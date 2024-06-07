POWERED BY

A sell-out crowd watched Tennessee defeat Evansville 11-6 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2024 | Photo: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics.
Top-seeded Vols defeat Evansville in Game 1 of Super Regionals

KNOXVILLE  |  The nation’s No. 1 team is one win away from Omaha.

Tennessee defeated upset-minded Evansville in Game 1 of the Super Regionals Friday afternoon, claiming an 11-6 win in the best-of-three series.

A sell-out crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium saw Tennessee hit four balls out of the park en route to the win. Hunter Ensley continued his postseason hot streak with a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to extend the Vols’ lead from 8-5 to 11-5. Ensley finished the day with three hits and four RBIs.

Also hitting home runs for Tennessee were Christian Moore, Blake Burke and Billy Amick. The trio — the top three hitters in the Vols’ batting order — combined for six hits, seven runs and five RBIs.

Burke hit his 18th home run of the season to give the Vols’ a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, and added an RBI double in a three-run fifth inning after Evansville had tied the game at five.

Reliever AJ Causey struck out eight batters over 4.2 innings without giving up an earned run to pick up the win, improving to 13-3 on the year. With the victory, he tied Bronson Heflin for fourth-most single-season victories in UT history. Heflin did it in 1994. 

Tennessee will attempt to punch its ticket to the College World Series Saturday morning. Game 2 will begin at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. 

If Evansville is able to win Saturday, Game 3 will be Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. 

