Extremely low turnout seen as early voting enters final week

HUNTSVILLE | As early voting for the Aug. 1 general election enters its final week, the number of votes cast so far paint the picture of what was already assumed: turnout for this year’s election is going to be quite low.

As of the end of polling on Saturday, only 565 votes had been cast, a number that pales in comparison to the most recent county-wide general election in 2022.

Low voter turnout was assumed because 2024 is an off-year election at the local level. There’s only one county-wide race on the ballot, and isn’t really a competition. While there are two people on the ballot for the office of Assessor of Property, one of them, Helenwood businessman Tim Phillips, announced on Facebook earlier this month that he was withdrawing his name from consideration. Incumbent Tiffany Jeffers, who won election in 2022 to fill the unexpired term of the late Tony Sexton, has continued to campaign as if the race is contested.

Meanwhile, contested races for four different seats on the local boards of education don’t seem to be driving many voters to the polls. In Scott County’s 2nd District, incumbent Carlene Terry is opposed by former board member Diane Smith, and in the 3rd District, retired educator Curtis Bruce and political newcomer Chris Shelton are vying to replace Linda Sharp on the board.

Not even a five-way race for two seats on the Oneida Special School District Board of Education appear to be doing much to turn out voters. That could be seen as good news for the incumbents, Dr. Danny W. Cross and Dr. Nancy Williamson, who are being opposed by former board member Stuart Jones and political newcomers Cody Pike and Missy Sexton.

- Advertisement. Story continues below -

However, the conventional wisdom of “low turnout favors the incumbent” can’t always be relied upon. That was the message of State Sen. Ken Yager when he stopped over in Huntsville earlier this month as part of a district-wide “truck tour.” Yager, who is facing a primary challenge from fellow Kingston Republican Teena Hedrick, warned that strange things can sometimes happen when voter turnout is low, as he urged each person to pledge to recruit their friends and neighbors to vote in this year’s election.

That primary battle between Yager and Hedrick doesn’t seem to be moving the needle much, either, with regards to voter turnout. While Yager has appeared in Scott County several times during the campaign, Hedrick has yet to do so, and has been largely absent from campaigning locally. She has offered a stronger presence in other counties that are part of the 12th Senate District.

In the August 2022 general election, more than 2,000 voters had cast ballots as the final week of early voting began. Of course, that election featured many contested county-wide races, including high-profile races for mayor and sheriff.

Typically, the final week of early voting brings the heaviest action at the polls. In that 2022 election, more people voted during the final six days of polling than during the first eight days.

If the past several election cycles are any indication, more people will vote during the early voting period than will vote on election day. In 2022, a total of 2,673 votes were cast on election day after more than 4,000 were cast during the early voting period. And in last November’s municipal election in Oneida, only 177 people voted on election day after more than 700 voted early.

There are more than 13,000 registered voters in Scott County. In the August 2022 general election, turnout was just over 52%. For last fall’s Oneida election, however, voter turnout was just under 40%.

Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Voters can cast a ballot at either the Oneida Municipal Services Building or the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville during the early voting period.