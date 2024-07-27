Subscribe
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Barb Lockhart, 64

August 2, 1959 – July 22, 2024

Barbara “Barb” Litton Lockhart, took her newest journey on July 22, 2024. She was 64.

Life

Born on Aug. 2, 1959, Barb was a hardworking and adventurous soul. A member of Mighty Warrior Ministries, she held her faith close to her heart, living a life of forgiveness and healing through the word of God. She was a lover of nature, animals, and music. One would often find her in her garden, planting flowers and vegetables while her favorite songs played and the sun tanned her skin. She was a stranger to none, a mother to many, and an irreplaceable treasure.

Preceded

  • Daughter: Heather Stanley.
  • Parents: Kenneth Lee Litton and Anna Novella Bunn Litton.
  • Grandparents: Carl Litton, Flora Litton, Ernest Bunn, and Nell Bunn.

Survivors

  • Husband: Bill Lockhart.
  • Son: Sean Stanley and wife Jessica.
  • Granddaughters: Michaelan Rose Stanley and Cheyenne Murphy.
  • Brothers: Tony Litton, and Clifton Litton and wife Pat.
  • Beloved pets: Spot, Dante, and Beau.
  • Step-daughter: Heather Brown.
  • Step-son: Conan Lockhart.
  • Step-grandson: Storm Brown.

Services

  • Visitation: Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
  • Celebration of Life: To follow at 4 p.m. with Bro. Randy Bates and family members officiating.
  • Committal Service: To follow at Litton Cemetery.
  • In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Appalachian Society of the Arts, P.O. Box 125, Robbins, TN 37852, or the Scott County Cancer Transport Van, c/o Scott County Mayor’s Office, 2845 Baker Highway, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

