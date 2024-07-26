Flooding issues may be a concern early next week with heavy rains possible

While this weekend will bring a bit of a reprieve from the nearly constant threats of rainfall that have dominated the weather pattern across East Tennessee for more than a week, there will be a chance of flooding early next week as rain chances once again become likely.

The National Weather Service’s office in Morristown is sounding the alarm on the potential for flooding next week, and that threat appears to center over the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

According to the NWS, the Oneida area has the region’s best chance of rainfall exceeding one inch during a 24-hour period, with a 35% threat of heavy rain on Monday and a 20% chance on Tuesday.

There’s currently a 70% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday, followed by an 80% chance of storms Monday and Tuesday.

The rain chances will be due to a low pressure system that will interact with an extremely moist environment over the region. According to the NWS, precipitable water values in the atmosphere will be around two inches across much of East Tennessee, which is in the 90th percentile for this time of year. Essentially, that means the atmosphere will be more moist Sunday and into next week than it is 90% of the time in late July.

Rain chances will begin to ratchet up on Sunday, as high pressure slides off to the east. The NWS said rainfall could be widespread on Sunday, but it does not anticipate flooding issues initially, due to the several days of dry weather that will precede the initial threat.

That could change Monday, however. The NWS said in a forecast discussion Friday morning that locally heavy rainfall is possible. “The potential for localized flash flooding will be increased, assuming decent coverage and ground saturation takes place on Sunday,” meteorologists said.

The threat of rain will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “This will continue the potential for localized flooding due to repeated, heavy rainfall, but stronger convection may be possible,” the NWS said.

Scott County is still classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor as being in a “moderate drought” after an exceptionally dry month of June and a dry start to July. However, recent rainfalls have begun a trend reversal. The NWS has recorded 3.9 inches of rainfall in Oneida during the month of July. That’s below normal for the month, which has typically seen 4.7 inches of rain by this point. As a result, water levels in ponds and reservoirs is still a little below average for this time of year, but the recent rainfall has alleviated short-term issues for farmers and gardeners.

For the summer season as a whole, Oneida is sitting on 6.5 inches of rain. That’s about 33% less than normal. In a typical summer, about 9.5 inches of rain have fallen in Oneida by this point.