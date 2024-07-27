Eddie Camp, 76

Eddie Allen Camp, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Huntsville Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was 76.

Life

Born Jan. 31, 1948, in Dayton, Oh., he was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Jackson and Dorothy Mary Jenetta Brown Camp.

Preceded

Parents: Grover Cleveland Jackson and Dorothy Mary Jenetta Brown Camp.

Sisters: Pamela Jane Camp, Rosemary Whitmarsh, Martha Camden, and Dixie Lee Shelley.

Survivors

Son: Gover Allen Camp.

Brother-in-law: Larry Shelley.

Services

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Marvin Levering officiating.

To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Marvin Levering officiating. Committal Service: To follow at Laxton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.