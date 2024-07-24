Remembering Scott County’s Skull Bone community

Forgotten Times is presented on the fourth week of each month and presents a look back at Scott County’s past.

Located about four miles up Norma Road, on the eastern bank of New River, is Skull Bone Campground.

Owned and operated by Johnny and Mindy Lloyd, Skull Bone Campground is one of several campgrounds that have sprung up in the foothills of the Cumberland Mountains in response to the burgeoning off-road recreation industry. At first glance, it seems to have a macabre name … but the name isn’t intended to be morbid at all. Instead, it pays homage to this community’s past.

Long before it was called “Norma,” you see, this timber-and-coal town that today is little more than a residential neighborhood along the former Tennessee Railroad, was known as “Skull Bone.”

Why Skull Bone?

There is no real indication as to how Skull Bone got its name. It wasn’t the only Skull Bone in Tennessee. The other one, located in West Tennessee’s Gibson County, got its name from the bare-knuckle fights that were popular there in the late 1800s. It still exists as an unincorporated community.

The origin of Scott County’s Skull Bone isn’t as clear. But that’s what it was called in 1878, when the first United States Post Office was established there. The name didn’t last long. It was changed to Norma in 1887. In 1915 the name was changed to Norcross, for the general manager of the New River Lumber Co., Frank G. Norcross. In 1919, the name changed back to Norma, and that’s what it’s been ever since.

Industry comes to Skull Bone

There’s not much to Norma these days. It’s still home to quite a few Scott Countians, but the industry has all dried up. The high school stands vacant, and the last of the stores that once served the community have been torn down. Mountain People’s Health Councils still operates a physicians clinic there, but that’s about it.

It wasn’t always that way, of course. There was a time when Norma — or Skullbone, if you prefer — was the booming town in Scott County, not Oneida or Huntsville.

At the time that the Skull Bone post office was established on Dec. 17, 1878, this fertile river valley was still home to vast stands of virgin timber. Writing for the FNB Chronicle in 1989, the late Jennings Hatfield described it like this: “This boundary contained walnut, cherry, oak, beech, poplar, ash, hickory, basswood, elm, sycamore and buckeye. Some of this timber was five feet in diameter.”

Prior to the late 1800s, industry was essentially non-existent in all of Scott County. Except for those who made their living with small general stores and related services, most folks were subsistence farmers. The railroad changed all of that.

When Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside marched his sea of federal soldiers through Scott County en route to Knoxville in 1863, he wrote that there should be a railroad built through the region. A couple of decades later, the city of Cincinnati, Oh. did just that, purchasing an easement for the construction of a railroad connecting itself to Chattanooga.

The Cincinnati-Southern Railroad opened the vast expanse of the Cumberlands to timber-cutting and coal-mining. Soon, there were logging and mining camps all the way from Glenmary to Zenith. And one of those was at Skull Bone.

In January 1905, Norcross and another man, William Mumford, visited Scott County to evaluate the vast stand of virgin timber in the New River Valley — territory that was known at the time simply as “The Bird Lands.” They estimated that there were more than 485 million board feet of timber in the tract. The Cincinnati-based New River Coal & Coke Co. purchased the property soon thereafter.

The New River company was based in West Virginia — there’s a New River there, too. Its Tennessee operations, overseen by Norcross, were named the New River Lumber Co.

One thing was immediately clear: with so much timber to be cut, using horse-drawn wagons to get it out wouldn’t be sufficient. The new railroad needed to be utilized.

As it happened, there was already a branch line extending from the Cincinnati-Southern Railroad at the Oneida depot. It was owned by the Paint Rock Coal & Coke Company, which had laid rails to the area known as Stanley Junction, along the headwaters of Paint Rock Creek. The New River Lumber Co. purchased the Paint Rock railroad, renamed it the Tennessee Railroad, and immediately set about the task of extending it deeper into the mountains — following Paint Rock Creek to New River and then turning up New River to Norma. Eventually, the line was extended all the way to the headwaters of New River in Anderson County. The last stop in Scott County was at Smokey Junction.

The railroad in place, the New River Co. next built a saw mill at Norma that was capable of churning out 125,000 board feet of lumber per day when it was operating at full capacity. The mill was powered by a steam engine that turned a 20 ft. long by 4.5 ft. wide belt. Hatfield wrote that the belt was made of steer hides.

If the timber-cutters could keep up, and if it operated at full capacity every single day, seven days a week, the Norma mill was so powerful that it could’ve potentially turned every tree in the Bird Lands tract into lumber in less than 8.5 years.

Norma at its peak

When the New River Lumber Co. reached its peak, it had housing for 87 families, and some of those old homes still stand. There were two clubhouses, including a large, two-story clubhouse that had an upstairs meeting hall for the Masons, the Odd Fellows, the Boy Scouts and other organizations. Both public and private education was available.

The company homes were connected by five-ft.-wide sidewalks constructed of oak lumber. There was electric lighting and a street light system — both were the first of their kind in Scott County — and all the main buildings had running water (cold and hot) and steam heat.

At one time, it was estimated that nearly 400 kids were being served by the public and private schools at Norma. The railroad had opened up more than just the timber woods. Coal was becoming a booming business, especially at the Dean mining community on Roaches Creek a few miles away.

Norma’s decline

Once that powerful steam mill had sawn all the logs into lumber and the biggest seams of coal played out, Norma began a slow downturn. One by one, the stores that served the community closed their doors. Eventually, the post office did, too.

In May 1970, Dr. D.T. Chambers — the prominent physician who served the community for decades — was murdered during a home invasion. Soon thereafter, the high school closed and students began to be bussed to the county’s new consolidated high school in Huntsville. Norma’s heyday was over.

The trains still thundered up and down the tracks of the Tennessee Railroad. But there were fewer and fewer of them. Ownership of the railroad changed hands. And, finally, rail traffic ceased altogether. The rails will soon be ripped up, sold as salvage, and this community will truly be back where it was prior to the arrival of industry — back when it was known as Skull Bone: simply a quiet neighborhood on Scott County’s east side, nestled between the mountains along New River.