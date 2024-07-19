Trae Sexton, 15

Zachariah “Trae” Sexton, of Oneida, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 3:25 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024, at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 15.

Life

Born on June 2, 2009 at Scott County Hospital in Oneida, Trae was the son of Matthew Trae Sexton and Sarah Minnie Boyatt Sexton. He was saved on Jan. 10, 2024 and baptized into his church family at Paint Rock on Feb. 2, 2024. He loved to be around people and watch them laugh so he could laugh with them. He loved to watch sports and play baseball. He enjoyed playing electronics, listening to music, having cookouts, playing board games, mud-riding, fishing, and swimming with his family and friends. He is loved by family, church family, and friends more than words. He had a big heart for others. He would be proud to help someone. He was an organ donor and was able to give his heart, liver and both kidneys to save four lives.

Preceded

Grandparents: Les and Vivian Sexton;

• Great-grandparents: Cornelius and Vilda Sexton, A.V. and Cloretta Phillips, B.D. and Geraldine Boyatt, and Frazier and Betty Goad;

• Great-aunt: Rose Marie Sexton;

• Cousins: Skylar Lane and Corban Goad.

Survivors

In addition to his parents:

• Sisters: Amelia Brae and Avian Larae Sexton;

• Grandparents: Jeff and Chrissie Boyatt;

• Uncles: Craig Sexton and wife Tamera, and Eli Boyatt;

• Cousins: Hunter and Jaxon.

Services

Visitation: Friday, July 19, 2024 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Paint Rock Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Dean Barnes and Bro. Devon Rose officiating. Music will be provided by the Paint Rock choir.

Committal Service: Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Foster Crossroads Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Zachariah Trae Sexton Fund, c/o United Cumberland Bank.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.