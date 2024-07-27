Eddie Camp, 76

Eddie Allen Camp, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Huntsville Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was 76.
Life
Born Jan. 31, 1948, in Dayton, Oh., he was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Jackson and Dorothy Mary Jenetta Brown Camp.
Preceded
- Parents: Grover Cleveland Jackson and Dorothy Mary Jenetta Brown Camp.
- Sisters: Pamela Jane Camp, Rosemary Whitmarsh, Martha Camden, and Dixie Lee Shelley.
Survivors
- Son: Gover Allen Camp.
- Brother-in-law: Larry Shelley.
Services
- Visitation: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
- Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Marvin Levering officiating.
- Committal Service: To follow at Laxton Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.