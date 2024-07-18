Sacred Ground: Pine Hill Cemetery

Located in the church yard of Pine Hill Baptist Church, at the intersection of Buffalo Road and A.V. Stanley Road in the Pine Hill community, is the Pine Hill Cemetery.

Dating back to the end of the 19th century, Pine Hill Cemetery is this community's largest burial ground, and dates back to the days when Buffalo Road was still a thoroughfare from the relatively new railroad town at the foot of the hill to the Buffalo Creek farming valley on the opposite side of the mountain.

Strolling through the earliest graves at Pine Hill Cemetery, you'll find names like Abbott and Acres a lot. Those are two of the families that have long called this community home. In fact, Pine Hill Cemetery has also been called the Acres Cemetery and the Abbott Cemetery through the years.

The Acres family

It was David Acres, a prominent Scott County farmer during the Civil War era, who was the first person buried at Pine Hill Cemetery in 1894.

Born Feb. 4, 1821, Acres married Sarah Stanley — from the Stanley family that also lived at Pine Hill. He joined the Civil War in 1863, serving in Company A of the East Tennessee National Guard. Interestingly, he had two brothers — Calvin Daniel Acres and John Milton Acres — who fought for the Confederacy after moving to Missouri.

- Advertisement. Story continues below -

Acres served as one of Scott County's earliest justices of the peace.

In a petition for relief that he filed after the war ended, Acres said that he lived on the main road between Williamsburg and Montgomery, near where several other roads intersect. Gen. Ambrose Burnside's army marched by his house when they passed through Scott County en route to seize Knoxville from the Confederacy in 1863.

Acres reported significant hardship due to the foraging Union army.

“Some of the command came to my place foraging and took my corn,” he said. “They cut up the stalks and took the corn, cornstalks and fodder all off together. Some of the soldiers that came there belonged to the Tennessee regiments and was acquainted with me. They said they had to have it, that they were ordered to go and take forage wherever they could find it.”

It took “two or three days” for the army to pass Acres' house, he said, and they foraged the entire time.

“They did not leave me a mess of roasting-ears,” he said.

Months later, a Union regiment returned to his farm and tore down his fences to use the wood for their fires. Some of those responsible for taking Acres' belongings were members of his own family.

- Advertisement. Story continues below -

Acres made it clear that he was a Unionist.

“At the beginning of the rebellion I sympathized with the Union cause,” he said. “I believed the Union cause to be right. I believed that if the Union cause was lost that our liberties would be gone, that the only protection we had was in our Union, and when I expressed myself, it was in that way. I exerted my influence and cast my vote on the side of the Union. I tried to get every one of my acquaintances to vote as I did.”

Acres was the son of Daniel S. Acres (1794-1865) and Nancy Sartain (1802-1880). His parents moved with his brothers to Missouri, but several of their children remained in Scott County. David Acres had a sister, Lucinda Acres, who married John C. Cross and settled in the Straight Fork community of eastern Scott County. Another sister was Rosie Acres, who married James Harvey Chitwood and settled in the Pine Grove community.

The 1850 census shows that the entire Acres family was living in Scott County at the time. Daniel and Nancy had five children living at home at the time. By the time the 1860 census was taken, the Acres family had moved to Missouri — with the exceptions of David and his two sisters, of course.

David and Sarah Acres had a number of children, including George, Martha, Louis, Ruthey, Joshua, Daniel, David, Rhodes and Sarah.

Many of David Acres' descendants were buried at Pine Hill through the years. One who wasn't, but who factors heavily into Scott County's history, is John Acres, a great-grandson who was buried at Marcum Cemetery in 1924.

John Acres was the Oneida chief of police in 1924, and also served as a Scott County deputy sheriff. He was killed while raiding a moonshine still west of Oneida. His death was part of the Scott County moonshine war that also resulted in the assassination of Sheriff Richard Ellis.

John Acres was the son of Daniel Acres and Rebecca “Louvernia” Phillips. Daniel Acres was the son of Louis Jasper Acres and Emline Hughett, and Louis Acres was the son of David Acres and Sarah Stanley.

Of David Acres' children, the ones buried at Pine Hill include daughter Martha (1845-1921) and her husband Pleasant West, and Louis Jasper (1847-1916) and his wife Emline Hughett. Other children of David Acres are buried at the nearby Acres Cemetery.

