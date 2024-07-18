Sacred Ground: Pine Hill Cemetery

Located in the church yard of Pine Hill Baptist Church, at the intersection of Buffalo Road and A.V. Stanley Road in the Pine Hill community, is the Pine Hill Cemetery.
Dating back to the end of the 19th century, Pine Hill Cemetery is this community's largest burial ground, and dates back to the days when Buffalo Road was still a thoroughfare from the relatively new railroad town at the foot of the hill to the Buffalo Creek farming valley on the opposite side of the mountain.
Strolling through the earliest graves at Pine Hill Cemetery, you'll find names like Abbott and Acres a lot. Those are two of the families that have long called this community home. In fact, Pine Hill Cemetery has also been called the Acres Cemetery and the Abbott Cemetery through the years.
The Acres family
It was David Acres, a prominent Scott County farmer during the Civil War era, who was the first person buried at Pine Hill Cemetery in 1894.
Born Feb. 4, 1821, Acres married Sarah Stanley — from the Stanley family that also lived at Pine Hill. He joined the Civil War in 1863, serving in Company A of the East Tennessee National Guard. Interestingly, he had two brothers — Calvin Daniel Acres and John Milton Acres — who fought for the Confederacy after moving to Missouri.
Acres served as one of Scott County's earliest justices of the peace.
In a petition for relief that he filed after the war ended, Acres said that he lived on the main road between Williamsburg and Montgomery, near where several other roads intersect. Gen. Ambrose Burnside's army marched by his house when they passed through Scott County en route to seize Knoxville from the Confederacy in 1863.
Acres reported significant hardship due to the foraging Union army.
“Some of the command came to my place foraging and took my corn,” he said. “They cut up the stalks and took the corn, cornstalks and fodder all off together. Some of the soldiers that came there belonged to the Tennessee regiments and was acquainted with me. They said they had to have it, that they were ordered to go and take forage wherever they could find it.”
It took “two or three days” for the army to pass Acres' house, he said, and they foraged the entire time.
“They did not leave me a mess of roasting-ears,” he said.
Months later, a Union regiment returned to his farm and tore down his fences to use the wood for their fires. Some of those responsible for taking Acres' belongings were members of his own family.
Acres made it clear that he was a Unionist.
“At the beginning of the rebellion I sympathized with the Union cause,” he said. “I believed the Union cause to be right. I believed that if the Union cause was lost that our liberties would be gone, that the only protection we had was in our Union, and when I expressed myself, it was in that way. I exerted my influence and cast my vote on the side of the Union. I tried to get every one of my acquaintances to vote as I did.”
Acres was the son of Daniel S. Acres (1794-1865) and Nancy Sartain (1802-1880). His parents moved with his brothers to Missouri, but several of their children remained in Scott County. David Acres had a sister, Lucinda Acres, who married John C. Cross and settled in the Straight Fork community of eastern Scott County. Another sister was Rosie Acres, who married James Harvey Chitwood and settled in the Pine Grove community.
The 1850 census shows that the entire Acres family was living in Scott County at the time. Daniel and Nancy had five children living at home at the time. By the time the 1860 census was taken, the Acres family had moved to Missouri — with the exceptions of David and his two sisters, of course.
David and Sarah Acres had a number of children, including George, Martha, Louis, Ruthey, Joshua, Daniel, David, Rhodes and Sarah.
Many of David Acres' descendants were buried at Pine Hill through the years. One who wasn't, but who factors heavily into Scott County's history, is John Acres, a great-grandson who was buried at Marcum Cemetery in 1924.
John Acres was the Oneida chief of police in 1924, and also served as a Scott County deputy sheriff. He was killed while raiding a moonshine still west of Oneida. His death was part of the Scott County moonshine war that also resulted in the assassination of Sheriff Richard Ellis.
John Acres was the son of Daniel Acres and Rebecca “Louvernia” Phillips. Daniel Acres was the son of Louis Jasper Acres and Emline Hughett, and Louis Acres was the son of David Acres and Sarah Stanley.
Of David Acres' children, the ones buried at Pine Hill include daughter Martha (1845-1921) and her husband Pleasant West, and Louis Jasper (1847-1916) and his wife Emline Hughett. Other children of David Acres are buried at the nearby Acres Cemetery.
Two of the early burials at Pine Hill were children Bertha Acres in 1908 and Viola Acres in 1909. They were the daughters of John Lewis Acres (1880-1966) and Mary “Polly” West (1884-1923), who would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. John Lewis Acres was a grandson of David Acres. His father was Daniel Acres.
John Lewis had another child buried at Pine Hill Cemetery later. Audie Acres died on July 8, 1923, less than a month after the death of his mother, Polly, who died from complications of childbirth.
Another Acres child buried at the cemetery a couple of years later was Cora Lee Acres, who died in 1926 and was the daughter of Daniel Acres and Doris Duncan, who were also buried at the cemetery. This Daniel Acres was the son of Louis Jasper, and a grandson of David Acres.
In 1938, 19-year-old Paul Acres died of aplastic anemia and was buried at Pine Hill. He was the son of John Hodge Acres and Alice Terry, who would also be buried at the cemetery later.
The Abbott family
Just after the death of David Acres, baby Mainard Abbit died and was buried at Pine Hill Cemetery. Just a month old at the time of his death, he was the son of J.M. and Martha Abbit.
It is not clear who baby Mainard was, exactly.
Martha Acres, the daughter of Louis Jasper Acres and a granddaughter of David Acres, married Joseph Martin Abbott, the son of Thomas Abbott and Mary “Polly” Campbell. They had several children at Pine Hill before moving to Danville, Ky. in the early 1900s.
