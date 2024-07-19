Subscribe
Friday, July 19, 2024
Oneida
Margaret Potter, 84

May 27, 1940 – July 16, 2024

Margaret Rose Potter, departed this life on July 16, 2024, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 84.

Life

Born on May 27, 1940, Margaret was the daughter of Jacob and Lottie Honeycutt Laxton. She was a born-again Christian.

Preceded

  • Parents: Jacob and Lottie Honeycutt Laxton.
  • Brothers: Jacob Jr., Clifford, and Chester.
  • Sisters: Nellie Cotton and Sandra Pleasant.
  • Father of her children: James Ray “Jim” Potter.

Survivors

  • Children: James Potter Jr. and wife Doris, Dennis Potter and wife Kelly, Michael Potter, and Leecia Anne Potter.
  • Grandchildren: Jodi Krahn and husband Sam, Doug Watters and wife Tracey, Jamie Fox and husband Drew, Blake Potter and wife Kelly, Amber Horne and husband Matthew, and Macey Phillips and husband Dallan.
  • Great-Grandchildren: Graci, Meg, Lexi, Emily, Adrian, Owen Mack, Rylee Blake, Nolan Dane, Andrew Grey, Stetson Jay, Luke, Lillian, Kolt, and Augustus.
  • Great-Great-Grandchild: Laz.
  • Sisters: Betty Lawson, Ann Terry, Loretta Jacks, Charlotte Randolph, and Wilma Jones.

Services

  • Visitation: Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.
  • Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dean Barnes officiating.
  • Burial: To follow in the Potter Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

