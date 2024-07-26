Oneida plans Labor Day festival to include fireworks

ONEIDA | Knoxville no longer has Boomsday, but Scott County residents who love fireworks will have an option this Labor Day weekend. The Town of Oneida has announced a Labor Day festival at Oneida City Park.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Labor Day celebration will also mark the 50th anniversary of Oneida City Park.

The free event will include food trucks, live music and birthday cake. Scheduled to perform are The Singing Cousins, the Clint Keeton Band, and the Skene Valley Band.

The festival will conclude at 9 p.m. with an end-of-summer fireworks show.