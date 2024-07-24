Sacred Ground: H.C. Smith Cemetery

From its beginnings on a West Oneida farm in 1927, the H.C. Smith Cemetery — also commonly known as the Smith-Forbis Cemetery — has grown to consist of nearly 300 burials.
In its entirety, the cemetery sprawls across nearly three acres of land off Coopertown Road just west of West Boulevard. The cemetery is divided into three separate tracts of property.
The cemetery dates back to 1927, when a 10-year-old boy named James Howard Marcum was buried at the cemetery. He was the son of Rev. Willie Marcum and Viola Smith, and contracted rabies after being bitten by a rapid dog in the late spring of 1927. He died several weeks later, on June 12, 1927.
The Smith family
Viola Smith, known as Ola, was a member of the large Smith family that called the West Oneida community home. She was a sister to Henry Clay “H.C.” Smith Jr., the historian who wrote Dusty Bits of the Forgotten Past.
Ola and H.C. — and their many siblings — were the children of H.C. Smith Sr. and Phylana “Lucinda” Terry. It is for their father, H.C. Smith Sr., that the cemetery is named.
The Smith family was very active in the community. It was a family of educators, while the patriarch of the family also owned a law firm — along with his sons, Virgil and Lora — and a dry goods store.
H.C. Smith was the son of Andrew Jackson Smith and Malinda Terry. His father, known as Jackson, died in 1905 and was buried at Marcum Cemetery in Oneida. Jackson had a brother who was also named Henry Clay Smith. He moved from Scott County to Iowa after the Civil War. He was a decorated soldier for the Union army, serving in the Battle of Shiloh and with Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman on the March to the Sea. He was also present at the Siege of Knoxville, which followed Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s march through Scott County in September 1863.
Jackson wasn’t the only of the Smith siblings named after an American president. He had a brother named George Washington Smith.
Jackson was the only of the Smith siblings who settled in Scott County as an adult. His wife, Malinda, was the daughter of Josiah Terry Sr., who is credited with being the first settler of Oneida. They had 12 children. In addition to H.C., there was James (born 1861), Mary Ann (1863), Kissie (1863), Josiah (1867), Nancy Ellen (1869), John Lampkin (1871), Martha (1874), Matilda (1877), Sarah (1877), Hughie (1883) and Prisilla (1883).
Several of Jackson and Malinda’s children were buried at Marcum Cemetery, along with them. Among those children were John Lampkin in 1928, Kissie in 1929, James in 1930, and Nancy Ellen in 1938. H.C. was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1934, while Hughie was buried there in 1943. Sarah, who married John B. Slaven, was buried at Reed Cemetery in New River in 1968. Martha died in 1887 at the age of 13, but her burial location isn’t clear. Another of the Smith children, Mary Ann, married Lewis Burk and is buried, along with her husband, deep in the forest on No Business Creek. The rest of the siblings moved out of Scott County prior to their death.
Hughie had a daughter, Geraldine Artie, who was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 2001. He married Eliza Douglas, who was also buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery. Geraldine was their only child.
H.C. Smith’s wife, Lucinda, was the daughter of Martin Terry Jr. and Lurany Marcum. Her grandfather, Martin Terry, was a brother to Josiah Terry.
H.C. and Lucinda Smith owned a stately, two-story home in the Coopertown area of West Oneida. They had a total of 15 children. The oldest, Harlin, was born in 1886. He was followed by Florence Elva (1888), Elmer (1890), Carl Esker (1892), Ola (1893), Charles Virgil (1895), John Quincy (1897), Clarence Lee (1898), Laurence Clifton (1900), Lory (1902), Zelta Beatrice (1904), Henry Clay Jr. (1906), Roma Hazel (1907), Larna (1910) and Othal (1912).
Many of H.C. and Lucinda’s children are buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, including: Harlin and his first wife, Martha Craig; Florence and her husband, Bill Thompson; Elmer and his second wife, Lena Hurt (his first wife, Opal Mays, died in 1925, before the cemetery was established, and was buried at Marcum Cemetery); Carl and his wife, Williamae Hyder; Ola and her husband, Willie Marcum; Charles (his wife, Grace Slaven, was buried at Marcum Cemetery); John Quincy and his wife, Bertie Alcorn; Laurence and his wife, Thelma Tallasen; Lory (his wife, Rebecca West, was buried at Black Creek Crossroads); Zelta; H.C. Jr. and his wife, Susan “Ula” Williams; Roma Hazel and her husband, Sherman Fetterman; and Othal. The only exceptions were Clarence Lee, who was buried at Marcum Cemetery, and Larna, who moved to Florida.
