Sacred Ground: H.C. Smith Cemetery

From its beginnings on a West Oneida farm in 1927, the H.C. Smith Cemetery — also commonly known as the Smith-Forbis Cemetery — has grown to consist of nearly 300 burials.

In its entirety, the cemetery sprawls across nearly three acres of land off Coopertown Road just west of West Boulevard. The cemetery is divided into three separate tracts of property.

The cemetery dates back to 1927, when a 10-year-old boy named James Howard Marcum was buried at the cemetery. He was the son of Rev. Willie Marcum and Viola Smith, and contracted rabies after being bitten by a rapid dog in the late spring of 1927. He died several weeks later, on June 12, 1927.

The Smith family

Viola Smith, known as Ola, was a member of the large Smith family that called the West Oneida community home. She was a sister to Henry Clay “H.C.” Smith Jr., the historian who wrote Dusty Bits of the Forgotten Past.

Ola and H.C. — and their many siblings — were the children of H.C. Smith Sr. and Phylana “Lucinda” Terry. It is for their father, H.C. Smith Sr., that the cemetery is named.

The Smith family was very active in the community. It was a family of educators, while the patriarch of the family also owned a law firm — along with his sons, Virgil and Lora — and a dry goods store.

H.C. Smith was the son of Andrew Jackson Smith and Malinda Terry. His father, known as Jackson, died in 1905 and was buried at Marcum Cemetery in Oneida. Jackson had a brother who was also named Henry Clay Smith. He moved from Scott County to Iowa after the Civil War. He was a decorated soldier for the Union army, serving in the Battle of Shiloh and with Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman on the March to the Sea. He was also present at the Siege of Knoxville, which followed Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s march through Scott County in September 1863.

Jackson wasn’t the only of the Smith siblings named after an American president. He had a brother named George Washington Smith.

Jackson was the only of the Smith siblings who settled in Scott County as an adult. His wife, Malinda, was the daughter of Josiah Terry Sr., who is credited with being the first settler of Oneida. They had 12 children. In addition to H.C., there was James (born 1861), Mary Ann (1863), Kissie (1863), Josiah (1867), Nancy Ellen (1869), John Lampkin (1871), Martha (1874), Matilda (1877), Sarah (1877), Hughie (1883) and Prisilla (1883).

Several of Jackson and Malinda’s children were buried at Marcum Cemetery, along with them. Among those children were John Lampkin in 1928, Kissie in 1929, James in 1930, and Nancy Ellen in 1938. H.C. was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1934, while Hughie was buried there in 1943. Sarah, who married John B. Slaven, was buried at Reed Cemetery in New River in 1968. Martha died in 1887 at the age of 13, but her burial location isn’t clear. Another of the Smith children, Mary Ann, married Lewis Burk and is buried, along with her husband, deep in the forest on No Business Creek. The rest of the siblings moved out of Scott County prior to their death.

Hughie had a daughter, Geraldine Artie, who was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 2001. He married Eliza Douglas, who was also buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery. Geraldine was their only child.

H.C. Smith’s wife, Lucinda, was the daughter of Martin Terry Jr. and Lurany Marcum. Her grandfather, Martin Terry, was a brother to Josiah Terry.

H.C. and Lucinda Smith owned a stately, two-story home in the Coopertown area of West Oneida. They had a total of 15 children. The oldest, Harlin, was born in 1886. He was followed by Florence Elva (1888), Elmer (1890), Carl Esker (1892), Ola (1893), Charles Virgil (1895), John Quincy (1897), Clarence Lee (1898), Laurence Clifton (1900), Lory (1902), Zelta Beatrice (1904), Henry Clay Jr. (1906), Roma Hazel (1907), Larna (1910) and Othal (1912).

Many of H.C. and Lucinda’s children are buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, including: Harlin and his first wife, Martha Craig; Florence and her husband, Bill Thompson; Elmer and his second wife, Lena Hurt (his first wife, Opal Mays, died in 1925, before the cemetery was established, and was buried at Marcum Cemetery); Carl and his wife, Williamae Hyder; Ola and her husband, Willie Marcum; Charles (his wife, Grace Slaven, was buried at Marcum Cemetery); John Quincy and his wife, Bertie Alcorn; Laurence and his wife, Thelma Tallasen; Lory (his wife, Rebecca West, was buried at Black Creek Crossroads); Zelta; H.C. Jr. and his wife, Susan “Ula” Williams; Roma Hazel and her husband, Sherman Fetterman; and Othal. The only exceptions were Clarence Lee, who was buried at Marcum Cemetery, and Larna, who moved to Florida.

