over Union County here Monday (April 29), in the process wrapping up third place in the District 4-2A standings.

It didn't always look like it was going to be that easy. Union County scored on a defensive breakdown just two minutes into the game, and held that 1-0 lead for more than 15 minutes before the Highlanders finally scored an equalizing goal in the game's 19th minute.

After that, though, the goals came fast and furiously. The Highlanders scored three goals in 14 minutes to take a 3-1 lead at halftime, and eventually led 8-1 before a questionable call in the box led to a Union County penalty kick late in the game. Scott capped things off with a penalty kick of its own.

“I said this is what it looks like when you get off the bus flat,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said of the game's early progress. “I think we've been reading too many scores on Max Preps. Now, obviously, by the end of the night we had things under control, and probably even by halftime.

“We distributed the ball well,” Henry added. “It's a good win.”

It was a bit of a chippy game at times. The match featured a total of six yellow cards and four penalty kicks. Scott High was the beneficiary of most of those calls, scoring three of its goals off PKs.

Skye Babb, who has been an absolute tear in the latter part of the season, had a career-high four goals.

- Advertisement -

It was Leavance Weatherford who got the scoring started, coming off the bench to score on a backside play off a corner kick by Hugo Henry, tying the score at one.

Henry then scored on a PK to make it 2-1, and Babb scored on a PK to make it 3-1 before the first half had ended.

The second half saw Babb score his second goal off an assist by Toby Garrett, then score his third goal off an assist by Henry.

Aidan Roberts made it 6-1 off an assist by Weatherford, before Peyton Smith scored off an assist by Garrett, followed by yet another Babb goal off an assist by Henry.

After Union County scored on a PK in the 76th minute, Haiden Blevins scored on a PK to set the final score at 9-2.

Although soccer records are not as well-kept as records in some other sports, it was the most goals scored by a Scott High team in a district game in many years, and perhaps a record for a district game.

Scott will travel to Anderson County for a district semifinal game on Tuesday, May 7. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.