A number of H.C. and Lucinda Smith’s grandchildren were also buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery.
The Smith surname is a very popular name, of course, but many of the Smiths in Oneida and Scott County today are descended from H.C. Smith Sr. and his siblings.
The Forbis family
The H.C. Smith Cemetery is one of the truest examples of a family cemetery in Scott County — and also one of the largest burial grounds that has remained a true family cemetery through the years. Many cemeteries began as family cemeteries but slowly transitioned to community cemeteries as they grew through the years.
After young James Marcum was bitten by a rabid dog and died in 1927, the next burials at the cemetery occurred in 1929, and there were several of them.
First, in February 1929, was Odeal Forbis. This is one of the few departures from the Smith lineage at H.C. Smith Cemetery, and also where the second part of the name comes in when the cemetery is commonly referred to as the Smith-Forbis Cemetery.
Odeal Forbis was the son of Zachariah “Zack” Forbis and Serepta Litton. They would later be buried at the cemetery, as well. They died in 1950 and 1938, respectively.
Zack was the son of David Forbis (1829-1901) and Martha Leach (1843-1915). They are both buried at nearby Coffey Cemetery on Stanley Street.
The oldest of Zack’s siblings, Sirilda Janae, who went by “Rilda,” was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery when she died in 1941. Her husband, Isaac Foster, was also buried at the cemetery in 1941. He was from the Foster family at Foster Crossroads west of Grave Hill. One of Rilda and Isaac’s children, Dewey, was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1942.
Another sister, Kenia, was also buried at the cemetery in 1960, as was her husband, Alfred Rosser, in 1965. Several of their children were buried at H.C. Smith, including Archie, Ruby Kidd and Madgie.
Several other of the Forbis children are buried with their parents at Coffey Cemetery.
Ironically, while the Forbis and Smith families were not closely related, Odeal Forbis’s funeral record indicates that he was “shot by Star Smith.” Star was the nickname of Laurence Clifton Smith, one of the children of H.C. and Lucinda Smith.
Star’s nickname came from the fact that he was an exceptional baseball player. In fact, he played professionally for a while in the Sallie League, and had his own team, known as the Cotton Creek team.
Odeal Forbis was 24 years old when he died in 1929. Little other information is available. However, there is an old newspaper clipping that indicates he was shot by “Constable Smith” because he was at a home where he was not wanted.
The cemetery grows
Besides Odeal Smith, three other burials took place at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1929: Martha Smith in March, Jane Smith in May, and Elizabeth Foster in September.
Martha Smith was born Martha Craig, and married Harlin Smith, the son of H.C. and Lucinda Smith. She died at age 39. She had two children who died in infancy and are buried at Marcum Cemetery — Pearl in 1907 and Howard in 1911. Two of her children who survived to adulthood are buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, including Kenneth “Gene,” and Lawrence “Ed.”
Jane Smith, who was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in May 1929, was also the daughter of Martha Smith. She was just one year old when she died.
Finally, Elizabeth Foster was the daughter of Dewey Foster and Vanella West. She was a granddaughter of Rilda Forbis Foster, and was also just a year old when she died.
The Fetterman family
Roma Hazel Smith, one of H.C. and Lucinda Smith’s daughters, married Sherman Espy Fetterman. He was a grandson of Civil War veteran John L. Fetterman (1841-1906), who is buried at Marcum Cemetery and had quite a story to tell.
John Fetterman was originally from Pennsylvania. (In fact, he is a distant relative to current U.S. Sen. John K. Fetterman of Pennsylvania.) He was one of the 12,000 men who marched with Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside through Scott County in 1863, en route to oust the Confederate army from Knoxville and liberate East Tennessee. It was the biggest spectacle of the war in Scott County; the army encamped here for several days and enlisted many local men along the way. They also created quite a hardship for local residents, including many who were loyal to the Union.