A number of H.C. and Lucinda Smith’s grandchildren were also buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery.

The Smith surname is a very popular name, of course, but many of the Smiths in Oneida and Scott County today are descended from H.C. Smith Sr. and his siblings.

The Forbis family

The H.C. Smith Cemetery is one of the truest examples of a family cemetery in Scott County — and also one of the largest burial grounds that has remained a true family cemetery through the years. Many cemeteries began as family cemeteries but slowly transitioned to community cemeteries as they grew through the years.

After young James Marcum was bitten by a rabid dog and died in 1927, the next burials at the cemetery occurred in 1929, and there were several of them.

First, in February 1929, was Odeal Forbis. This is one of the few departures from the Smith lineage at H.C. Smith Cemetery, and also where the second part of the name comes in when the cemetery is commonly referred to as the Smith-Forbis Cemetery.

Odeal Forbis was the son of Zachariah “Zack” Forbis and Serepta Litton. They would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. They died in 1950 and 1938, respectively.

Zack was the son of David Forbis (1829-1901) and Martha Leach (1843-1915). They are both buried at nearby Coffey Cemetery on Stanley Street.

The oldest of Zack’s siblings, Sirilda Janae, who went by “Rilda,” was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery when she died in 1941. Her husband, Isaac Foster, was also buried at the cemetery in 1941. He was from the Foster family at Foster Crossroads west of Grave Hill. One of Rilda and Isaac’s children, Dewey, was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1942.

Another sister, Kenia, was also buried at the cemetery in 1960, as was her husband, Alfred Rosser, in 1965. Several of their children were buried at H.C. Smith, including Archie, Ruby Kidd and Madgie.

Several other of the Forbis children are buried with their parents at Coffey Cemetery.

Ironically, while the Forbis and Smith families were not closely related, Odeal Forbis’s funeral record indicates that he was “shot by Star Smith.” Star was the nickname of Laurence Clifton Smith, one of the children of H.C. and Lucinda Smith.

Star’s nickname came from the fact that he was an exceptional baseball player. In fact, he played professionally for a while in the Sallie League, and had his own team, known as the Cotton Creek team.

Odeal Forbis was 24 years old when he died in 1929. Little other information is available. However, there is an old newspaper clipping that indicates he was shot by “Constable Smith” because he was at a home where he was not wanted.

The cemetery grows

Besides Odeal Smith, three other burials took place at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1929: Martha Smith in March, Jane Smith in May, and Elizabeth Foster in September.

Martha Smith was born Martha Craig, and married Harlin Smith, the son of H.C. and Lucinda Smith. She died at age 39. She had two children who died in infancy and are buried at Marcum Cemetery — Pearl in 1907 and Howard in 1911. Two of her children who survived to adulthood are buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, including Kenneth “Gene,” and Lawrence “Ed.”

Jane Smith, who was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in May 1929, was also the daughter of Martha Smith. She was just one year old when she died.

Finally, Elizabeth Foster was the daughter of Dewey Foster and Vanella West. She was a granddaughter of Rilda Forbis Foster, and was also just a year old when she died.

The Fetterman family

Roma Hazel Smith, one of H.C. and Lucinda Smith’s daughters, married Sherman Espy Fetterman. He was a grandson of Civil War veteran John L. Fetterman (1841-1906), who is buried at Marcum Cemetery and had quite a story to tell.

John Fetterman was originally from Pennsylvania. (In fact, he is a distant relative to current U.S. Sen. John K. Fetterman of Pennsylvania.) He was one of the 12,000 men who marched with Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside through Scott County in 1863, en route to oust the Confederate army from Knoxville and liberate East Tennessee. It was the biggest spectacle of the war in Scott County; the army encamped here for several days and enlisted many local men along the way. They also created quite a hardship for local residents, including many who were loyal to the Union.

