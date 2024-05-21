POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsOneida Men's Soccer'The time is right': Keeton steps aside after six-season run as Oneida...
Oneida coach Derek Keeton is showered after his team won the District 2-A championship in 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida Men's Soccer

‘The time is right’: Keeton steps aside after six-season run as Oneida soccer coach

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  Derek Keeton will step down as the men's soccer coach at Oneida after seven years at the helm, he informed his players Monday (May 20) evening.

“I wanted to get out when I loved it the most,” Keeton told the Independent Herald, adding that the 2024 season was his favorite as a high school head coach.

“Coaching has been my life for the past 15 years,” he said. “I want to spend some more time with Rose (wife). There's my boys, and my church.”

With Oneida coming off a string of five consecutive district championships and returning a talented roster for the 2025 season, Keeton said the time is right for a change.

“When you're a man of faith and the Lord says you need to put your priorities in other areas, you do that,” he said. “It's time to let someone else have the opportunity while the talent is still good. It's the right time for everyone involved.”

Keeton spent two years coaching Oneida Middle School's boys team before making the move to the high school level prior to the start of the 2018 season.

That first team, in 2018, lost to Cumberland Gap in overtime in the district championship game.

- Advertisement -

Since that year, the Indians never failed to win a district championship, although the 2020 season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oneida made the substate in five of the six seasons Keeton coached the team.

However, injuries to key players plagued the Indians at the most inopportune times. There was the injury to Dante West, perhaps the best player on the 2018 team, in the district championship game against Cumberland Gap. Danner Keeton, the eldest of Derek Keeton's two sons to play for him, suffered a season-ending injury in 2019. , the top offensive weapon on the 2023 team, suffered a broken leg in the postseason. And both Keeton's son, Gavin, the team's keeper, and his nephew, , missed last week's region semifinal loss to Pigeon Forge with injuries.

set the program's all-time scoring record earlier this season, breaking the career mark held by his cousin, Danner.

Oneida has amassed a record of 71-43-5 during Keeton's tenure, with the five district championships, two region championships and five substate appearances.

This year's team, which Keeton called his favorite, started 0-5 before going 10-5 the rest of the way and winning the district championship with a 4-2 road win over a Kingston team that had lost only one time all season.

“It was a combination of having the young freshmen coming in along with all the mature players,” Keeton said of what made the 2024 season so pleasurable to coach. “Meshing the two was a big challenge. But it was such a tough schedule that it was a tremendous challenge.”

- Advertisement -

The schedule was easily the toughest of Keeton's tenure as head coach, and he said that's the way he intended it.

“I just loved playing that tough schedule and watching these kids go,” he said. “This was a personal challenge for me. And we don't beat Eagleton and Kingston (in the district tournament) without playing the schedule we played. By the time we got to Karns, that was a pretty good team. And then you saw it all come to be at Kingston.”

The 2024 team was perhaps the unlikeliest of all five of Keeton's district championship teams at Oneida, as Kingston was considered the heir apparent to the throne after dropping down to Class A from Class AA. The Yellow Jackets entered the season as favorites to win the district, and stayed on top throughout the season, defeating Oneida in overtime at Jane Terry Hoffman Field in a regular season match in April. But in the rematch at Kingston, Oneida dominated even without Keeton in the goal, jumping out to a 3-0 lead.

Previous article
Benjy Chitwood, 50
- Advertisement -

Popular

- Advertisement -

Share post:

ONEIDA  |  Derek Keeton will step down as the men's soccer coach at Oneida after seven years at the helm, he informed his players Monday (May 20) evening.

“I wanted to get out when I loved it the most,” Keeton told the Independent Herald, adding that the 2024 season was his favorite as a high school head coach.

“Coaching has been my life for the past 15 years,” he said. “I want to spend some more time with Rose (wife). There's my boys, and my church.”

With Oneida coming off a string of five consecutive district championships and returning a talented roster for the 2025 season, Keeton said the time is right for a change.

“When you're a man of faith and the Lord says you need to put your priorities in other areas, you do that,” he said. “It's time to let someone else have the opportunity while the talent is still good. It's the right time for everyone involved.”

- Advertisement -

Keeton spent two years coaching Oneida Middle School's boys team before making the move to the high school level prior to the start of the 2018 season.

That first team, in 2018, lost to Cumberland Gap in overtime in the district championship game.

Since that year, the Indians never failed to win a district championship, although the 2020 season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oneida made the substate in five of the six seasons Keeton coached the team.

However, injuries to key players plagued the Indians at the most inopportune times. There was the injury to Dante West, perhaps the best player on the 2018 team, in the district championship game against Cumberland Gap. Danner Keeton, the eldest of Derek Keeton's two sons to play for him, suffered a season-ending injury in 2019. , the top offensive weapon on the 2023 team, suffered a broken leg in the postseason. And both Keeton's son, Gavin, the team's keeper, and his nephew, , missed last week's region semifinal loss to Pigeon Forge with injuries.

- Advertisement -

set the program's all-time scoring record earlier this season, breaking the career mark held by his cousin, Danner.

Oneida has amassed a record of 71-43-5 during Keeton's tenure, with the five district championships, two region championships and five substate appearances.

This year's team, which Keeton called his favorite, started 0-5 before going 10-5 the rest of the way and winning the district championship with a 4-2 road win over a Kingston team that had lost only one time all season.

“It was a combination of having the young freshmen coming in along with all the mature players,” Keeton said of what made the 2024 season so pleasurable to coach. “Meshing the two was a big challenge. But it was such a tough schedule that it was a tremendous challenge.”

The schedule was easily the toughest of Keeton's tenure as head coach, and he said that's the way he intended it.

- Advertisement -

“I just loved playing that tough schedule and watching these kids go,” he said. “This was a personal challenge for me. And we don't beat Eagleton and Kingston (in the district tournament) without playing the schedule we played. By the time we got to Karns, that was a pretty good team. And then you saw it all come to be at Kingston.”

The 2024 team was perhaps the unlikeliest of all five of Keeton's district championship teams at Oneida, as Kingston was considered the heir apparent to the throne after dropping down to Class A from Class AA. The Yellow Jackets entered the season as favorites to win the district, and stayed on top throughout the season, defeating Oneida in overtime at Jane Terry Hoffman Field in a regular season match in April. But in the rematch at Kingston, Oneida dominated even without Keeton in the goal, jumping out to a 3-0 lead.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Benjy Chitwood, 50
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Commissioners recognize Parker for Eagle Scout achievement

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
HUNTSVILLE  |  Cameron Parker was recognized by Scott County...

Pay raise for county employees nears reality

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
A pay raise for law enforcement officers and other county employees is a priority as the next fiscal year budget is finalized. The question is how much.

Kazee Hollifield plans softball clinic at Bear Creek

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
ONEIDA  |  Retired Carson-Newman University softball coach Vickee Kazee...

Photos: McDonald’s raises $5,000 for schools through ‘McTeacher’s Night’

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
ONEIDA  |  McDonald's of Oneida raised more than $5,000...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

© 2024 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.