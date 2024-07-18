Subscribe
Thursday, July 18, 2024
75.4 F
Oneida
Sacred Ground

Sacred Ground: Pine Hill Cemetery

The Pine Hill Cemetery dates back to 1894, and some of the Pine Hill community's earliest families: the Acres and the Abbotts

Pine Hill Cemetery dates back to 1894 | Ben Garrett/IH
By Independent Herald

Located in the church yard of Pine Hill Baptist Church, at the intersection of Buffalo Road and A.V. Stanley Road in the Pine Hill community, is the Pine Hill Cemetery.

Dating back to the end of the 19th century, Pine Hill Cemetery is this community's largest burial ground, and dates back to the days when Buffalo Road was still a thoroughfare from the relatively new railroad town at the foot of the hill to the Buffalo Creek farming valley on the opposite side of the mountain.

Strolling through the earliest graves at Pine Hill Cemetery, you'll find names like Abbott and Acres a lot. Those are two of the families that have long called this community home. In fact, Pine Hill Cemetery has also been called the Acres Cemetery and the Abbott Cemetery through the years.

Civil War veteran David Acres was the first person buried at Pine Hill Cemetery, in 1894 | Ben Garrett/IH

The Acres family

It was David Acres, a prominent Scott County farmer during the Civil War era, who was the first person buried at Pine Hill Cemetery in 1894.

Born Feb. 4, 1821, Acres married Sarah Stanley — from the Stanley family that also lived at Pine Hill. He joined the Civil War in 1863, serving in Company A of the East Tennessee National Guard. Interestingly, he had two brothers — Calvin Daniel Acres and John Milton Acres — who fought for the Confederacy after moving to Missouri.

Acres served as one of Scott County's earliest justices of the peace.

In a petition for relief that he filed after the war ended, Acres said that he lived on the main road between Williamsburg and Montgomery, near where several other roads intersect. Gen. Ambrose Burnside's army marched by his house when they passed through Scott County en route to seize Knoxville from the Confederacy in 1863.

Acres reported significant hardship due to the foraging Union army.

“Some of the command came to my place foraging and took my corn,” he said. “They cut up the stalks and took the corn, cornstalks and fodder all off together. Some of the soldiers that came there belonged to the Tennessee regiments and was acquainted with me. They said they had to have it, that they were ordered to go and take forage wherever they could find it.”

It took “two or three days” for the army to pass Acres' house, he said, and they foraged the entire time.

“They did not leave me a mess of roasting-ears,” he said.

Months later, a Union regiment returned to his farm and tore down his fences to use the wood for their fires. Some of those responsible for taking Acres' belongings were members of his own family.

Acres made it clear that he was a Unionist.

“At the beginning of the rebellion I sympathized with the Union cause,” he said. “I believed the Union cause to be right. I believed that if the Union cause was lost that our liberties would be gone, that the only protection we had was in our Union, and when I expressed myself, it was in that way. I exerted my influence and cast my vote on the side of the Union. I tried to get every one of my acquaintances to vote as I did.”

Acres was the son of Daniel S. Acres (1794-1865) and Nancy Sartain (1802-1880). His parents moved with his brothers to Missouri, but several of their children remained in Scott County. David Acres had a sister, Lucinda Acres, who married John C. Cross and settled in the Straight Fork community of eastern Scott County. Another sister was Rosie Acres, who married James Harvey Chitwood and settled in the Pine Grove community.

The 1850 census shows that the entire Acres family was living in Scott County at the time. Daniel and Nancy had five children living at home at the time. By the time the 1860 census was taken, the Acres family had moved to Missouri — with the exceptions of David and his two sisters, of course.

David and Sarah Acres had a number of children, including George, Martha, Louis, Ruthey, Joshua, Daniel, David, Rhodes and Sarah.

Many of David Acres' descendants were buried at Pine Hill through the years. One who wasn't, but who factors heavily into Scott County's history, is John Acres, a great-grandson who was buried at Marcum Cemetery in 1924.