Fetterman liked the area so much as the federal army was marching through that he returned to Scott County after the war. He settled down on Smith Creek near Buffalo and opened a bowl factory. Some years later, when a post office was opened at Smith Creek, Fetterman served as the postmaster and the community was officially named “Bowl.”

Fetterman was married to Viola Espy. They had at least five children, one of whom was John Lawrence Fetterman Jr. (1882-1943). He married Margaret “Maggie” Cooper, the daughter of Eli Cooper and Jemima Taylor Cooper (the first person buried at Cooper Memorial Gardens). Maggie was a sister to prominent Oneida businessman H.F. Cooper. She died in 1912, at the age of 25, and John L. Fetterman Jr. would later remarry, have more children, and move to Danville, Ky.

One of John’s children with Maggie, before she died, was Sherman Espy Fetterman, who married Roma Hazel Smith. He owned a plumbing and heating business in Oneida for many years.

Sherman and Hazel had twins, David and Darrell, who were born and died in 1933. Both of them were buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery. A daughter, Lou Katherine, married Vester “Puci” Blevins. They’re both buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, as well, as is their son, Vester Timothy Blevins, who died in 1988 at age 28. Finally, Sherman Espy Fetterman Jr. was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1997. His first wife, Wanda Yancey, was buried there, as well.

Sherman Fetterman Sr. was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1985, and Hazel Fetterman was buried there in 1890.

The Thompson family

One of H.C. Smith’s daughters, Florence Elva, married William Elzic “Bill” Thompson. He’s descended from the expansive Thompson family in Fentress County. His grandparents, Elzwick “Elzie” Thompson and Nancy Brown, are buried at Keeton Cemetery at Black Oak. Bill’s parents were John Thompson and Polly Litton.

Bill and Elva had at least seven children: Geneva, born in 1909, followed by William Audley, Clarence Lee, Henry Caldwell, Irene Gonzola, Mary Louise, and Raymond Harold.

Geneva, who was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1992, had a daughter, Clara June, who died in infancy in 1936 and was buried at the cemetery. She also had a son, Jimmie Keith, who died in infancy in 1942 and was buried at the cemetery. Another daughter, Clarice Jean, died in 1945 at the age of nine and was buried at the cemetery. Her only surviving child, Wanda Ruth Newport, died just last year at the age of 91 and was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery.

Bill and Elva’s youngest, Raymond Harold, married Fannie Louise Thomas. They’re both buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, as well. They had an infant son, Jimmy, who was buried at the cemetery in 1951.

Bill’s sister, Ellen Thompson, was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1969.

Elva Thompson was buried at the cemetery in 1971. Bill was buried there in 1990.

In 1992, Bill and Elva’s daughter, Mary Louise, was buried at the cemetery. Another daughter, Geneva, was buried there that same year.

William Audley Thompson and his wife, Imogene Keeling, would later be buried at the cemetery, as well.

The Burchfield family

In 1957, Isaac Fowler Burchfield was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery when he died at age 81. He was one of the few examples of someone buried there who wasn’t directly tied to the Smith or Forbis families.

Isaac Burchfield was the son of Hezekiah “Kye” Burchfield and Rachel Honeycutt. The Burchfield family was from West Oneida; Isaac’s grandfather, Jesse Burchfield, was buried at Coffey Cemetery. Isaac married Mary Patton. Following her death in 1909, he remarried to Jocie Clemmons Sexton, who was also buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1971.

Isaac Burchfield had nine children: Sarah Katherine, Annie, Virgil Theodore, Addie Bernice, Isaac Vaughan, Verna Christine, Gussie Jean, Willie, and Linda Sue. Buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery are Addie, and Verna and her husband, Clyde Smith.

Mack Walter Burchfield, who was a brother to Isaac Fowler Burchfield, was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1972. His wife, Lizzie, was later buried there, as well. They had several children buried there including Mildred Dexter and her husband, Arthur, and their daughter, Sharon Kay Dexter; Clyde and his wife, Wilma Terry, and their son, Pete; Milford; Charles Ray and his wife, Kat Allen; and Oneida Chief of Police MacArthur and his wife, JoAnn Jeffers.

