Soccer: Oneida defeats Eagleton, 3-2, to advance to district title game

ONEIDA | The Indians came from behind in the second half Tuesday (May 7) to pick up a 3-2 win over Eagleton and advance to the district championship game against Kingston.

The Indians scored early off a goal by Levi James to make it 1-0. What looked like a second goal by Mason Keeton was wiped off by an official who called a penalty, in what Oneida coach Derek Keeton called a momentum-changing sequence. The 1-0 score stood at halftime despite Oneida out-shooting Eagleton 14-8.

The second half saw the Royals score twice in quick succession to make it 2-1 with 27 minutes remaining. But Oneida answered quickly, with George Kline scoring an equalizing goal, and then Mason Keeton scoring what would prove to be a winning goal off an assist by Reice Kennedy.

“We were able to generate many good shots, but again just had trouble finishing,” Keeton said. “It was a very closely contested game in the last 20 minutes. The field was a little wet, which made the ball wet and both teams were affected by the wet ball.

“Eagleton played really well and was determined,” Keeton added. “However, championship-level teams always answer and I could not be more proud of the way our guys answered their run.”

Keeton said the number of close games his team has lost prepared them for the moment.

“The boys answered and performed really well the last 27 minutes of the game, holding them scoreless,” he said.

Keeton credited the play of Reice Kennedy and Wyatt Yancey in the second half, as well as the play of Levi James, Mason Keeton and George Kline.

“At this point in the season, it's very important that you find a way to win and move on to play for a championship,” he said.

Thursday's game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Kingston.