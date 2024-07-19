Carol Thompson, 63

Carol Sue Thompson, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. She was 63.

Life

Born on Dec. 31, 1960, Carol was the daughter of Homer and Ella Chambers. She had such a generous heart and loved Jesus above all. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her great joy. She will be dearly missed but always remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Preceded

Parents: Homer and Ella Chambers.

Infant sister: Peggy Sue.

Brother: Timothy Chambers.

Survivors

Loving Husband of 42 years: Mark Thompson.

Children: Mickey Thompson and Lori Goodman.

Special son-in-law: Joshua Goodman.

Grandchildren: Baileigh and Jacob Goodman.

Sisters: Julie Foster and Jan Walker.

Brother-in-law: Johnny Thompson and wife Amanda.

Sister-in-laws: Janet Worley and husband Rick, and Robin Malone and husband Wayne.

Special nieces: April and Mary Foster.

Special family friend: Frieda Seabolt.

Jeffrey Reagan, who was like a son.

Services

Visitation: Monday, July 22, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Monday, July 22, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral Service: To follow at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Brian Strunk officiating. Music will be provided by the family.

To follow at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Brian Strunk officiating. Music will be provided by the family. Burial: To follow at Thompson Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.