Fetterman liked the area so much as the federal army was marching through that he returned to Scott County after the war. He settled down on Smith Creek near Buffalo and opened a bowl factory. Some years later, when a post office was opened at Smith Creek, Fetterman served as the postmaster and the community was officially named “Bowl.”
Fetterman was married to Viola Espy. They had at least five children, one of whom was John Lawrence Fetterman Jr. (1882-1943). He married Margaret “Maggie” Cooper, the daughter of Eli Cooper and Jemima Taylor Cooper (the first person buried at Cooper Memorial Gardens). Maggie was a sister to prominent Oneida businessman H.F. Cooper. She died in 1912, at the age of 25, and John L. Fetterman Jr. would later remarry, have more children, and move to Danville, Ky.
One of John’s children with Maggie, before she died, was Sherman Espy Fetterman, who married Roma Hazel Smith. He owned a plumbing and heating business in Oneida for many years.
Sherman and Hazel had twins, David and Darrell, who were born and died in 1933. Both of them were buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery. A daughter, Lou Katherine, married Vester “Puci” Blevins. They’re both buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, as well, as is their son, Vester Timothy Blevins, who died in 1988 at age 28. Finally, Sherman Espy Fetterman Jr. was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1997. His first wife, Wanda Yancey, was buried there, as well.
Sherman Fetterman Sr. was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1985, and Hazel Fetterman was buried there in 1890.
The Thompson family
One of H.C. Smith’s daughters, Florence Elva, married William Elzic “Bill” Thompson. He’s descended from the expansive Thompson family in Fentress County. His grandparents, Elzwick “Elzie” Thompson and Nancy Brown, are buried at Keeton Cemetery at Black Oak. Bill’s parents were John Thompson and Polly Litton.
Bill and Elva had at least seven children: Geneva, born in 1909, followed by William Audley, Clarence Lee, Henry Caldwell, Irene Gonzola, Mary Louise, and Raymond Harold.
Geneva, who was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1992, had a daughter, Clara June, who died in infancy in 1936 and was buried at the cemetery. She also had a son, Jimmie Keith, who died in infancy in 1942 and was buried at the cemetery. Another daughter, Clarice Jean, died in 1945 at the age of nine and was buried at the cemetery. Her only surviving child, Wanda Ruth Newport, died just last year at the age of 91 and was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery.
Bill and Elva’s youngest, Raymond Harold, married Fannie Louise Thomas. They’re both buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery, as well. They had an infant son, Jimmy, who was buried at the cemetery in 1951.
Bill’s sister, Ellen Thompson, was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1969.
Elva Thompson was buried at the cemetery in 1971. Bill was buried there in 1990.
In 1992, Bill and Elva’s daughter, Mary Louise, was buried at the cemetery. Another daughter, Geneva, was buried there that same year.
William Audley Thompson and his wife, Imogene Keeling, would later be buried at the cemetery, as well.
The Burchfield family
In 1957, Isaac Fowler Burchfield was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery when he died at age 81. He was one of the few examples of someone buried there who wasn’t directly tied to the Smith or Forbis families.
Isaac Burchfield was the son of Hezekiah “Kye” Burchfield and Rachel Honeycutt. The Burchfield family was from West Oneida; Isaac’s grandfather, Jesse Burchfield, was buried at Coffey Cemetery. Isaac married Mary Patton. Following her death in 1909, he remarried to Jocie Clemmons Sexton, who was also buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1971.
Isaac Burchfield had nine children: Sarah Katherine, Annie, Virgil Theodore, Addie Bernice, Isaac Vaughan, Verna Christine, Gussie Jean, Willie, and Linda Sue. Buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery are Addie, and Verna and her husband, Clyde Smith.
Mack Walter Burchfield, who was a brother to Isaac Fowler Burchfield, was buried at H.C. Smith Cemetery in 1972. His wife, Lizzie, was later buried there, as well. They had several children buried there including Mildred Dexter and her husband, Arthur, and their daughter, Sharon Kay Dexter; Clyde and his wife, Wilma Terry, and their son, Pete; Milford; Charles Ray and his wife, Kat Allen; and Oneida Chief of Police MacArthur and his wife, JoAnn Jeffers.
