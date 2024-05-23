POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsOneida Men's SoccerBlevins named head soccer coach at Oneida
David Blevins
Oneida Men's Soccer

Blevins named head soccer coach at Oneida

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  David Blevins has been named the new men’s soccer coach at Oneida High School, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced Wednesday.

Blevins will pull double-duty; he is also the new head coach of the Oneida women’s soccer team. He was named to that post last month.

Blevins replaces Derek Keeton, who announced Monday that he is stepping down, after a six-season run at the helm that produced five district championships, two region championships and five substate appearances.

“Coach Keeton has been such a phenomenal leader for our boys’ soccer program at OHS for many years,” Phillips said. “Not only did he inspire our young men to strive for greatness on the field, but he also added them on their journey for life. He was a God-send miracle for us at Oneida and I cannot thank him enough for what he has done for our student-athletes, our programs, our school and our community.”

Blevins will make the move to the high school level after coaching the Oneida Middle School boys’ team for several seasons. Prior to that, he was the coach at Winfield School. He is also a long-time coach at the AYSO level.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to take on the head coaching position for the Oneida High School boys’ soccer program,” Blevins said. “I have seen these young men tackle many obstacles and overcome them every time. The passion for the sport alongside the respectful culture they procure shows the quality of the program Derek Keeton endorsed. Being given this chance to be involved with such a program is definitely a blessing. I can only hope to give the team the absolute best I can to this program.”

Phillips said she has no doubt that Blevins will do a “phenomenal job” as he transitions to the high school level.

- Advertisement -

“Coach Blevins understands how to run a program and Oneida Schools soccer players will grow and advance under his leadership,” she said. “We are so excited for what the future holds for our soccer team.”

Previous article
Summer pool season begins Friday
Next article
Celebrating the nurses of the Scott County School System
- Advertisement -

Popular

- Advertisement -

Share post:

ONEIDA  |  David Blevins has been named the new men’s soccer coach at Oneida High School, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced Wednesday.

Blevins will pull double-duty; he is also the new head coach of the Oneida women’s soccer team. He was named to that post last month.

Blevins replaces Derek Keeton, who announced Monday that he is stepping down, after a six-season run at the helm that produced five district championships, two region championships and five substate appearances.

“Coach Keeton has been such a phenomenal leader for our boys’ soccer program at OHS for many years,” Phillips said. “Not only did he inspire our young men to strive for greatness on the field, but he also added them on their journey for life. He was a God-send miracle for us at Oneida and I cannot thank him enough for what he has done for our student-athletes, our programs, our school and our community.”

Blevins will make the move to the high school level after coaching the Oneida Middle School boys’ team for several seasons. Prior to that, he was the coach at Winfield School. He is also a long-time coach at the AYSO level.

- Advertisement -

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to take on the head coaching position for the Oneida High School boys’ soccer program,” Blevins said. “I have seen these young men tackle many obstacles and overcome them every time. The passion for the sport alongside the respectful culture they procure shows the quality of the program Derek Keeton endorsed. Being given this chance to be involved with such a program is definitely a blessing. I can only hope to give the team the absolute best I can to this program.”

Phillips said she has no doubt that Blevins will do a “phenomenal job” as he transitions to the high school level.

“Coach Blevins understands how to run a program and Oneida Schools soccer players will grow and advance under his leadership,” she said. “We are so excited for what the future holds for our soccer team.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Summer pool season begins Friday
Next article
Celebrating the nurses of the Scott County School System
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Summer pool season begins Friday

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
The 2024 summer pool season will kick off this...

More thunderstorms to impact Scott County area

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
As cleanup continues from Wednesday night's severe thunderstorm that...

Severe thunderstorm causes significant damage, power outages

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
A severe thunderstorm left significant damage and widespread power outages in its wake Wednesday evening.

Commissioners recognize Parker for Eagle Scout achievement

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
HUNTSVILLE  |  Cameron Parker was recognized by Scott County...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

© 2024 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.