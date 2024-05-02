POWERED BY

Oneida Baseball
Oneida Baseball

A Thursday update from the district tournaments

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

An update from the district tournaments, which got underway this week for softball and baseball, and will continue next week for soccer.

  • Scott High baseball fell to Union County 13-3 on Wednesday and ended their season. It was a 6-2 game going into the fourth inning before Union County slowly pulled away. Jesse Boles had two RBIs in his final game as a Highlander, and also drove in a run. Jarome Byrd scored two runs, and scored one run.
  • Scott High softball fell to Union County 21-0 on Thursday and ended their season in the opening round of the single-elimination tournament. Union County put up 13 runs in the first inning and held the Lady Highlanders without a hit.
  • Oneida baseball fell to Alcoa 6-2 on Thursday in the second round, but kept their season alive with an 11-1 win over Austin-East in the elimination game. Oneida used an 8-run fourth inning to turn a 3-1 game into the 11-1 win. Elijah Strunk batted in two runs, while and each batted in a run. A host of Indians scored runs, including and Caden Shoemaker with two each, , , Colten Sircy, Ryon, Kaimen Sexton, Strunk and . Sexton was credited with the win on the mound, striking out seven and allowing only two hits in five innings of work.

Baseball: Oneida pounds A-E in district tournament opener

Baseball: Oneida pounds A-E in district tournament opener
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

