POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsScott Men's SoccerSoccer: Scott High shuts out Tellico Plains for non-district win
Bo Sharpe defends during Scott High's game against Tellico Plains on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH
Scott Men's Soccer

Soccer: Scott High shuts out Tellico Plains for non-district win

Ben Garrett
By Ben Garrett

HUNTSVILLE  |  Scott High scored three goals in each half and picked up a 6-0 win over Tellico Plains Tuesday for a non-district win in the regular season home finale.

got the scoring started off an assist by in the 31st minute. The senior would later score a second goal, increasing his late-season goal total to 14 in the past 12 days.

scored off an assist by Babb in the 14th minute to make it 2-0, and that's the way things stood for a while before Babb scored his second goal off an assist by in the 33rd minute.

The second half saw Scott score off a Garrett goal that was assisted by in the 53rd minute, followed by a Henry goal that was assisted by . closed things out with a goal assisted by Henry.

Sophomore keeper earned the shutout in the goal.

The Highlanders will conclude regular season play at Greenback on Thursday.

Previous article
Soccer: Oneida shuts out Clinton for non-district win
Next article
Baseball: Scott puts up 9 runs but falls to Clinton in tournament opener
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

Share post:

HUNTSVILLE  |  Scott High scored three goals in each half and picked up a 6-0 win over Tellico Plains Tuesday for a non-district win in the regular season home finale.

got the scoring started off an assist by in the 31st minute. The senior would later score a second goal, increasing his late-season goal total to 14 in the past 12 days.

scored off an assist by Babb in the 14th minute to make it 2-0, and that's the way things stood for a while before Babb scored his second goal off an assist by in the 33rd minute.

The second half saw Scott score off a Garrett goal that was assisted by in the 53rd minute, followed by a Henry goal that was assisted by . closed things out with a goal assisted by Henry.

Sophomore keeper earned the shutout in the goal.

- Advertisement -

The Highlanders will conclude regular season play at Greenback on Thursday.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Soccer: Oneida shuts out Clinton for non-district win
Next article
Baseball: Scott puts up 9 runs but falls to Clinton in tournament opener
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Kentucky man sentenced to prison for role in child’s death on Norris Lake

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
TAZEWELL, Tenn.  |  A Kentucky man was sentenced to...

Scott County’s unemployment rate tied for third-highest in the state

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
Scott County’s unemployment rate lurched upward in March, and...

Plateau Electric selects Duke Energy manager as new CEO

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
ONEIDA  |  Duke Energy’s John Proffitt has been selected...

Community gathers with D.A.’s office to celebrate victims and recognize victims’ rights

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
  HUNTSVILLE  |  The weather was less than ideal, but...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

© 2023 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.