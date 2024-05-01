Soccer: Scott High shuts out Tellico Plains for non-district win

HUNTSVILLE | Scott High scored three goals in each half and picked up a 6-0 win over Tellico Plains Tuesday for a non-district win in the regular season home finale.

Skye Babb got the scoring started off an assist by Aidan Roberts in the 31st minute. The senior would later score a second goal, increasing his late-season goal total to 14 in the past 12 days.

Toby Garrett scored off an assist by Babb in the 14th minute to make it 2-0, and that's the way things stood for a while before Babb scored his second goal off an assist by Isaiah Washam in the 33rd minute.

The second half saw Scott score off a Garrett goal that was assisted by Hugo Henry in the 53rd minute, followed by a Henry goal that was assisted by Leivance Weatherford. Aidan Roberts closed things out with a goal assisted by Henry.

Sophomore keeper Michael Bond earned the shutout in the goal.

The Highlanders will conclude regular season play at Greenback on Thursday.