Two of the early burials at Pine Hill were children Bertha Acres in 1908 and Viola Acres in 1909. They were the daughters of John Lewis Acres (1880-1966) and Mary “Polly” West (1884-1923), who would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. John Lewis Acres was a grandson of David Acres. His father was Daniel Acres.

- Advertisement. Story continues below -

John Lewis had another child buried at Pine Hill Cemetery later. Audie Acres died on July 8, 1923, less than a month after the death of his mother, Polly, who died from complications of childbirth.

Another Acres child buried at the cemetery a couple of years later was Cora Lee Acres, who died in 1926 and was the daughter of Daniel Acres and Doris Duncan, who were also buried at the cemetery. This Daniel Acres was the son of Louis Jasper, and a grandson of David Acres.

In 1938, 19-year-old Paul Acres died of aplastic anemia and was buried at Pine Hill. He was the son of John Hodge Acres and Alice Terry, who would also be buried at the cemetery later.

The Abbott family

Just after the death of David Acres, baby Mainard Abbit died and was buried at Pine Hill Cemetery. Just a month old at the time of his death, he was the son of J.M. and Martha Abbit.

It is not clear who baby Mainard was, exactly.

Martha Acres, the daughter of Louis Jasper Acres and a granddaughter of David Acres, married Joseph Martin Abbott, the son of Thomas Abbott and Mary “Polly” Campbell. They had several children at Pine Hill before moving to Danville, Ky. in the early 1900s.

However, Mainard Abbott is not typically listed by genealogy sources as being one of their children. Additionally, there was a J.N. Abbit, age 38, buried at Pine Hill in 1898, and he is traditionally assumed to be the father of Mainard.

Following the deaths of Mainard and J.N., there was not another Abbott buried at Pine Hill until 1926, when baby Anna Mae Abbott was buried there. Three years later, a three-year-old named Hattie Abbott was buried there. And in 1932, newborn Ken Abbott was buried there. Hattie and Ken Abbott have very similar stones. Anna Mae Abbott has a commercial stone that was placed much later, suggesting that she is not a sibling of Hattie and Ken.

The largest Abbott family living at Pine Hill at the time of the 1920 census, six years before Anna Mae's death, consisted of Robert and Nettie Abbott and their children. Both Robert and Nettie were later buried at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Robert was the son of John Baptist Abbott and Isabella Lucille Vanderpool from the Somerset area of Kentucky. Nettie was the daughter of James Clark and Jemima Jones, also of Kentucky. They had a son, Ernest Cecil Abbott, who was buried at Pine Hill in 1974.

Other Abbott children included Victor, who was 16 in 1920, John and Arnold. A daughter, Lelia Abbott, had married William Nelson Coffey and was no longer living at home in 1920.

There were two Abbotts buried at the cemetery in 1932, though neither is identified. One died on March 28, 1932, at the age of 40. The cemetery was too deteriorated for the first name to be legible when Robert Bailey transcribed the cemetery in 1994. Another died in April 1932 at the age of 38 and also has a stone with an illegible first name.

In July 1932, baby Luvirda Abbott was buried at Pine Hill. She was the daughter of Elias Abbott and Artie Mae Cox. Her parents were later buried at the cemetery — as were her siblings, Louis and Lyda Susie, who died in 1936 and 1948. Louis died as a baby. Lyda was 10 when she fell sick and died.

Elias Abbott was the son of Thomas Abbott and Linda Marlow.

Alexander “Elic” Abbott was buried at Pine Hill in 1939, when he died at age 72. His wife was Linda Strunk, who is believed to be buried in Winfield. They had a son, Edd Abbott, who was buried at Pine Hill in 1974. Another son, Artie, was buried there in 1982. Artie's first wife, Mary Chambers, was also buried at Pine Hill. Artie had a daughter, Rose Abbott Patterson, buried at Pine Hill, along with her husband, Gilbert. Another daughter, Lillie Barnes, was buried at Pine Hill when she died in 1959 at age 23. Newborn children Christine (1942) and James (1946) were buried at Pine Hill, as well.

The most recent member of the Abbott family to be buried at Pine Hill was Nathan Abbott, who died on Dec. 29, 2023 at age 62. He was the son of Acmon Abbott and Esther Blevins, and a grandson of Artie and Mary Chambers Abbott.

Acmon Abbott, the son of Artie and grandson of Elic, is a lifelong farmer in the community. His wife, Esther, is a former member of the Scott County Board of Education.