John Acres was the Oneida chief of police in 1924, and also served as a Scott County deputy sheriff. He was killed while raiding a moonshine still west of Oneida. His death was part of the Scott County moonshine war that also resulted in the assassination of Sheriff Richard Ellis.

John Acres was the son of Daniel Acres and Rebecca “Louvernia” Phillips. Daniel Acres was the son of Louis Jasper Acres and Emline Hughett, and Louis Acres was the son of David Acres and Sarah Stanley.

Of David Acres' children, the ones buried at Pine Hill include daughter Martha (1845-1921) and her husband Pleasant West, and Louis Jasper (1847-1916) and his wife Emline Hughett. Other children of David Acres are buried at the nearby Acres Cemetery.

Two of the early burials at Pine Hill were children Bertha Acres in 1908 and Viola Acres in 1909. They were the daughters of John Lewis Acres (1880-1966) and Mary “Polly” West (1884-1923), who would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. John Lewis Acres was a grandson of David Acres. His father was Daniel Acres.

John Lewis had another child buried at Pine Hill Cemetery later. Audie Acres died on July 8, 1923, less than a month after the death of his mother, Polly, who died from complications of childbirth.

Another Acres child buried at the cemetery a couple of years later was Cora Lee Acres, who died in 1926 and was the daughter of Daniel Acres and Doris Duncan, who were also buried at the cemetery. This Daniel Acres was the son of Louis Jasper, and a grandson of David Acres.

In 1938, 19-year-old Paul Acres died of aplastic anemia and was buried at Pine Hill. He was the son of John Hodge Acres and Alice Terry, who would also be buried at the cemetery later.

Baby Maynard Abbit was buried at Pine Hill Cemetery in 1894 | Ben Garrett/IH

The Abbott family

Just after the death of David Acres, baby Mainard Abbit died and was buried at Pine Hill Cemetery. Just a month old at the time of his death, he was the son of J.M. and Martha Abbit.

It is not clear who baby Mainard was, exactly.

Martha Acres, the daughter of Louis Jasper Acres and a granddaughter of David Acres, married Joseph Martin Abbott, the son of Thomas Abbott and Mary “Polly” Campbell. They had several children at Pine Hill before moving to Danville, Ky. in the early 1900s.

However, Mainard Abbott is not typically listed by genealogy sources as being one of their children. Additionally, there was a J.N. Abbit, age 38, buried at Pine Hill in 1898, and he is traditionally assumed to be the father of Mainard.

Following the deaths of Mainard and J.N., there was not another Abbott buried at Pine Hill until 1926, when baby Anna Mae Abbott was buried there. Three years later, a three-year-old named Hattie Abbott was buried there. And in 1932, newborn Ken Abbott was buried there. Hattie and Ken Abbott have very similar stones. Anna Mae Abbott has a commercial stone that was placed much later, suggesting that she is not a sibling of Hattie and Ken.

The largest Abbott family living at Pine Hill at the time of the 1920 census, six years before Anna Mae's death, consisted of Robert and Nettie Abbott and their children. Both Robert and Nettie were later buried at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Robert was the son of John Baptist Abbott and Isabella Lucille Vanderpool from the Somerset area of Kentucky. Nettie was the daughter of James Clark and Jemima Jones, also of Kentucky. They had a son, Ernest Cecil Abbott, who was buried at Pine Hill in 1974.

Other Abbott children included Victor, who was 16 in 1920, John and Arnold. A daughter, Lelia Abbott, had married William Nelson Coffey and was no longer living at home in 1920.

There were two Abbotts buried at the cemetery in 1932, though neither is identified. One died on March 28, 1932, at the age of 40. The cemetery was too deteriorated for the first name to be legible when Robert Bailey transcribed the cemetery in 1994. Another died in April 1932 at the age of 38 and also has a stone with an illegible first name.

In July 1932, baby Luvirda Abbott was buried at Pine Hill. She was the daughter of Elias Abbott and Artie Mae Cox. Her parents were later buried at the cemetery — as were her siblings, Louis and Lyda Susie, who died in 1936 and 1948. Louis died as a baby. Lyda was 10 when she fell sick and died.