The cemetery today

H.C. Smith Cemetery remains active. The most recent burial there was Patricia “Patty” Smith Johnson, who died in March. She was the daughter of H.C. Smith Jr. and Ula Williams.

There were six burials at the cemetery last year. Among them were Etta Jane Webb Price, whose parents, Esau Webb and Flonnie Smith, were previously buried there.

Other burials in 2023 included Richard Webb, L.D. Smith, Wanda Thompson Newport, Estel West, and Clara Blevins Terry.

Cemetery census

H.C. SMITH CEMETERY

GPS Coordinates: 36.50183, -84.54187

First Burial: 1927

Last Burial: 2024

Amanda Gilpin Begley, 1887-1947

Leander Begley, 1873-1947

Clarice Kidd Blankenship, 1927-2008

Gilbert Blankenship, 1932-2010

Arnold Blevins, 1906-1947

Johnathan Blevins, 1909-2001

Kelly Blevins, 1964-2022

Lou Fetterman Blevins, 1927-1979

Opal Kidd Blevins, 1913-1998

Prent Blevins, 1929-2001

Thelma Boyatt Blevins, 1909-1998

Vester Blevins, 1922-2011

Vester Blevins, 1960-1988

Clara Smith Brown, 1930-1988

William Brown Jr., 1922-1998

Clyde Buck, 1916-1983

Janet Buck, 1950-1971

Wilma Marcum Buck, 1918-2015

Addie Burchfield, 1915-2015

Charles Burchfield, 1937-2021

Clyde Burchfield, 1926-1996

Emma Allen Burchfield, 1945-2021

Isaac Burchfield, 1876-1957

JoAnn Jeffers Burchfield, 1946-2019

Jocie Sexton Burchfield, 1897-1971

Lizzie Burke Burchfield, 1902-1997

MacArthur Burchfield, 1942-2013

Mack Burchfield, 1893-1972

Milford Burchfield, 1929-2013

Phillip Pete Burchfield, 1951-1993

Wilma Terry Burchfield, 1929-2015

Easter Foster Burke, 1869-1956

William Burke, 1870-1944

Dorothy Smith Callahan, 1919-1995

Herman Carson, 1903-1966

Maude Thomas Carson, 1903-1968

Cassandra Cassidy, 1946-1980

Edna Lloyd Cassidy, 1918-1988

Edward Cassidy, 1913-1986

James Chambers, 1876-1953

Minnesota Sexton Chambers, 1886-1953

Larry Clark, 1934-2016

Bernard Cross, 1946-2014

Katrina Cross, 1971-1973

Lloyd Cross, 1921-1991

Shirley Smith Cross, 1925-2008

Robert Daniel Jr., 1946-2013

DeClois Day, 1929-2014

Arthur Dexter, 1919-1983

Cordelia Sexton Dexter, 1886-1971

Mildred Burchfield Dexter, 1924-1967

Sharon Dexter, 1951-2012

Charlie Duncan, 1920-1992

Erie Slaven Duncan, 1921-2001

Etta Perkins Duncan, 1953-2006

Hubert Duncan, 1925-1976

Joe Duncan, 1940-2018

Millie Ross Duncan, 1900-1964

Patricia Wright Duncan, 1945-2021

Ronnie Duncan Jr., 1968-1968

Ronnie Duncan Sr., 1947-2017

Charles Duvall, 1932-2022

Janie Evans, 1951-1955

Oliver Evans, 1912-1944

Darrell Fetterman, 1933-1933

David Fetterman, 1933-1933

Roma Smith Fetterman, 1907-1990

Sherman Fetterman Jr., 1945-1997

Sherman Fetterman Sr., 1905-1985

Wanda Yancey Fetterman, 1946-1994

Odeal Forbis, 1904-1929

Serepta Litton Forbis, 1864-1938

Zackariah Forbis, 1867-1950

Billie Foster, 1932-1933

Dewey Foster, 1899-1942

Elizabeth Foster, 1928-1929

Isaac Foster, 1859-1941