The Spradlin family

The first person other than an Acres or an Abbott to be buried at Pine Hill was Eli Spradlin, who died at age 56 in 1909. He was the forefather of the Spradlin family that still resides at Pine Hill today.

Eli married Mary “Polly” King in 1873. Following her death, he married Sarah Emily Acres — the youngest child of David Acres, the first person buried at Pine Hill.

Eli had several children, including Jep, Burrell, Ambrose, William Beatty, Elisha Edward and Darlena.

The Stanley family

You might remember that David Acres, the first person buried at Pine Hill Cemetery, married into the Stanley family. This was a prominent family in the Pine Hill community in the early 1900s.

The first member of the family buried at Pine Hill was Sherman Stanley in 1918. He was a 25-year-old soldier killed in France during World War I. He was the son of David Stanley and Milley Sharp. His father would later be buried at Pine Hill, as well.

David Stanley was the son of Sartin Stanley and Rosie Hicks.

Baby Lucile Stanley was buried at the cemetery in 1925. She was the infant daughter of Rube Stanley and Bertha Litton, who would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. Rube was the son of Robert Stanley and Salley Carson.

Jeanene Stanley, the daughter of Clyde Stanley and Ola Holloway, was buried at the cemetery in 1933. Clyde Stanley was the son of Nicholas E. Stanley and Martha Phillips. He was killed by lightning in 1942. Nicholas Stanley was the son of Calvin Stanley and Sallie Sharp.

Rhodes Stanley represented the first of the oldest generation of Stanleys buried at the cemetery. He died in 1933 at age 87. He was a Civil War veteran, the son of Sartin Stanley and Rosie Hicks and a brother to David Stanley. David Stanley died the following year.

Dozens of other members of the Stanley family have been buried at Pine Hill through the years. The most recent member of the family buried there was Robert Hoit Stanley, who died on May 3 in Florida, at age 85. He was the son of Lonzo Stanley and Olga Morgan. He had an infant brother, Charles, buried at the cemetery in 1936. His parents, Lonzo and Olga, are also buried there. Last year, Florence Ellis Stanley was buried at the cemetery. She was the widow of Leland Stanley, who was buried there in 1974. She and Leland also had two young children buried at the cemetery: Patricia Ann in 1946, and Ronald Keith in 1950. Leland Stanley was the son of Rube Stanley and Bertha Litton.