Elias Abbott was the son of Thomas Abbott and Linda Marlow.

Alexander “Elic” Abbott was buried at Pine Hill in 1939, when he died at age 72. His wife was Linda Strunk, who is believed to be buried in Winfield. They had a son, Edd Abbott, who was buried at Pine Hill in 1974. Another son, Artie, was buried there in 1982. Artie's first wife, Mary Chambers, was also buried at Pine Hill. Artie had a daughter, Rose Abbott Patterson, buried at Pine Hill, along with her husband, Gilbert. Another daughter, Lillie Barnes, was buried at Pine Hill when she died in 1959 at age 23. Newborn children Christine (1942) and James (1946) were buried at Pine Hill, as well.

The most recent member of the Abbott family to be buried at Pine Hill was Nathan Abbott, who died on Dec. 29, 2023 at age 62. He was the son of Acmon Abbott and Esther Blevins, and a grandson of Artie and Mary Chambers Abbott.

Acmon Abbott, the son of Artie and grandson of Elic, is a lifelong farmer in the community. His wife, Esther, is a former member of the Scott County Board of Education.

The Spradlin family

The first person other than an Acres or an Abbott to be buried at Pine Hill was Eli Spradlin, who died at age 56 in 1909. He was the forefather of the Spradlin family that still resides at Pine Hill today.

Eli married Mary “Polly” King in 1873. Following her death, he married Sarah Emily Acres — the youngest child of David Acres, the first person buried at Pine Hill.

Eli had several children, including Jep, Burrell, Ambrose, William Beatty, Elisha Edward and Darlena.

The Stanley family

You might remember that David Acres, the first person buried at Pine Hill Cemetery, married into the Stanley family. This was a prominent family in the Pine Hill community in the early 1900s.

The first member of the family buried at Pine Hill was Sherman Stanley in 1918. He was a 25-year-old soldier killed in France during World War I. He was the son of David Stanley and Milley Sharp. His father would later be buried at Pine Hill, as well.

David Stanley was the son of Sartin Stanley and Rosie Hicks.

Baby Lucile Stanley was buried at the cemetery in 1925. She was the infant daughter of Rube Stanley and Bertha Litton, who would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. Rube was the son of Robert Stanley and Salley Carson.

Jeanene Stanley, the daughter of Clyde Stanley and Ola Holloway, was buried at the cemetery in 1933. Clyde Stanley was the son of Nicholas E. Stanley and Martha Phillips. He was killed by lightning in 1942. Nicholas Stanley was the son of Calvin Stanley and Sallie Sharp.

Rhodes Stanley represented the first of the oldest generation of Stanleys buried at the cemetery. He died in 1933 at age 87. He was a Civil War veteran, the son of Sartin Stanley and Rosie Hicks and a brother to David Stanley. David Stanley died the following year.

Dozens of other members of the Stanley family have been buried at Pine Hill through the years. The most recent member of the family buried there was Robert Hoit Stanley, who died on May 3 in Florida, at age 85. He was the son of Lonzo Stanley and Olga Morgan. He had an infant brother, Charles, buried at the cemetery in 1936. His parents, Lonzo and Olga, are also buried there. Last year, Florence Ellis Stanley was buried at the cemetery. She was the widow of Leland Stanley, who was buried there in 1974. She and Leland also had two young children buried at the cemetery: Patricia Ann in 1946, and Ronald Keith in 1950. Leland Stanley was the son of Rube Stanley and Bertha Litton.