The cemetery today
H.C. Smith Cemetery remains active. The most recent burial there was Patricia “Patty” Smith Johnson, who died in March. She was the daughter of H.C. Smith Jr. and Ula Williams.
There were six burials at the cemetery last year. Among them were Etta Jane Webb Price, whose parents, Esau Webb and Flonnie Smith, were previously buried there.
Other burials in 2023 included Richard Webb, L.D. Smith, Wanda Thompson Newport, Estel West, and Clara Blevins Terry.
Cemetery census
H.C. SMITH CEMETERY
GPS Coordinates: 36.50183, -84.54187
First Burial: 1927
Last Burial: 2024
Amanda Gilpin Begley, 1887-1947
Leander Begley, 1873-1947
Clarice Kidd Blankenship, 1927-2008
Gilbert Blankenship, 1932-2010
Arnold Blevins, 1906-1947
Johnathan Blevins, 1909-2001
Kelly Blevins, 1964-2022
Lou Fetterman Blevins, 1927-1979
Opal Kidd Blevins, 1913-1998
Prent Blevins, 1929-2001
Thelma Boyatt Blevins, 1909-1998
Vester Blevins, 1922-2011
Vester Blevins, 1960-1988
Clara Smith Brown, 1930-1988
William Brown Jr., 1922-1998
Clyde Buck, 1916-1983
Janet Buck, 1950-1971
Wilma Marcum Buck, 1918-2015
Addie Burchfield, 1915-2015
Charles Burchfield, 1937-2021
Clyde Burchfield, 1926-1996
Emma Allen Burchfield, 1945-2021
Isaac Burchfield, 1876-1957
JoAnn Jeffers Burchfield, 1946-2019
Jocie Sexton Burchfield, 1897-1971
Lizzie Burke Burchfield, 1902-1997
MacArthur Burchfield, 1942-2013
Mack Burchfield, 1893-1972
Milford Burchfield, 1929-2013
Phillip Pete Burchfield, 1951-1993
Wilma Terry Burchfield, 1929-2015
Easter Foster Burke, 1869-1956
William Burke, 1870-1944
Dorothy Smith Callahan, 1919-1995
Herman Carson, 1903-1966
Maude Thomas Carson, 1903-1968
Cassandra Cassidy, 1946-1980
Edna Lloyd Cassidy, 1918-1988
Edward Cassidy, 1913-1986
James Chambers, 1876-1953
Minnesota Sexton Chambers, 1886-1953
Larry Clark, 1934-2016
Bernard Cross, 1946-2014
Katrina Cross, 1971-1973
Lloyd Cross, 1921-1991
Shirley Smith Cross, 1925-2008
Robert Daniel Jr., 1946-2013
DeClois Day, 1929-2014
Arthur Dexter, 1919-1983
Cordelia Sexton Dexter, 1886-1971
Mildred Burchfield Dexter, 1924-1967
Sharon Dexter, 1951-2012
Charlie Duncan, 1920-1992
Erie Slaven Duncan, 1921-2001
Etta Perkins Duncan, 1953-2006
Hubert Duncan, 1925-1976
Joe Duncan, 1940-2018
Millie Ross Duncan, 1900-1964
Patricia Wright Duncan, 1945-2021
Ronnie Duncan Jr., 1968-1968
Ronnie Duncan Sr., 1947-2017
Charles Duvall, 1932-2022
Janie Evans, 1951-1955
Oliver Evans, 1912-1944
Darrell Fetterman, 1933-1933
David Fetterman, 1933-1933
Roma Smith Fetterman, 1907-1990
Sherman Fetterman Jr., 1945-1997
Sherman Fetterman Sr., 1905-1985
Wanda Yancey Fetterman, 1946-1994
Odeal Forbis, 1904-1929
Serepta Litton Forbis, 1864-1938
Zackariah Forbis, 1867-1950
Billie Foster, 1932-1933
Dewey Foster, 1899-1942
Elizabeth Foster, 1928-1929
Isaac Foster, 1859-1941
