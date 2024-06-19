Tennessee will play for national championship after dominating Florida State at College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | For the first time since 1998, the Tennessee Vols will play for a national championship in one of the main three men’s sports, when they begin a best of three series against either No. 3 Texas A&M or unranked Florida at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

The Vols punched their ticket to the championship series with a 7-2 win over No. 8 Florida State on Wednesday. And, this time, there was no talk of a checked swing.

Blake Burke’s two-out, two-strike checked swing in the bottom of the ninth inning at the CWS opener five days earlier had been a major topic of conversation in Omaha. Much to the chagrin of the Florida State faithful, the third base umpire ruled in Tennessee’s favor, keeping the game alive and allowing Burke to hit a two-run single to tie the game. Moments later, the Vols walked it off against the Seminoles with a 12-11 win.

But Wednesday’s rematch was a no-doubter, with Tennessee dominating. The Vols jumped out to a 4-0 lead early, and Florida State never threatened thanks to six shut-out innings of work by Zander Sechrist on the mound. Sechrist has been Tennessee’s third-day starter most of the season, but has become the Vols’ most reliable arm in the rotation since the start of the postseason. Florida State was able to tag him for back-to-back solo home runs in the seventh inning, but by that time the Seminoles were down 6-0.

Burke was again a storyline in Wednesday’s game. His solo home run in the eighth inning gave Tennessee an insurance run and was his 20th homer of the season. Tennessee is now the first team in NCAA history to have five players with 20 or more home runs in a single season. Their team total is 178 home runs, just nine behind the record set by LSU in 1997.

Tennessee went 3-0 in bracket play at the CWS, and is 8-1 overall in the NCAA Tournament.

For Tennessee, the trip to the national championship series is the first for the baseball program since 1951. In those days, the championship was a one-game, winner-take-all format.

The Vols’ program has been revitalized since the arrival of Tony Vitello, and they’re playing in their third College World Series in four years.

The Vols continue to battle the much-discussed “top seed curse.” Since the NCAA Tournament was expanded in 1999, the No. 1 overall seed has never won a national championship. But Tennessee has already bucked the trend, becoming just the third No. 1 seed to make it to the championship series — and the first since 2009.

Tennessee last played for a national championship in a major men’s sport in 1998, when football faced Florida State in the inaugural BCS National Championship Game. The Vols won that game, 23-16.

Women’s basketball won a national championship in 2008, the last of Pat Summitt’s storied career. But the Vols have not been back in a national championship game situation in the main three men’s sports of football, basketball and baseball since that 1998 BCS game against the Seminoles.

The SEC is continuing its dominance of college baseball. In a CWS that featured teams from only two conferences, the SEC and the ACC, the SEC has gone 5-0 against the ACC, with Tennessee winning three of those games. For the second year in a row and the third time in four years, it will be an all-SEC finale, with the Vols facing the winner of Texas A&M and Florida. The Aggies led the Gators 3-0 late Wednesday night, after Florida dominated Kentucky early in the day to eliminate the Wildcats.