Cemetery census

PINE HILL CEMETERY
GPS Coordinates: 36.50780, -84.46938
First Burial: 1894
Last Burial: 2024

J N Abbit, 1860-1898 

Mainard Abbit, 1894-1894 

Alexander C. Abbott, 1867-1939 

Anna M. Abbott, 1907-1959 

Anna M. Abbott, 1926-1926 

Artie L. Abbott, 1904-1982 

Artie Cox Abbott, 1907-1991 

Christine Abbott, 1942-1942 

Edd Abbott, 1896-1974 

Elias E. Abbott, 1888-1956 

Ernest C. Abbott, 1908-1974 

Genevia M. Abbott, 1916-2015 

Gennettie Clark Abbott, 1875-1950 

Hattie Abbott, 1926-1929 

James Abbott, 1946-1946 

Ken Abbott, 1932-1932 

Louis G. Abbott, 1936-1936 

Lucinda Stanfill Abbott, 1889-1967 

Luvirda Abbott, 1932-1932 

Lyda Susie Abbott, 1937-1948 

Mary Chambers Abbott, 1907-1959 

Nathan E. Abbott, 1961-2023 

Robert A. Abbott, 1877-1963 

Tammy S. Abbott, 1967-1967 

N/A Abbott, 1891-1932 

N/A Abbott, 1894-1932 

Alice Terry Acres, 1884-1946 

Arnold L. Acres, 1943-1997 

Audie G. Acres, 1923-1923 

Bertha E. Acres, 1907-1908 

Claude Acres, 1925-1947 

Cora L. Acres, 1925-1926 

Daniel Acres, 1893-1981

David Acres, 1821-1894 

David Acres, 1869-1954 

Dora Duncan Acres, 1891-1956 

Edgar Acres, 1923-1983 

Elcaney Acres, 1916-1985 

Ella Terry Acres, 1909-1985 

Emline Hughett Acres, 1850-1938 

Erva Acres, 1924-2012 

Ethel Acres, 1919-1948 

Fremon Acres, 1910-1985 

George Acres Jr., 1878-1952 

Hurstle Acres, 1927-1997 

John H. Acres, 1886-1955 

John L. Acres, 1880-1966 

Louis J. Acres, 1847-1916 

Maggie Acres, 1887-1962 

Martha West Acres, 1874-1968 

Martha Watson Acres, 1880-1958 

Mary West Acres, 1884-1923 

Menty Abbit Acres, 1875-1900 

Paul Acres, 1918-1938 

Pearl Byrd Acres, 1910-2000 

Polly Acres, 1907-1945 

Rebecca Griffith Acres, 1858-1944 

Sherman Acres, 1902-1983 

Susan , 1926-1998 

Viola M. Acres, 1908-1909 

Willard Acres, 1929-1933 

Katrina D. Allen, 1971-1971 

Robert S. Allen, 1972-2008 

Jesse W. Angel, 1918-1963 

Roxie Stanley Arnold, 1935-2003 

Isaac Aslinger, 1880-1972 

Andrew J. Babb, 1887-1976 

James H. Babb, 1920-1991 

Mabel T. Babb, 1890-1967 

Virgie N. Babb, 1917-2009 

Willie Babb, 1916-1987 

Jason R. Barnard, 1975-1975 

Lillie Abbott Barnes, 1935-1959 

John M. Bauswell, 1885-1938 

Hurstle W. Bell, 1907-1988 

James O. Bell, 1951-1953 

Jane Crabtree Bell, 1916-1954 

P W Boling, 1881-1944 

Sylvania Acres Boling, 1883-1952 

W M Bray, 1851-1929 

Dollie Jackson Burk, 1946-2018 

Jessie Burnett Jr., 1919-2001 

Mattie E Burnett, 1924-1971 

Ronnie Lee Buttram, 1951-2011 

Frances Lucille Moore Butturini, 1920-1993 

Artema Vivian “Temey” West Byrd, 1914-1962 

Bertha Byrd, 1917-1919 

Clifford Byrd, 1916-1957 

Daughter Byrd, N/A-N/A 

Georgia Green Byrd, 1923-1988 

Gladys Stanley Byrd, 1916-1971 

Henry Byrd, 1914-1967 

Hurstle Byrd, 1912-1939 

