Early voting winds down in Scott County

HUNTSVILLE | Early voting for the Aug. 1 general election in Scott County will end Saturday.

Polls will be open at the Oneida Municipal Services Building and the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville until 2 p.m. Friday, and then will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, the final day of early voting.

Polls will be open in each precinct from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Voting has been light so far. According to Scott County Administrator of Elections Gabe Krahn, a total of 877 ballots had been cast as of the close of polling on Thursday. That includes 751 in-person votes and 126 paper ballots, cast either by nursing home residents or by absentee voters through the mail.

Early voting is on pace to fall short of the total set in the last off-year election, 2020, when a total of 1,233 people voted early. That year, another 1,180 people voted on Election Day, for a total vote count of 2,524.

The 2024 election features only one county-wide race and a handful of district races. In the county-wide race, incumbent Tiffany Jeffers is seeking re-election as Scott County Assessor of Property. She is opposed on the ballot by Helenwood businessman Tim Phillips, though Phillips recently said in a Facebook post that he was withdrawing his name from consideration.

In district races, the 2nd District school board race finds incumbent Carlene Terry opposed by former board member Diane Smith, while retired educator Curtis Bruce and political newcomer Chris Shelton are squaring off in the 3rd District to replace retiring board member Linda Sharp. Current board chairman Llew Stanley is unopposed in the 6th District.

The Oneida Special School District has two of its board seats up for election, and incumbents Dr. Danny W. Cross and Dr. Nancy Williamson are opposed by former board member Stuart Jones, and political newcomers Cody Pike and Missy Sexton.

Constable races in each of the county’s seven civil districts are also on the ballot, but drew little attention. Dennis W. Chambers is unopposed in the 4th District, Chris Russell is unopposed in the 3rd District, Chad Jones is unopposed in the 5th District, and Randall Duncan is unopposed in the 6th District. There are no candidates on the ballot in the 1st, 2nd or 7th districts.

The Aug. 1 general election also coincides with the state primary for both the Democrat and Republican parties.

Most notably, incumbent State Sen. Ken Yager is opposed in the Republican primary by fellow Kingston Republican Teena Hedrick. Incumbent State Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, is unopposed on the ballot. In congressional primary races, incumbent Sen. Marsha Blackburn is opposed in the Republican primary by Tres Wittum, while U.S. Representatives Chuck Fleischmann of Chattanooga and John Rose of Cookeville are unopposed on the ballot.

In the Democratic primary, Marquita Bradshaw, Lola Denise Brown, Gloria Johnson and Civil Miller-Watkins are vying for the nomination for the U.S. Senate seat, while Lore Bergman, Clay Faircloth and Cyril Focht are competing for the nomination for the 6th District congressional seat currently held by Rose. Jack Allen is unopposed in the primary for the 3rd District congressional seat currently held by Fleischmann.

Despite the contested races in the Democratic primary, it is drawing little interest in Scott County. Of the 877 ballots that had been cast as of Thursday, a total of 671 persons voted in the Republican primary while only 92 voted in the Democratic primary. Another 114 did not vote in either primary.