Sirilda Forbis Foster, 1865-1941

Bertie Alcorn Graham, 1903-1999

Fred Graham, 1895-1988

Hugh Greene, 1898-1981

Ernest Hatfield, 1907-1987

Monnie Blevins Hatfield, 1911-1994

Melanie Ledbetter Hill, 1969-1998

Ella Coffey Hughett, 1923-2009

Geraldine Smith Hughett, 1915-2001

Everett Hurt, 1904-1986

Luella Smith Hurt, 1906-1980

Irene Thompson Jeffers, 1916-2003

Marisue Jeffers, 1932-1997

Oliver Jeffers, 1928-1975

Silas Jeffers, 1922-1972

Patricia Smith Johnson, 1941-2024

Herman Jones Jr., 1929-2007

Margie Smith Jones, 1939-1993

Paul Edward Kidd, 1934-1988

Roscoe Kidd, 1906-1985

Ruby Rosser Kidd, 1906-1993

Wilma Smith Kirkland, 1928-2013

Lowell Ledbetter, 1966-2006

Audney Lloyd, 1927-1999

Berry Lloyd, 1891-1961

Eldora Sexton Lloyd, 1890-1974

Eugene Lloyd, 1924-1998

Joyce Hatfield Lloyd, 1934-2006

Laura West Loyd, 1922-1998

Odell Loyd, 1921-2003

George Marcum, 1949-1949

James Marcum, 1916-1927

Viola Smith Marcum, 1893-1984

William Marcum, 1893-1968

William Marcum, 1921-1970

Bessie Slaven Mays, 1889-1964

Charlene Mays, 1923-2019

Charles Mays, 1889-1979

Elmer Mays, 1925-2012

Letha Mays, 1916-1985

Willard Mays, 1916-1995

Albert McCann, 1960-2005

Arthur McCann, 1901-1961

James McCann, 1932-2011

Lona Burke McCann, 1912-1958

Michael McCann, 1961-1961

Truie Duncan McCann, 1928-2010

Earl Miller, 1917-1984

Louise Baldwin Miller, 1921-2002

Preston Miller, 2004-2004

Carl Morris, 1911-1987

Willa Smith Morris, 1914-1993

Cole Newport, 2015-2015

Wanda Thompson Newport, 1931-2023

Ira Johnson O’Neal, 1925-1994

James “Jim” O’Neal, 1917-1994

Jewell O’Neal, 1928-2012

John O’Neal, 1901-1989

Johnny O’Neal, 1933-2017

Jonnie Upchurch O’Neal, 1934-2021

Lona Payne O’Neal, 1907-1962

Estell Payne, 1913-2002

Susie Owens Payne, 1926-2016

Hazel Smith Pennington, 1925-1999

Jack Phillips Sr., 1934-1985

James Phillips, 1890-1957

Etta Webb Price, 1940-2023

Zona Rosser Price, 1911-1962

Edith Wylie Reeder, 1909-1948

John Reeder, 1894-1993

Jerry Roark, 1942-2003

Shirley Terry Roark, 1945-2007

Lewis Rose, 1961-1962

Alfred Rosser, 1877-1965

Archie Rosser, 1903-1975

Beatrice Shoopman Rosser, 1908-1972

Billy Rosser, 1932-1933

Cornelia Smith Rosser, 1913-1992

Devoe Rosser, 1908-1994

Dorsey Rosser, 1905-1986

Jack Rosser Sr., 1930-1983

James Rosser, 1927-1984

Kenia Forbis Rosser, 1877-1960

Madgie Rosser, 1909-1977

Nancy Butts Rosser, 1937-2011

Zona Smith Rosser, 1933-2018

Michael Slaten, 1947-2000

Albert Smith, 1967-1968

Alvin Smith, 1877-1967

Anna Carson Smith, 1913-1987

Annette Smith, 1936-2002

Annie Dupree Smith, 1923-2016

Arizona Smith, 1907-1954

Audley Smith, 1907-1988

Buster Smith, 1919-1997

Carl Smith, 1892-1960

Charles Smith, 1938-2018

Charles Smith, 1895-1961

Clyde Smith, 1927-1997

Darius Smith, 1918-1976

Dillard Smith, 1914-1964

Eliza Douglas Smith, 1886-1966

Elizabeth Blevins Smith, 1912-1984