J L Byrd, 1929-1972 

James Byrd, 1921-2007 

John Byrd, 1953-2007 

Johnnie Byrd, 1947-1976 

Mauda Byrd, 1911-1926 

Robert Byrd, 1956-1971 

Son Byrd, N/A-N/A 

William Elsic Byrd, 1899-1937 

Arlena West Carson, 1877-1961 

Brian Wayne Carson, 1978-1978 

Christopher Aaron Carson, 1978-1978 

Lee Carson, 1896-1969 

Dusti Dawn Huft Chambers, 1977-2022 

Elcaney Eugene Chambers, 1934-2017 

Eldon Chambers, 1899-1973 

Ella Lucille Massengale Chambers, 1902-1974 

Gerald Dean Chambers, 1936-1962 

Gregory Lynn Chambers, 1975-2018 

James Hurstle Chambers, 1906-1954 

John Millard Chambers, 1876-1965 

June Chambers, 1940-N/A 

Lark Chambers, 1883-1965 

Lessie Bridges Chambers, 1915-1995 

Lillie Ofel Chambers, 1912-1989 

Lloyd Chambers, 1929-1968 

Luaner Chambers, 1870-1919 

Mary West Chambers, 1891-1972 

Mildred Reed Chambers, 1932-2014 

Nela Stanley Chambers, 1904-1992 

Opal H Chambers, 1923-2000 

Robert Dean Chambers, 1947-2006 

Rretta Morris Chambers, 1927-2022 

Sarah Acres Chambers, 1889-1969 

Sinclair Chambers, 1921-1967 

Stanley Vaughn Chambers, 1938-2004 

Leora Chambers Acres, 1919-2010 

Edward Chitwood, 1914-1959

Harold Chitwood, 1920-1978

James Andrew Chitwood, 1906-1972

Janie Odum Chitwood, 1897-1977

Johnny William Chitwood, 1964-1964

Junior Lee Chitwood, 1935-1972

Laura Bell West Chitwood, 1915-1993

Mary Stanley Chitwood, 1895-1992

Matthew Lee Chitwood, 2010-2010

Robert Chitwood, 1884-1952

Sallie Chitwood, 1869-1941

Sharon Jeffers Chitwood, 1948-2014

Zachary Dewayne Chitwood, 2009-2009

Wayne Cook, 1948-2008

Floyd Clinton Cooper, 1955-2009

Walker Cotton, 1915-1952

Pherbia Phillips Crabtree, 1849-1955

Savanah Honeycutt Crabtree, 1888-1945

William Jeffrey “Bill” Crabtree, 1886-1963

Dessie Reed Cross, 1918-1994

Elza Cross, 1928-2014

Julie Daugherty, 1900-1921

Robert Daugherty, 1903-1922

Donald Gene Duncan, 1938-1959

Edith Wanda Stanley Duncan, 1914-1967

Edward Joseph Duncan, 1901-1967

Elenora King Duncan, 1941-2021

Ethel Duncan, 1906-1911

Herbert Duncan, 1910-1910

James A Duncan, 1929-1966

Lauton W Duncan, 1934-2002

Oliver Sylvester Duncan, 1883-1947

Oscar H Duncan Sr., 1927-1974

Pearley Emily Byrd Duncan, 1899-1974

Susie Cotton Duncan, 1905-2002

Veda Laxton Duncan, 1930-2003

Willard Keen Duncan, 1915-1998

Bertie Reed Ellis, 1901-1966

Harold T Ellis, 1924-2004

Lemuel Parker Ellis, 1900-1989

Luman Monroe Ellis, 1895-1960

Mary Smith Ellis, 1892-1955

Mary Cross Ellis, 1933-2015

Milo Ellis, 1931-1934

Rachel Duncan Ellis, 1893-1978

Rita Ann Ellis, 1950-1950

Rita Kay Myers Ellis, 1957-2009

Robert Ellis, 1935-1935

Ruby Roberts Ellis, 1930-2022

Sharon Chambers Ellis, 1943-2024

Willie Ellis, 1926-2004

Betty Cooper Fitzgerald, 1945-2005

James Luther Foster, 1903-1966

