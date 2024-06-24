Vols break #1-seed curse, win first baseball national championship

OMAHA, Neb. | The curse of the One Seed is history.

No. 1 Tennessee held off No. 3 Texas A&M in a winner-take-all thriller at the College World Series Monday, 6-5, to claim the program’s first-ever national championship.

Vol slugger Christian Moore opened the game with a home run, and College World Series MVP Dylan Dreiling hit a two-run blast in the seventh, sparking Tennessee to their second win over the Aggies in as many days in Omaha.

In the end, it was a Houdini-like slide from Hunter Ensley at the plate in the seventh that proved to be the difference-maker. That was the end of a two-out rally for Tennessee that started with a Billy Amick single to left center. Two batters after Dreiling’s home run into the Texas A&M dugout, Kavares Tears hit a deep ball off the wall in center field, and Ensley was waved home from first. It appeared to be a bad decision, as Texas A&M made the throw to the plate in plenty of time. But Ensley angled his body as he slid, avoiding the tag by mere centimeters and tagging the plate to give Tennessee what was a 6-1 lead at the time.

After that, the Vols held on for dear life, surviving four wild pitches in the final two innings before Aaron Combs struck out Texas A&M’s Ted Burton to end the game.

Tennessee becomes the first No. 1 national seed to win the College World Series since Miami did it in 1999, the first time the NCAA adopted the national seed format. Until this season, only two No. 1 seeds had even advanced to the championship series since the Hurricanes won it all in 1999.

To defy past trends, the Vols had to survive the nation’s best pitching staff. It was a staff that pushed Tennessee to the ropes with a 9-5 win in Game 1 on Saturday. In fact, Tennessee trailed 1-0 in the seventh inning of Game 2 on Sunday. At that point, Texas A&M had not trailed at any point in the postseason, and had not lost a game since Tennessee defeated the Aggies in an elimination game in the SEC Tournament.

Ultimately, two-out hitting lifted the Vols to their first baseball national championship, and their first national championship in any of the “revenue sports” since a football national title in 1998.

In Saturday’s game, Dreiling — who hit a home run in all three games of the CWS championship series — hit a two-out, two-run blast to give the Vols a 2-1 lead. That same inning, Cal Stark — the Knoxville native who was hitless in the College World Series up to that point — hit a two-out, two-run shot to give Tennessee all the cushion it would need to force Game 3.

Texas A&M had their seemingly untouchable closer, Evan Aschenbeck, up and warming in Sunday’s game, but sat him back down when Tennessee took the lead in the seventh inning.

At that point, it appeared that Texas A&M might have a bit of an edge in Sunday’s game. Justin Lamkin, a left-handed sophomore who had not given up a single earned run in the CWS, was due to start, and middle reliever Josh Stewart was fully rested.

But while the Aggies boasted the best pitching staff in college baseball, the Vols boasted the best hitting lineup in the sport. They relied on their bats heavily all season long, and they came through in a big way again in Monday’s Game 3. It started with Moore’s rocket to the left field seats in the bottom of the first inning, and continued with a Dreiling sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI single by Dean Curley in the third, after Texas A&M had battled back to tie it.

The Vols’ bats managed to chase Lamkin out of the game in just 2.2 innings.

It was still a 3-1 game when Texas A&M turned to Aschenbeck, arguably the best closer in college baseball, in the sixth inning. Aschenbeck had not given up an earned run in the postseason.

Aschenbeck’s first inning of work went well, despite a double by Curley. But the Vols tagged off on the Aggies’ closer in the seventh inning unlike any team has been able to this season. After Moore and Blake Burke both flied out to start the inning, Amick hit a single to set up Dreiling’s home run that just cleared the fence in right field. Then Ensley singled to set up Tears’ fly ball off the wall, making it a 6-1 game.

Texas A&M battled back, though. Tennessee went through three pitchers in the final two innings and had two more warming up in the bullpen before finally recording the final out. Pigeon Forge native Dylan Loy got one out before fan favorite Kirby Connell came on and struck out back-to-back batters with the tying run at the plate.

Combs — who was a hero of Sunday’s Game 2 win after coming on in relief to shut down Texas A&M’s bats — closed out the game. But, again, it wasn’t easy. The Aggies scored a one-out run, then advanced a runner to third on a balk before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-5. Finally, Combs got Burton to swing at a strike three to end the game and set off a celebration from the Tennessee dugout.

Tennessee has now been to the College World Series three of the last four years under head coach Tony Vitello. By winning the national championship, the 2024 team will go down as one of the best teams in the history of college baseball. This year’s Tennessee team hit 184 home runs, second only to the 188 hit by LSU in 1997, and became the first team in college baseball history to have five players with 20 or more home runs. It was the first team from the SEC — indisputably college baseball’s top conference — to ever win 60 games, and the first NCAA team to win a national championship with 60 wins since 1989.

A national championship parade has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, at 6:15 p.m. on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.

As thrilling as the night was for Tennessee fans, it was also the last time to see most of this year’s cast in orange uniforms. Shortstop Dean Curley is a freshman, but every other starting player for Tennessee is unlikely to return, either due to graduation or the draft.

An all-star cast of future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, football coach Josh Heupel, and basketball coach Rick Barnes watched from the seats, along with country music superstar Morgan Wallen, who is a Tennessee fan. After the game, Manning told reporters that the national championship — the 24th overall for Tennessee’s athletics department and the first since 2009 — won’t be the last.

“I’m telling you, this is not the last, right? Tennessee’s coming in all sports,” Manning told reporters. “It’s a special night, but it’s the first of several to come. I really believe that.”