Cemetery census

PINE HILL CEMETERY

GPS Coordinates: 36.50780, -84.46938

First Burial: 1894

Last Burial: 2024

J N Abbit, 1860-1898

Mainard Abbit, 1894-1894

Alexander C. Abbott, 1867-1939

Anna M. Abbott, 1907-1959

Anna M. Abbott, 1926-1926

Artie L. Abbott, 1904-1982

Artie Cox Abbott, 1907-1991

Christine Abbott, 1942-1942

Edd Abbott, 1896-1974

Elias E. Abbott, 1888-1956

Ernest C. Abbott, 1908-1974

Genevia M. Abbott, 1916-2015

Gennettie Clark Abbott, 1875-1950

Hattie Abbott, 1926-1929

James Abbott, 1946-1946

Ken Abbott, 1932-1932

Louis G. Abbott, 1936-1936

Lucinda Stanfill Abbott, 1889-1967

Luvirda Abbott, 1932-1932

Lyda Susie Abbott, 1937-1948

Mary Chambers Abbott, 1907-1959

Nathan E. Abbott, 1961-2023

Robert A. Abbott, 1877-1963

Tammy S. Abbott, 1967-1967

N/A Abbott, 1891-1932

N/A Abbott, 1894-1932

Alice Terry Acres, 1884-1946

Arnold L. Acres, 1943-1997

Audie G. Acres, 1923-1923

Bertha E. Acres, 1907-1908

Claude Acres, 1925-1947

Cora L. Acres, 1925-1926

Daniel Acres, 1893-1981

David Acres, 1821-1894

David Acres, 1869-1954

Dora Duncan Acres, 1891-1956

Edgar Acres, 1923-1983

Elcaney Acres, 1916-1985

Ella Terry Acres, 1909-1985

Emline Hughett Acres, 1850-1938

Erva Acres, 1924-2012

Ethel Acres, 1919-1948

Fremon Acres, 1910-1985

George Acres Jr., 1878-1952

Hurstle Acres, 1927-1997

John H. Acres, 1886-1955

John L. Acres, 1880-1966

Louis J. Acres, 1847-1916

Maggie Acres, 1887-1962

Martha West Acres, 1874-1968

Martha Watson Acres, 1880-1958

Mary West Acres, 1884-1923

Menty Abbit Acres, 1875-1900

Paul Acres, 1918-1938

Pearl Byrd Acres, 1910-2000

Polly Acres, 1907-1945

Rebecca Griffith Acres, 1858-1944

Sherman Acres, 1902-1983

Susan Mason Acres, 1926-1998

Viola M. Acres, 1908-1909

Willard Acres, 1929-1933

Katrina D. Allen, 1971-1971

Robert S. Allen, 1972-2008

Jesse W. Angel, 1918-1963

Roxie Stanley Arnold, 1935-2003

Isaac Aslinger, 1880-1972

Andrew J. Babb, 1887-1976

James H. Babb, 1920-1991

Mabel T. Babb, 1890-1967

Virgie N. Babb, 1917-2009

Willie Babb, 1916-1987

Jason R. Barnard, 1975-1975

Lillie Abbott Barnes, 1935-1959

John M. Bauswell, 1885-1938

Hurstle W. Bell, 1907-1988

James O. Bell, 1951-1953

Jane Crabtree Bell, 1916-1954

P W Boling, 1881-1944

Sylvania Acres Boling, 1883-1952

W M Bray, 1851-1929

Dollie Jackson Burk, 1946-2018

Jessie Burnett Jr., 1919-2001

Mattie E Burnett, 1924-1971

Ronnie Lee Buttram, 1951-2011

Frances Lucille Moore Butturini, 1920-1993

Artema Vivian “Temey” West Byrd, 1914-1962

Bertha Byrd, 1917-1919

Clifford Byrd, 1916-1957

Daughter Byrd, N/A-N/A

Georgia Green Byrd, 1923-1988

Gladys Stanley Byrd, 1916-1971

Henry Byrd, 1914-1967

Hurstle Byrd, 1912-1939

J L Byrd, 1929-1972

James Byrd, 1921-2007

John Byrd, 1953-2007

Johnnie Byrd, 1947-1976

Mauda Byrd, 1911-1926

Robert Byrd, 1956-1971

Son Byrd, N/A-N/A

William Elsic Byrd, 1899-1937

Arlena West Carson, 1877-1961

Brian Wayne Carson, 1978-1978

Christopher Aaron Carson, 1978-1978

Lee Carson, 1896-1969

Dusti Dawn Huft Chambers, 1977-2022

Elcaney Eugene Chambers, 1934-2017

Eldon Chambers, 1899-1973

Ella Lucille Massengale Chambers, 1902-1974

Gerald Dean Chambers, 1936-1962

Gregory Lynn Chambers, 1975-2018

James Hurstle Chambers, 1906-1954

John Millard Chambers, 1876-1965

June Chambers, 1940-N/A

Lark Chambers, 1883-1965

Lessie Bridges Chambers, 1915-1995

