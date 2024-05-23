Blevins named head soccer coach at Oneida

ONEIDA | David Blevins has been named the new men’s soccer coach at Oneida High School, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced Wednesday.

Blevins will pull double-duty; he is also the new head coach of the Oneida women’s soccer team. He was named to that post last month.

Blevins replaces Derek Keeton, who announced Monday that he is stepping down, after a six-season run at the helm that produced five district championships, two region championships and five substate appearances.

“Coach Keeton has been such a phenomenal leader for our boys’ soccer program at OHS for many years,” Phillips said. “Not only did he inspire our young men to strive for greatness on the field, but he also added them on their journey for life. He was a God-send miracle for us at Oneida and I cannot thank him enough for what he has done for our student-athletes, our programs, our school and our community.”

Blevins will make the move to the high school level after coaching the Oneida Middle School boys’ team for several seasons. Prior to that, he was the coach at Winfield School. He is also a long-time coach at the AYSO level.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to take on the head coaching position for the Oneida High School boys’ soccer program,” Blevins said. “I have seen these young men tackle many obstacles and overcome them every time. The passion for the sport alongside the respectful culture they procure shows the quality of the program Derek Keeton endorsed. Being given this chance to be involved with such a program is definitely a blessing. I can only hope to give the team the absolute best I can to this program.”

Phillips said she has no doubt that Blevins will do a “phenomenal job” as he transitions to the high school level.

“Coach Blevins understands how to run a program and Oneida Schools soccer players will grow and advance under his leadership,” she said. “We are so excited for what the future holds for our soccer team.”