Sirilda Forbis Foster, 1865-1941
Bertie Alcorn Graham, 1903-1999
Fred Graham, 1895-1988
Hugh Greene, 1898-1981
Ernest Hatfield, 1907-1987
Monnie Blevins Hatfield, 1911-1994
Melanie Ledbetter Hill, 1969-1998
Ella Coffey Hughett, 1923-2009
Geraldine Smith Hughett, 1915-2001
Everett Hurt, 1904-1986
Luella Smith Hurt, 1906-1980
Irene Thompson Jeffers, 1916-2003
Marisue Jeffers, 1932-1997
Oliver Jeffers, 1928-1975
Silas Jeffers, 1922-1972
Patricia Smith Johnson, 1941-2024
Herman Jones Jr., 1929-2007
Margie Smith Jones, 1939-1993
Paul Edward Kidd, 1934-1988
Roscoe Kidd, 1906-1985
Ruby Rosser Kidd, 1906-1993
Wilma Smith Kirkland, 1928-2013
Lowell Ledbetter, 1966-2006
Audney Lloyd, 1927-1999
Berry Lloyd, 1891-1961
Eldora Sexton Lloyd, 1890-1974
Eugene Lloyd, 1924-1998
Joyce Hatfield Lloyd, 1934-2006
Laura West Loyd, 1922-1998
Odell Loyd, 1921-2003
George Marcum, 1949-1949
James Marcum, 1916-1927
Viola Smith Marcum, 1893-1984
William Marcum, 1893-1968
William Marcum, 1921-1970
Bessie Slaven Mays, 1889-1964
Charlene Mays, 1923-2019
Charles Mays, 1889-1979
Elmer Mays, 1925-2012
Letha Mays, 1916-1985
Willard Mays, 1916-1995
Albert McCann, 1960-2005
Arthur McCann, 1901-1961
James McCann, 1932-2011
Lona Burke McCann, 1912-1958
Michael McCann, 1961-1961
Truie Duncan McCann, 1928-2010
Earl Miller, 1917-1984
Louise Baldwin Miller, 1921-2002
Preston Miller, 2004-2004
Carl Morris, 1911-1987
Willa Smith Morris, 1914-1993
Cole Newport, 2015-2015
Wanda Thompson Newport, 1931-2023
Ira Johnson O’Neal, 1925-1994
James “Jim” O’Neal, 1917-1994
Jewell O’Neal, 1928-2012
John O’Neal, 1901-1989
Johnny O’Neal, 1933-2017
Jonnie Upchurch O’Neal, 1934-2021
Lona Payne O’Neal, 1907-1962
Estell Payne, 1913-2002
Susie Owens Payne, 1926-2016
Hazel Smith Pennington, 1925-1999
Jack Phillips Sr., 1934-1985
James Phillips, 1890-1957
Etta Webb Price, 1940-2023
Zona Rosser Price, 1911-1962
Edith Wylie Reeder, 1909-1948
John Reeder, 1894-1993
Jerry Roark, 1942-2003
Shirley Terry Roark, 1945-2007
Lewis Rose, 1961-1962
Alfred Rosser, 1877-1965
Archie Rosser, 1903-1975
Beatrice Shoopman Rosser, 1908-1972
Billy Rosser, 1932-1933
Cornelia Smith Rosser, 1913-1992
Devoe Rosser, 1908-1994
Dorsey Rosser, 1905-1986
Jack Rosser Sr., 1930-1983
James Rosser, 1927-1984
Kenia Forbis Rosser, 1877-1960
Madgie Rosser, 1909-1977
Nancy Butts Rosser, 1937-2011
Zona Smith Rosser, 1933-2018
Michael Slaten, 1947-2000
Albert Smith, 1967-1968
Alvin Smith, 1877-1967
Anna Carson Smith, 1913-1987
Annette Smith, 1936-2002
Annie Dupree Smith, 1923-2016
Arizona Smith, 1907-1954
Audley Smith, 1907-1988
Buster Smith, 1919-1997
Carl Smith, 1892-1960
Charles Smith, 1938-2018
Charles Smith, 1895-1961
Clyde Smith, 1927-1997
Darius Smith, 1918-1976
Dillard Smith, 1914-1964
Eliza Douglas Smith, 1886-1966
Elizabeth Blevins Smith, 1912-1984
