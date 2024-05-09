Soccer: Oneida claims fifth straight district title with win over Kingston

KINGSTON, Tenn. | In terms of seeding, at least, Kingston was the favorite to win Thursday. But Oneida traveled to Roane County feeling it had let one get away when it lost to the Yellow Jackets on a golden goal back on April 12, so no one was less surprised than the Indians when the whistle sounded to signal full time at Southwest Point Park and the scoreboard showed Oneida with a 4-2 win over Kingston.

The Indians' fifth consecutive district championship was perhaps their unlikeliest. Kingston dropped down to Class 1A during the offseason and brought with it a wealth of returning talent and experience. The Yellow Jackets had lost just once all season, entering Thursday's game, and had been the team most observers had pegged as the district champion before the season even began.

But it was Oneida that clearly had the upper hand in Thursday's championship game. Levi James scored two goals, while a pair of freshmen — Miles Laxton and Alex Jones — also scored to help the Indians to the 4-2 win.

“From the outset of the game, you could tell that we were locked in and ready to play based on our body language and aggressiveness,” said Oneida coach Derek Keeton. “The team was extra motivated from the loss to Kingston on our field earlier in the season.”

Laxton scored off a throw-in by Wyatt Yancey 15 minutes in to give the Indians an early lead. Kingston out-shot Oneida 9-5 in the first half, but was unable to capitalize — due in part to the play of sophomore keeper Ty Duncan, who continues to fill in for the injured Gavin Keeton.

Alex Jones scored to make it 2-0 12 minutes into the second half, followed by a PK by James to make it 3-0.

Kingston was finally able to get on the board, but Oneida added a second goal by James, off an assist by Keeton, to make it 4-1. Kingston's last score game with five minutes remaining.

“Coach (Phil) Newport's defense was the key to giving us the confidence we needed as we closed out this run towards the end of the season to the district tournament,” Keeton said. “Reice Kennedy, Wyatt Yancey, Ashton Morland, Miles Laxton and Josh Cole played outstanding.”

Kingston's decision to double up on Mason Keeton defensively gave James the edge he needed to be a factor on the offensive end of the field.

“He played relentless and as they continued to double Mason all night long he really took advantage,” Keeton said. “Over the last five games Mason and Levi have each played off each other so well and taken full advantage of what the defense has given them.”

Oneida already knew it would be playing in the region tournament next week, courtesy of a come-from-behind win against Eagleton two nights earlier. But Thursday's win locked in another home game for the Indians, against the District 1-A runner-up. It was not clear Thursday night who that would be, with the District 1 tournament not yet completed.

Keeton was adamant all season that his team was being built for May. Oneida started the season 0-5, but those losses were against stiff competition — usually much larger schools. The Indians played other large schools throughout the course of the regular season, including Knox Central, Halls and Powell.

So while Thursday's game might have looked to easily favor Kingston on paper — featuring a 12-1-1 team against a 9-9 team — the records were deceiving.

“Obviously having two freshmen to score in a championship game was huge for us,” Keeton said. “Miles Laxton in the middle of the season transferred from offense to defense because our team really needed him back there and all he did was turn in a district rookie of the year campaign and score a major, important goal in the district championship for us.”

Keeton was also complimentary of the play of Jones and fellow freshmen Kaden Krahn.

“They all have tremendous futures,” he said.

“I cannot say enough good things about our coaching staff,” Keeton said. “To go on the road and beat a highly state-ranked team when their last loss was in early March, on their field, for a championship was a tremendous accomplishment.”