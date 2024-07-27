Ada Cantrell, 98

Ada Ruth (Tootsie) Triplett Cantrell, of Helenwood, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 20, 2024. She was 98.

Life

Born in Collie, Va., on Feb. 10, 1926, Ada was the daughter of the late Tom and Stella McGuire Triplett.

Preceded

Husband: Earl Cantrell.

Infant daughter: Rita Lynn Cantrell.

Son-in-law: Troy Cannon.

Parents-in-law: James and Ella Cantrell.

Brothers and sisters-in-law: Estel (Nora Delpha Laurena) Triplett, C. O. (Ruth) Triplett, Clark (Loretta) Triplett, Bill (Brenda) Triplett, and Jack (Phyllis) Triplett.

Infant sister: Frankie Triplett.

Sisters and brothers-in-law: Hazel (Sis) Cunningham (Joe), Kate Mullins (Chief), and Jean Lloyd (Virgil).

Brothers-in-law: Allen, Gene, Leon, and Kyle Cantrell.

Sisters-in-law: Pauline Stacy, Marie Quillen, Betty Phillips, and Joan Overbay.

Survivors

Daughter: Patsy Cannon.

Services

Visitation: Friday, July 26, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Friday, July 26, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating.

To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating. Committal Service: To follow at Reed Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.