Marjorie Stanley Foster, 1909-1989

Jimmey Lee Garrett, 1948-1948

Peggy Grassley-Olinger, N/A

Caroline Halburnt, 1943-N/A

Clarence Halburnt Sr., 1941-2018

Baby Hammock, 1920-1920

Betty Boyatt Hammock, 1938-2017

Charles L Hammock II, 1964-2003

Connie Hammock, 1910-1995

Nancy Smith Hammock, 1900-1920

Artensey Acres Hensley, 1909-1993

Brenda K Posey Hensley, 1946-2002

Jasper N Hensley, 1893-1971

Dewitt Jeffers, 1912-1932

Quince Jeffers, 1890-1970

Velma Stanley Jeffries, 1939-2019

Steven Jenkins, 1965-1966

Vertia Chambers Jenkins, 1941-2017

William Cleveland Jenkins, 1940-2012

Stanley W Jennings, 1920-1974

Aiden Blaze Jones, 2018-2018

Hattie Terry King, 1914-1999

Kizzie King, 1942-2002

Mart H King, 1898-1976

Thomas King, 1943-2004

Tina Lorraine Robbins King, 1974-2011

Agnes Bernice Chambers Lambert, 1925-1986

Ray Lambert, 1923-N/A

Bobby Gene Lawson, 1944-2014

Clarie Laxton, 1932-1932

Jimmie Stanley Lewis, 1970-2016

Dudley Earl Long, 1937-2012

Donna Burton Marlow, 1957-2006

Maxwell Marlow, 1930-1998

Mitchell Lynn Marlow, 1950-2024

Amanda Hill Martin, 1942-1989

Mildred A. Owens Mays, 1935-2015

Melissa Ann McAnally, 1973-2022

Hollis McCowan, 1916-1950

Mildred Smith McCowan, 1924-2002

Della Byrd Morgan, 1897-1987

Elena Morgan, 1925-1925

Elsie Morgan, 1928-1930

Lonas L. Morgan, 1946-N/A

Ona Morgan, 1926-1926

Paul Finley Morgan, 1924-1975

Thomas Milford Morgan Jr., 1932-1932

Thomas Milford Morgan Sr., 1892-1984

China Belle Stanley Morris, 1903-1973

Dorman H Morris, 1930-1983

Jewell R Morris, 1905-1980

John Morris, 1873-1952

Leamon Morris, 1903-1980

Lora Morris, 1907-1931

Luther J Morris, 1905-1985

Polly Jane Acres Morris, 1872-1955

Victoria Wells Morton, 1954-2006

Charles Lee Muse, 1949-1966

Garrett Ivan Muse, 1940-1992

James Arley Muse, 1919-1980

Lula King Muse, 1920-1997

Treasa Kay Muse, 1963-1963

Calvin Newport, 1961-2013

Earl Lee Newport, 1912-1966

Elsic Newport, 1901-1954

Grace Acres Newport, 1921-2003

Johnny Ray Newport, 1963-1969

Rebecca Newport Newport, 1857-1947

James Harold Olinger, 1912-1986

Dorothy Sharp Owens, 1916-2002

Eva West Owens, 1914-1953

Frank Owens, 1903-1977

Jeffery Lynn Owens, 1959-2016

Bonnie Lou Byrd Panter, 1947-1964

Faye Loraine Patterson, 1959-2022

Gilbert Rupert Patterson, 1913-1998

Mary L Patterson, 1956-1956

Rose Ella Abbott Patterson, 1928-2013

Artie Lee Carson Phillips, 1914-2003

Dillard E Phillips, 1910-2003

Engram Phillips, 1903-1942

Georgia Willie Russell Phillips, 1916-1999 

Hett Phillips, 1934-2020 

James A Phillips, 1961-2008 

Jerry Phillips, 1971-2022 

Jerry B Phillips, 1971-1971 

Mae West Phillips, 1910-1987 

Martha West Phillips, 1889-1963 

Maxwell Lee Phillips, 1940-1992 

Stella Phillips, 1913-1969 

