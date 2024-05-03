POWERED BY

Skye Babb attacks the box as Toby Garrett closes in during Scott's win over Claiborne at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Friday, March 15, 2024 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH
Scott Men's Soccer

Soccer: Scott pulls away for 3-0 win at Greenback

Ben Garrett
By Ben Garrett

GREENBACK, Tenn.  |  Maybe it was a case of looking ahead to next week's important district tournament game at Anderson County.

Whatever the case, Scott High's game at Greenback on Thursday was a surprising struggle — but one the Highlanders ultimately won, 3-0, for their fourth win in six matches to close out the regular season.

Greenback, which earlier this week lost 5-1 to the same Tellico Plains team that Scott High defeated 6-0 on Tuesday, and is still looking for its first win of the season, was not expected to pose much of a threat to a Highlander team that has been on a tear in the final three weeks of the regular season.

But Thursday's game was a struggle, even though the Highlanders were never seriously threatened by the Cherokees.

scored off an assist by in the 25th minute to make it a 1-0 game, and scored off an assist from in the 33rd minute to make it a 2-0 game at halftime.

The second half saw Babb score his second goal of the match off an assist by with seven minutes left on the clock to make it a 3-0 final.

Scott will travel to Anderson County at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a District 4-2A semifinal game. It is an elimination game. The Mavs won the regular season meeting on a golden goal in overtime on April 12. The winner of Tuesday's game will likely travel to Gibbs on Thursday. The Highlanders fell to the Eagles by one goal last month.

Soccer: Oneida defeats Karns 4-1 on Senior Night
Soccer: Oneida defeats Karns 4-1 on Senior Night
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