Elmer Smith, 1890-1968
Emily Litton Smith, 1921-1972
Espy Smith, 1922-1990
Harlin Smith, 1886-1949
Helen Morris Smith, 1910-2006
Henry Smith Jr., 1906-1971
Henry Smith Sr., 1865-1934
Howard Smith, 1912-1966
Hughie Smith, 1883-1943
James Smith, 1936-2003
James Smith, 1919-1997
Jane Smith, 1928-1929
John Smith Jr., 1932-2001
John Smith Sr., 1897-1966
Joyce Schann Smith, 1928-2015
Kenneth Smith, 1911-1968
D. Smith, 1934-2023
Laurence Smith Sr., 1928-2019
Laurence Smith, 1900-1948
Lawrence Smith, 1916-1978
Lena Smith, 1900-1973
Levi Smith, 1914-1997
Lory Smith, 1902-1985
Lousinda King Smith, 1891-1968
Mabel Stephens Smith, 1912-1990
Margarett Burchfield Smith, 1887-1941
Martha Smith, 1889-1929
Mary Terry Smith, 1885-1964
Naomi West Smith, 1919-2005
Othal Howard Smith, 1912-1966
Phylana Terry Smith, 1868-1939
Ralph Smith Sr., 1922-1990
Richard Smith, 1880-1963
Robert Smith, 1935-1935
Ruby Carson Smith, 1917-2008
Shephane Smith, 1964-2013
Susan Williams Smith, 1915-1998
Thelma Phillips Smith, 1925-1999
Thelma Tallasen Smith, 1907-1994
Tyler Smith, 1963-2020
Verna Burchfield Smith, 1925-2002
Victoria Smith, 1896-1982
William Smith, 1952-1952
William Smith, 1940-2018
William Lee Smith, 1908-1990
William Smith, 1964-2010
Williamae Hyder Smith, 1914-1993
Wilma Litton Smith, 1933-2021
Zelta Smith, 1904-1957
Edna Smith Stanley, 1934-2014
Robert Stanley, 1932-1982
Angela Duncan Staver, 1959-2011
Joseph Strunk, 1953-2015
Delbert Taylor, 1962-2019
Patricia Duncan Taylor, 1948-2009
Alton Terry, 1916-2013
Clara Blevins Terry, 1932-2023
Connie Posey Terry, 1916-2001
Derrick Terry, 1987-1987
Justin Terry, 1987-1987
Kelley Terry, 1927-2021
Kenneth Terry, 1920-1986
Kenneth Terry, 1966-2006
Lucinda Webb Terry, 1895-1983
Margaret McIntosh Terry, 1942-1998
Mary Davis Terry, 1921-2019
Rema Lloyd Terry, 1922-2006
Walter Terry, 1921-1968
William Terry Sr., 1923-1999
William Terry, 1892-1972
Amos Lee Thomas, 1924-1972
Robert Thomas, 1955-2012
Clara Thompson, 1936-1936
Clarice Thompson, 1936-1945
Ellen Thompson, 1878-1969
Elva Thompson, 1888-1971
Fannie Thomas Thompson, 1926-2000
Florence Smith Thompson, 1888-1971
Geneva Thompson, 1909-1992
Imogene Keeling Thompson, 1919-2013
Jimmie Thompson, 1941-1942
Jimmy Thompson, 1951-1951
Mary Thompson, 1920-1992
Raymond Thompson, 1922-2008
William Thompson, 1911-1990
William Thompson, 1886-1965
Barbara Smith Walls, 1932-2014
Ronald Walls, 1935-2013
Alta Smith Webb, 1911-2013
Crusoe Webb, 1900-1977
Esau Webb, 1897-1955
Flonnie Smith Webb, 1909-2016
John Webb, 1887-1958
Mary Southern Webb, 1941-2017
Mary Burchfield Webb, 1870-1959
Paul Webb, 1935-2006
Richard Webb, 1940-2023
Estel West, 1982-2023
Jasper West, 1949-2022
Jeffrey West, 1960-2019
Paul West, 1930-1996
Winnie Sexton West, 1933-2010
Cordelia Wilder, 1924-1981
Chloria Terry Wilson, 1947-2019