However, Mainard Abbott is not typically listed by genealogy sources as being one of their children. Additionally, there was a J.N. Abbit, age 38, buried at Pine Hill in 1898, and he is traditionally assumed to be the father of Mainard.
Following the deaths of Mainard and J.N., there was not another Abbott buried at Pine Hill until 1926, when baby Anna Mae Abbott was buried there. Three years later, a three-year-old named Hattie Abbott was buried there. And in 1932, newborn Ken Abbott was buried there. Hattie and Ken Abbott have very similar stones. Anna Mae Abbott has a commercial stone that was placed much later, suggesting that she is not a sibling of Hattie and Ken.
The largest Abbott family living at Pine Hill at the time of the 1920 census, six years before Anna Mae's death, consisted of Robert and Nettie Abbott and their children. Both Robert and Nettie were later buried at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Robert was the son of John Baptist Abbott and Isabella Lucille Vanderpool from the Somerset area of Kentucky. Nettie was the daughter of James Clark and Jemima Jones, also of Kentucky. They had a son, Ernest Cecil Abbott, who was buried at Pine Hill in 1974.
Other Abbott children included Victor, who was 16 in 1920, John and Arnold. A daughter, Lelia Abbott, had married William Nelson Coffey and was no longer living at home in 1920.
There were two Abbotts buried at the cemetery in 1932, though neither is identified. One died on March 28, 1932, at the age of 40. The cemetery was too deteriorated for the first name to be legible when Robert Bailey transcribed the cemetery in 1994. Another died in April 1932 at the age of 38 and also has a stone with an illegible first name.
In July 1932, baby Luvirda Abbott was buried at Pine Hill. She was the daughter of Elias Abbott and Artie Mae Cox. Her parents were later buried at the cemetery — as were her siblings, Louis and Lyda Susie, who died in 1936 and 1948. Louis died as a baby. Lyda was 10 when she fell sick and died.
Elias Abbott was the son of Thomas Abbott and Linda Marlow.
Alexander “Elic” Abbott was buried at Pine Hill in 1939, when he died at age 72. His wife was Linda Strunk, who is believed to be buried in Winfield. They had a son, Edd Abbott, who was buried at Pine Hill in 1974. Another son, Artie, was buried there in 1982. Artie's first wife, Mary Chambers, was also buried at Pine Hill. Artie had a daughter, Rose Abbott Patterson, buried at Pine Hill, along with her husband, Gilbert. Another daughter, Lillie Barnes, was buried at Pine Hill when she died in 1959 at age 23. Newborn children Christine (1942) and James (1946) were buried at Pine Hill, as well.
The most recent member of the Abbott family to be buried at Pine Hill was Nathan Abbott, who died on Dec. 29, 2023 at age 62. He was the son of Acmon Abbott and Esther Blevins, and a grandson of Artie and Mary Chambers Abbott.
Acmon Abbott, the son of Artie and grandson of Elic, is a lifelong farmer in the community. His wife, Esther, is a former member of the Scott County Board of Education.
The Spradlin family
The first person other than an Acres or an Abbott to be buried at Pine Hill was Eli Spradlin, who died at age 56 in 1909. He was the forefather of the Spradlin family that still resides at Pine Hill today.
Eli married Mary “Polly” King in 1873. Following her death, he married Sarah Emily Acres — the youngest child of David Acres, the first person buried at Pine Hill.
Eli had several children, including Jep, Burrell, Ambrose, William Beatty, Elisha Edward and Darlena.
The Stanley family
You might remember that David Acres, the first person buried at Pine Hill Cemetery, married into the Stanley family. This was a prominent family in the Pine Hill community in the early 1900s.
The first member of the family buried at Pine Hill was Sherman Stanley in 1918. He was a 25-year-old soldier killed in France during World War I. He was the son of David Stanley and Milley Sharp. His father would later be buried at Pine Hill, as well.
David Stanley was the son of Sartin Stanley and Rosie Hicks.
Baby Lucile Stanley was buried at the cemetery in 1925. She was the infant daughter of Rube Stanley and Bertha Litton, who would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. Rube was the son of Robert Stanley and Salley Carson.
Jeanene Stanley, the daughter of Clyde Stanley and Ola Holloway, was buried at the cemetery in 1933. Clyde Stanley was the son of Nicholas E. Stanley and Martha Phillips. He was killed by lightning in 1942. Nicholas Stanley was the son of Calvin Stanley and Sallie Sharp.
Rhodes Stanley represented the first of the oldest generation of Stanleys buried at the cemetery. He died in 1933 at age 87. He was a Civil War veteran, the son of Sartin Stanley and Rosie Hicks and a brother to David Stanley. David Stanley died the following year.
Dozens of other members of the Stanley family have been buried at Pine Hill through the years. The most recent member of the family buried there was Robert Hoit Stanley, who died on May 3 in Florida, at age 85. He was the son of Lonzo Stanley and Olga Morgan. He had an infant brother, Charles, buried at the cemetery in 1936. His parents, Lonzo and Olga, are also buried there. Last year, Florence Ellis Stanley was buried at the cemetery. She was the widow of Leland Stanley, who was buried there in 1974. She and Leland also had two young children buried at the cemetery: Patricia Ann in 1946, and Ronald Keith in 1950. Leland Stanley was the son of Rube Stanley and Bertha Litton.
Cemetery census
PINE HILL CEMETERY
GPS Coordinates: 36.50780, -84.46938
First Burial: 1894
Last Burial: 2024