Velma Jo Phillips, 1948-1949 

Willard H. Phillips, 1915-1963 

Andy Ray Pike, N/A-1971 

DeWayne A. Posey, 1966-1986 

Estil B Posey, 1927-1955 

Helen Stanley Posey, 1926-1955 

Shirley Jean Powers, 1942-2017 

Richard Price, 1871-1946 

Ruby Price, 1906-1910 

Campbell Reed, 1877-1968 

Charlene Whaley Reed, 1940-2011 

Estel J Reed, 1927-N/A 

Harriet June Reed, 1921-1993 

Ida Bell Acres Reed, 1905-1992 

James Monroe Reed, 1923-1997 

John Luther Reed, 1906-1956 

Joyce Ann Reed, 1937-1995 

Juanita Jackson Reed, 1929-2007 

Leonard Reed, 1899-1994 

Mildred Faye Reed, 1932-2014 

Patricia Ann White Reed, 1950-2014 

Rebecca Stanley Reed, 1880-1960 

Roger Douglas Reed, 1995-2014 

Tommie David Reed, 1947-1947 

Loretta Byrd Roberts, 1917-1992 

Roy J Roberts, 1907-1975 

Goldie Edith Angel Ross, 1923-1985 

James Russell Ross, 1914-1960 

William E. Roy, 1904-1966 

Selma Stanley Rudd, 1939-2008 

Albert Sexton, 1948-1988 

Charles Dean Sexton, 1939-2018 

Chester Charles Sexton, 1918-2001 

Hattie Acres Sexton, 1912-1992 

Isom Garfield Sexton, 1893-1967 

Mary Elizabeth Sexton, 1991-2016 

Oma Belle Acres Sexton, 1920-1988 

Earl Sharpe Jr., 1952-1952 

Larry Kent Sharpe, 1950-1950 

Rutha A Jeffers Sharpe, 1901-1945 

Calvin Smith, 1884-1960 

John Alfred Smith, 1926-1973 

Mary Hammock Smith, 1887-1979 

Eli Spradlin, 1852-1909 

Harry Elbert Spradlin, 1923-2012 

Liza Anderson Spradlin, 1934-2016 

Sarah Acres Spradlin, 1864-1932 

Darlena Spradlin Spradlin Jeffers, 1901-1984 

A V Stanley, 1916-1999 

Alonzo Langs Stanley, 1909-1968 

Andrew “Andy” Stanley, 1886-1978 

Archie Stanley, 1912-1981 

Artema West Stanley, 1878-1960 

Benton McMillen Stanley, 1898-1967 

Bertha Litton Stanley, 1886-1962 

Billy Warren Stanley, 1926-1965 

Cassel Stanley Stanley, 1911-2003 

Charles Stanley, 1936-1936 

Chester Stanley, 1928-1971 

Clyde Stanley, 1900-1942 

David S Stanley, 1855-1934 

Dessie Sweet Stanley, 1899-1980 

Dorothy Reed Stanley, 1915-2008 

Dustin Wade Stanley, 1981-1981 

Ester Sweet Stanley, 1903-1972 

Eugene Stanley, 1934-1981 

Florence Ellis Stanley, 1927-2023 

Geneva Clark Stanley, 1913-2007 

James A Stanley, 1929-1994 

James Highner Stanley Jr., 1931-2006 

James Highner Stanley Sr., 1900-1976 

James Schofield Stanley Jr., 1932-1934 

James Schofield Stanley Sr., 1907-1995 

Jean Phillips Stanley, 1950-2015 

Jeanene Stanley, N/A-1933 

Jennings W. Stanley, 1920-1974 

Jerry Lynn Stanley, 1954-1954 

Jesse Stanley, 1908-1996 

Jo Ann Rose Stanley, 1932-2021 

John Stanley, 1872-1953 

John Stanley, 1907-1995 

Joseph S Stanley, 1869-1954 

Leland Stanley, 1919-1974 

Loretta Plants Stanley, 1941-N/A 

Lottie Stanley, 1905-1958 

Lucile Stanley, 1925-1925 

Margaret Phillips Stanley, 1934-2009 

Mary Trammell Stanley, 1869-1954 

