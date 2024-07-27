Billy Graham, 63

Billy Ray Graham, of the Smokey Creek Community, departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2024. He was 63.

Life

Born in Norma on Aug. 11, 1960, Billy Ray was a member of the Norma Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded

Mamaw who raised him: Eva Foust.

Survivors

Wife of 37 years: Susie Graham.

Children: Travis Ray Graham and Harley Nichole Graham.

Brother-in-law: Edward Mason.

Sisters-in-law: Linda Low and husband Clem, Treva Lowe and husband Andrew, Karen Bunch and husband Hugh, Mossie Goodman and husband Dennis, Velma Hatfield and husband Gary, Thelma Neal and husband Donald, Jossie Mason, Gertrude Hembree, Nancy Lowe, and Wilma Hatfield.

Special nephews and niece: Jimmy, Donnie, and Chad Mason, and Karla Patterson.

Beloved fur baby: Elsa.

Services

Visitation: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. Funeral: To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. James Pennington and Bro. Dustin Pennington officiating. Music will be provided by Sandy Pennington.

To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. James Pennington and Bro. Dustin Pennington officiating. Music will be provided by Sandy Pennington. Committal Service: To follow at Smokey Creek Cemetery.

To follow at Smokey Creek Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Billy Ray Graham Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.