Lillie Ofel Chambers, 1912-1989

Lloyd Chambers, 1929-1968

Luaner Chambers, 1870-1919

Mary West Chambers, 1891-1972

Mildred Reed Chambers, 1932-2014

Nela Stanley Chambers, 1904-1992

Opal H Chambers, 1923-2000

Robert Dean Chambers, 1947-2006

Rretta Morris Chambers, 1927-2022

Sarah Acres Chambers, 1889-1969

Sinclair Chambers, 1921-1967

Stanley Vaughn Chambers, 1938-2004

Leora Chambers Acres, 1919-2010

Edward Chitwood, 1914-1959

Harold Chitwood, 1920-1978

James Andrew Chitwood, 1906-1972

Janie Odum Chitwood, 1897-1977

Johnny William Chitwood, 1964-1964

Junior Lee Chitwood, 1935-1972

Laura Bell West Chitwood, 1915-1993

Mary Stanley Chitwood, 1895-1992

Matthew Lee Chitwood, 2010-2010

Robert Chitwood, 1884-1952

Sallie Chitwood, 1869-1941

Sharon Jeffers Chitwood, 1948-2014

Zachary Dewayne Chitwood, 2009-2009

Wayne Cook, 1948-2008

Floyd Clinton Cooper, 1955-2009

Walker Cotton, 1915-1952

Pherbia Phillips Crabtree, 1849-1955

Savanah Honeycutt Crabtree, 1888-1945

William Jeffrey “Bill” Crabtree, 1886-1963

Dessie Reed Cross, 1918-1994

Elza Cross, 1928-2014

Julie Daugherty, 1900-1921

Robert Daugherty, 1903-1922

Donald Gene Duncan, 1938-1959

Edith Wanda Stanley Duncan, 1914-1967

Edward Joseph Duncan, 1901-1967

Elenora King Duncan, 1941-2021

Ethel Duncan, 1906-1911

Herbert Duncan, 1910-1910

James A Duncan, 1929-1966

Lauton W Duncan, 1934-2002

Oliver Sylvester Duncan, 1883-1947

Oscar H Duncan Sr., 1927-1974

Pearley Emily Byrd Duncan, 1899-1974

Susie Cotton Duncan, 1905-2002

Veda Laxton Duncan, 1930-2003

Willard Keen Duncan, 1915-1998

Bertie Reed Ellis, 1901-1966

Harold T Ellis, 1924-2004

Lemuel Parker Ellis, 1900-1989

Luman Monroe Ellis, 1895-1960

Mary Smith Ellis, 1892-1955

Mary Cross Ellis, 1933-2015

Milo Ellis, 1931-1934

Rachel Duncan Ellis, 1893-1978

Rita Ann Ellis, 1950-1950

Rita Kay Myers Ellis, 1957-2009

Robert Ellis, 1935-1935

Ruby Roberts Ellis, 1930-2022

Sharon Chambers Ellis, 1943-2024

Willie Ellis, 1926-2004

Betty Cooper Fitzgerald, 1945-2005

James Luther Foster, 1903-1966

Marjorie Stanley Foster, 1909-1989

Jimmey Lee Garrett, 1948-1948

Peggy Grassley-Olinger, N/A

Caroline Halburnt, 1943-N/A

Clarence Halburnt Sr., 1941-2018

Baby Hammock, 1920-1920

Betty Boyatt Hammock, 1938-2017

Charles L Hammock II, 1964-2003

Connie Hammock, 1910-1995

Nancy Smith Hammock, 1900-1920

Artensey Acres Hensley, 1909-1993

Brenda K Posey Hensley, 1946-2002

Jasper N Hensley, 1893-1971

Dewitt Jeffers, 1912-1932

Quince Jeffers, 1890-1970

Velma Stanley Jeffries, 1939-2019

Steven Jenkins, 1965-1966

Vertia Chambers Jenkins, 1941-2017

William Cleveland Jenkins, 1940-2012

Stanley W Jennings, 1920-1974

Aiden Blaze Jones, 2018-2018

Hattie Terry King, 1914-1999

Kizzie King, 1942-2002

Mart H King, 1898-1976

Thomas King, 1943-2004

Tina Lorraine Robbins King, 1974-2011

Agnes Bernice Chambers Lambert, 1925-1986

Ray Lambert, 1923-N/A

Bobby Gene Lawson, 1944-2014

Clarie Laxton, 1932-1932

Jimmie Stanley Lewis, 1970-2016

Dudley Earl Long, 1937-2012

Donna Burton Marlow, 1957-2006

Maxwell Marlow, 1930-1998

Mitchell Lynn Marlow, 1950-2024

Amanda Hill Martin, 1942-1989

Mildred A. Owens Mays, 1935-2015

Melissa Ann McAnally, 1973-2022

Hollis McCowan, 1916-1950

Mildred Smith McCowan, 1924-2002

Della Byrd Morgan, 1897-1987

Elena Morgan, 1925-1925

Elsie Morgan, 1928-1930

Lonas L. Morgan, 1946-N/A

