Soccer: Oneida defeats Karns 4-1 on Senior Night

ONEIDA | The Indians closed out the regular season Thursday with a 4-1 win over Karns on Senior Night at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

Levi James scored a pair of goals, while Mason Keeton and George Kline each added a goal, and Oneida was never seriously threatened by the Beavers.

It was a 1-0 game after Keeton scored 12 minutes in off an assist from James. At the midway point of the first half, Kline scored off an assist from Kaiden Krahn to make it 2-0, a goal that his coach, Derek Keeton, called “literally a thing of beauty.”

The second half saw Krahn draw a foul in the box, setting up a penalty kick from James to make it 3-0.

Karns was finally able to get on the board to make it a 3-1 game, but Keeton assisted a goal to James to make it 4-1 with 10 minutes remaining.

“I cannot say enough good things about Riece Kennedy, Wyatt Yancey, Ashton Morland, Miles Laxton and Josh Cole, and how they were able to keep the shots from Karms manageable for Ty Duncan,” Keeton said. “Ty played outstanding in relief of Gavin. The whole team is really supporting Ty right now and all of us, including Gavin, are coaching him up and helping him and he's really wanting to be a good goalie, and he is.”

Keeton called it a “very good win against a good Karns team,” and said his team is gaining momentum ahead of the district tournament. Oneida will host the winner of Eagleton and Greenback at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.