Elmer Smith, 1890-1968

Emily Litton Smith, 1921-1972

Espy Smith, 1922-1990

Harlin Smith, 1886-1949

Helen Morris Smith, 1910-2006

Henry Smith Jr., 1906-1971

Henry Smith Sr., 1865-1934

Howard Smith, 1912-1966

Hughie Smith, 1883-1943

James Smith, 1936-2003

James Smith, 1919-1997

Jane Smith, 1928-1929

John Smith Jr., 1932-2001

John Smith Sr., 1897-1966

Joyce Schann Smith, 1928-2015

Kenneth Smith, 1911-1968

D. Smith, 1934-2023

Laurence Smith Sr., 1928-2019

Laurence Smith, 1900-1948

Lawrence Smith, 1916-1978

Lena Smith, 1900-1973

Levi Smith, 1914-1997

Lory Smith, 1902-1985

Lousinda King Smith, 1891-1968

Mabel Stephens Smith, 1912-1990

Margarett Burchfield Smith, 1887-1941

Martha Smith, 1889-1929

Mary Terry Smith, 1885-1964

Naomi West Smith, 1919-2005

Othal Howard Smith, 1912-1966

Phylana Terry Smith, 1868-1939

Ralph Smith Sr., 1922-1990

Richard Smith, 1880-1963

Robert Smith, 1935-1935

Ruby Carson Smith, 1917-2008

Shephane Smith, 1964-2013

Susan Williams Smith, 1915-1998

Thelma Phillips Smith, 1925-1999

Thelma Tallasen Smith, 1907-1994

Tyler Smith, 1963-2020

Verna Burchfield Smith, 1925-2002

Victoria Smith, 1896-1982

William Smith, 1952-1952

William Smith, 1940-2018

William Lee Smith, 1908-1990

William Smith, 1964-2010

Williamae Hyder Smith, 1914-1993

Wilma Litton Smith, 1933-2021

Zelta Smith, 1904-1957

Edna Smith Stanley, 1934-2014

Robert Stanley, 1932-1982

Angela Duncan Staver, 1959-2011

Joseph Strunk, 1953-2015

Delbert Taylor, 1962-2019

Patricia Duncan Taylor, 1948-2009

Alton Terry, 1916-2013

Clara Blevins Terry, 1932-2023

Connie Posey Terry, 1916-2001

Derrick Terry, 1987-1987

Justin Terry, 1987-1987

Kelley Terry, 1927-2021

Kenneth Terry, 1920-1986

Kenneth Terry, 1966-2006

Lucinda Webb Terry, 1895-1983

Margaret McIntosh Terry, 1942-1998

Mary Davis Terry, 1921-2019

Rema Lloyd Terry, 1922-2006

Walter Terry, 1921-1968

William Terry Sr., 1923-1999

William Terry, 1892-1972

Amos Lee Thomas, 1924-1972

Robert Thomas, 1955-2012

Clara Thompson, 1936-1936

Clarice Thompson, 1936-1945

Ellen Thompson, 1878-1969

Elva Thompson, 1888-1971

Fannie Thomas Thompson, 1926-2000

Florence Smith Thompson, 1888-1971

Geneva Thompson, 1909-1992

Imogene Keeling Thompson, 1919-2013

Jimmie Thompson, 1941-1942

Jimmy Thompson, 1951-1951

Mary Thompson, 1920-1992

Raymond Thompson, 1922-2008

William Thompson, 1911-1990

William Thompson, 1886-1965

Barbara Smith Walls, 1932-2014

Ronald Walls, 1935-2013

Alta Smith Webb, 1911-2013

Crusoe Webb, 1900-1977

Esau Webb, 1897-1955

Flonnie Smith Webb, 1909-2016

John Webb, 1887-1958

Mary Southern Webb, 1941-2017

Mary Burchfield Webb, 1870-1959

Paul Webb, 1935-2006

Richard Webb, 1940-2023

Estel West, 1982-2023

Jasper West, 1949-2022

Jeffrey West, 1960-2019

Paul West, 1930-1996

Winnie Sexton West, 1933-2010

Cordelia Wilder, 1924-1981

Chloria Terry Wilson, 1947-2019