Ona Morgan, 1926-1926

Paul Finley Morgan, 1924-1975

Thomas Milford Morgan Jr., 1932-1932

Thomas Milford Morgan Sr., 1892-1984

China Belle Stanley Morris, 1903-1973

Dorman H Morris, 1930-1983

Jewell R Morris, 1905-1980

John Morris, 1873-1952

Leamon Morris, 1903-1980

Lora Morris, 1907-1931

Luther J Morris, 1905-1985

Polly Jane Acres Morris, 1872-1955

Victoria Wells Morton, 1954-2006

Charles Lee Muse, 1949-1966

Garrett Ivan Muse, 1940-1992

James Arley Muse, 1919-1980

Lula King Muse, 1920-1997

Treasa Kay Muse, 1963-1963

Calvin Newport, 1961-2013

Earl Lee Newport, 1912-1966

Elsic Newport, 1901-1954

Grace Acres Newport, 1921-2003

Johnny Ray Newport, 1963-1969

Rebecca Newport Newport, 1857-1947

James Harold Olinger, 1912-1986

Dorothy Sharp Owens, 1916-2002

Eva West Owens, 1914-1953

Frank Owens, 1903-1977

Jeffery Lynn Owens, 1959-2016

Bonnie Lou Byrd Panter, 1947-1964

Faye Loraine Patterson, 1959-2022

Gilbert Rupert Patterson, 1913-1998

Mary L Patterson, 1956-1956

Rose Ella Abbott Patterson, 1928-2013

Artie Lee Carson Phillips, 1914-2003

Dillard E Phillips, 1910-2003

Engram Phillips, 1903-1942

Georgia Willie Russell Phillips, 1916-1999

Hett Phillips, 1934-2020

James A Phillips, 1961-2008

Jerry Phillips, 1971-2022

Jerry B Phillips, 1971-1971

Mae West Phillips, 1910-1987

Martha West Phillips, 1889-1963

Maxwell Lee Phillips, 1940-1992

Stella Phillips, 1913-1969

Velma Jo Phillips, 1948-1949

Willard H. Phillips, 1915-1963

Andy Ray Pike, N/A-1971

DeWayne A. Posey, 1966-1986

Estil B Posey, 1927-1955

Helen Stanley Posey, 1926-1955

Shirley Jean Powers, 1942-2017

Richard Price, 1871-1946

Ruby Price, 1906-1910

Campbell Reed, 1877-1968

Charlene Whaley Reed, 1940-2011

Estel J Reed, 1927-N/A

Harriet June Reed, 1921-1993

Ida Bell Acres Reed, 1905-1992

James Monroe Reed, 1923-1997

John Luther Reed, 1906-1956

Joyce Ann Reed, 1937-1995

Juanita Jackson Reed, 1929-2007

Leonard Reed, 1899-1994

Mildred Faye Reed, 1932-2014

Patricia Ann White Reed, 1950-2014

Rebecca Stanley Reed, 1880-1960

Roger Douglas Reed, 1995-2014

Tommie David Reed, 1947-1947

Loretta Byrd Roberts, 1917-1992

Roy J Roberts, 1907-1975

Goldie Edith Angel Ross, 1923-1985

James Russell Ross, 1914-1960

William E. Roy, 1904-1966

Selma Stanley Rudd, 1939-2008

Albert Sexton, 1948-1988

Charles Dean Sexton, 1939-2018

Chester Charles Sexton, 1918-2001

Hattie Acres Sexton, 1912-1992

Isom Garfield Sexton, 1893-1967

Mary Elizabeth Sexton, 1991-2016

Oma Belle Acres Sexton, 1920-1988

Earl Sharpe Jr., 1952-1952

Larry Kent Sharpe, 1950-1950

Rutha A Jeffers Sharpe, 1901-1945

Calvin Smith, 1884-1960

John Alfred Smith, 1926-1973

Mary Hammock Smith, 1887-1979

Eli Spradlin, 1852-1909

Harry Elbert Spradlin, 1923-2012

Liza Anderson Spradlin, 1934-2016

Sarah Acres Spradlin, 1864-1932

Darlena Spradlin Spradlin Jeffers, 1901-1984

A V Stanley, 1916-1999

Alonzo Langs Stanley, 1909-1968

Andrew “Andy” Stanley, 1886-1978

Archie Stanley, 1912-1981

Artema West Stanley, 1878-1960

Benton McMillen Stanley, 1898-1967

Bertha Litton Stanley, 1886-1962

Billy Warren Stanley, 1926-1965

Cassel Stanley Stanley, 1911-2003

Charles Stanley, 1936-1936

Chester Stanley, 1928-1971

Clyde Stanley, 1900-1942

David S Stanley, 1855-1934

Dessie Sweet Stanley, 1899-1980

Dorothy Reed Stanley, 1915-2008

Dustin Wade Stanley, 1981-1981