Millard Monroe Stanley, 1898-1965 

Nancy Trammell Stanley, 1850-1941 

Nancy Cross Stanley, 1885-1979 

Nora Acres Stanley, 1918-1991 

Ola Holloway Stanley, 1908-1984 

Olga Morgan Stanley, 1918-1998 

Patricia Ann Stanley, 1946-1946 

R L Stanley, 1885-1977 

Rhodes Stanley, 1845-1933 

Robert Stanley, 1938-2024 

Robert Rhodes Stanley, 1932-1982 

Ronald Keith Stanley, 1949-1950 

Rueben Stanley, 1884-1960 

Sarah Lucinda Terry Stanley, 1873-1956 

Sherman Stanley, 1893-1918 

Thelma Marcum Stanley, 1918-2008 

Tillman Stanley, 1920-2001 

William Ewart Stanley, 1896-1979 

William Jennings Stanley, 1920-1974 

William Stanley, 1925-2005 

Woodrow Stanley, 1916-1938 

Audie Reed Strunk, 1939-2011 

Bobby Strunk, 1929-1994 

Elizabeth Strunk, 1883-1951 

Ellis Strunk, 1882-1955 

Filmore Strunk, 1891-1966 

Harrison Strunk, 1894-1973 

James Strunk, 1906-1970 

Laura Bell Reed Strunk, 1903-1995 

Lousetta Acres Strunk, 1895-1955 

Martha Botts Strunk, 1888-1957 

Mary Akers Strunk, 1907-1995 

Mary Ann Acres Strunk, 1907-1995 

Maxine Strunk, 1928-1928 

Melton “Melt” Strunk, 1872-1944 

Nancy West Strunk, 1895-1970 

Reba June Strunk, 1936-1940 

Rosetta Strunk, N/A-1955 

Roy Strunk, 1904-1966 

Wanda Wilson Strunk, 1956-2018 

Edward Tate, 1880-1956 

Evelyn Ramsey Taylor, 1909-1930 

Deborah Lee Terry, 1972-1972 

Leona Wilhite Terry, 1891-1948 

Ruth M Sexton Terry, 1934-2007 

Lilla Jean Thrasher, 1944-1989 

John Brassfield Trammell, 1882-1961 

Anita Muse Upchurch, 1955-2015 

James Dexter Upchurch, 1942-2011 

John Dudley Vaughn, 1881-1965 

Doris Jean Vaught, 1948-1948 

George Rinzey Vaught, 1904-1938 

Harold Vaught, 1922-2003 

John D Vaught, 1881-1965 

Justine Vaught, 1940-2022 

Nila Wright Vaught, 1922-2018 

Ollie Mae Reed Vaught, 1885-1947 

Dewey Walker, 1892-1935 

Hiram Watson, 1879-1957 

Lovina Bauswell Watson, 1882-1945

Riley Watson, N/A-N/A

Danny L. Werner, 1946-1946

Duncan West, 1944-2004

Elena West, 1924-1926

Hazel D. West, 1915-2002

Irene Chitwood West, 1925-1998

James M. West, 1873-1957

Jimmy O. West, 1951-1981

Leo West, 1908-1953

Leon West, 1917-1974

Lula Strunk West, 1886-1944

Martha Acres West, 1845-1921

Nancy West, 1869-1959

Pearly Strunk West, 1891-1967

Pleasant W. West, 1837-1922

Sylvania Phillips West, 1872-1954

Rosa Smith West, 1934-1970

Ethel King Wilhite, 1910-2002

Louis C. Wilhite, 1923-1949

William H. Wilhite Sr., 1913-1983

Ancil A. Wolford, 1890-1952

John C. Wolford, 1951-1951

Mary Cotton Wolford, 1917-1994

Rachel Phillips Wright, 1889-1965

Flora Stanley Yancey, 1900-1977

Luther Yancey, 1900-1989

Mack H. Yancy, 1922-1944

This story is part of the Scott County Cemetery Project.

Independent Herald
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