Ester Sweet Stanley, 1903-1972

Eugene Stanley, 1934-1981

Florence Ellis Stanley, 1927-2023

Geneva Clark Stanley, 1913-2007

James A Stanley, 1929-1994

James Highner Stanley Jr., 1931-2006

James Highner Stanley Sr., 1900-1976

James Schofield Stanley Jr., 1932-1934

James Schofield Stanley Sr., 1907-1995

Jean Phillips Stanley, 1950-2015

Jeanene Stanley, N/A-1933

Jennings W. Stanley, 1920-1974

Jerry Lynn Stanley, 1954-1954

Jesse Stanley, 1908-1996

Jo Ann Rose Stanley, 1932-2021

John Stanley, 1872-1953

John Stanley, 1907-1995

Joseph S Stanley, 1869-1954

Leland Stanley, 1919-1974

Loretta Plants Stanley, 1941-N/A

Lottie Stanley, 1905-1958

Lucile Stanley, 1925-1925

Margaret Phillips Stanley, 1934-2009

Mary Trammell Stanley, 1869-1954

Millard Monroe Stanley, 1898-1965

Nancy Trammell Stanley, 1850-1941

Nancy Cross Stanley, 1885-1979

Nora Acres Stanley, 1918-1991

Ola Holloway Stanley, 1908-1984

Olga Morgan Stanley, 1918-1998

Patricia Ann Stanley, 1946-1946

R L Stanley, 1885-1977

Rhodes Stanley, 1845-1933

Robert Stanley, 1938-2024

Robert Rhodes Stanley, 1932-1982

Ronald Keith Stanley, 1949-1950

Rueben Stanley, 1884-1960

Sarah Lucinda Terry Stanley, 1873-1956

Sherman Stanley, 1893-1918

Thelma Marcum Stanley, 1918-2008

Tillman Stanley, 1920-2001

William Ewart Stanley, 1896-1979

William Jennings Stanley, 1920-1974

William Stanley, 1925-2005

Woodrow Stanley, 1916-1938

Audie Reed Strunk, 1939-2011

Bobby Strunk, 1929-1994

Elizabeth Strunk, 1883-1951

Ellis Strunk, 1882-1955

Filmore Strunk, 1891-1966

Harrison Strunk, 1894-1973

James Strunk, 1906-1970

Laura Bell Reed Strunk, 1903-1995

Lousetta Acres Strunk, 1895-1955

Martha Botts Strunk, 1888-1957

Mary Akers Strunk, 1907-1995

Mary Ann Acres Strunk, 1907-1995

Maxine Strunk, 1928-1928

Melton “Melt” Strunk, 1872-1944

Nancy West Strunk, 1895-1970

Reba June Strunk, 1936-1940

Rosetta Strunk, N/A-1955

Roy Strunk, 1904-1966

Wanda Wilson Strunk, 1956-2018

Edward Tate, 1880-1956

Evelyn Ramsey Taylor, 1909-1930

Deborah Lee Terry, 1972-1972

Leona Wilhite Terry, 1891-1948

Ruth M Sexton Terry, 1934-2007

Lilla Jean Thrasher, 1944-1989

John Brassfield Trammell, 1882-1961

Anita Muse Upchurch, 1955-2015

James Dexter Upchurch, 1942-2011

John Dudley Vaughn, 1881-1965

Doris Jean Vaught, 1948-1948

George Rinzey Vaught, 1904-1938

Harold Vaught, 1922-2003

John D Vaught, 1881-1965

Justine Vaught, 1940-2022

Nila Wright Vaught, 1922-2018

Ollie Mae Reed Vaught, 1885-1947

Dewey Walker, 1892-1935

Hiram Watson, 1879-1957

Lovina Bauswell Watson, 1882-1945

Riley Watson, N/A-N/A

Danny L. Werner, 1946-1946

Duncan West, 1944-2004

Elena West, 1924-1926

Hazel D. West, 1915-2002

Irene Chitwood West, 1925-1998

James M. West, 1873-1957

Jimmy O. West, 1951-1981

Leo West, 1908-1953

Leon West, 1917-1974

Lula Strunk West, 1886-1944

Martha Acres West, 1845-1921

Nancy West, 1869-1959

Pearly Strunk West, 1891-1967

Pleasant W. West, 1837-1922

Sylvania Phillips West, 1872-1954

Rosa Smith West, 1934-1970

Ethel King Wilhite, 1910-2002

Louis C. Wilhite, 1923-1949

William H. Wilhite Sr., 1913-1983

Ancil A. Wolford, 1890-1952

John C. Wolford, 1951-1951

Mary Cotton Wolford, 1917-1994

Rachel Phillips Wright, 1889-1965

Flora Stanley Yancey, 1900-1977

Luther Yancey, 1900-1989

Mack H. Yancy, 1922-1944

This story is part of the Scott County Cemetery Project.