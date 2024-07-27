Subscribe
Saturday, July 27, 2024
79.5 F
Oneida
type here...
Subscribe
HomeObituariesEddie Camp, 76
- Advertisement -spot_img
Obituaries
Updated:

Eddie Camp, 76

January 31, 1948 – July 20, 2024

More Obituaries

Obituaries

Thelma Sexton, 83

Obituaries

Billy Graham, 63

Obituaries

Barb Lockhart, 64

Obituaries

Randall Smith, 58

Obituaries

Eddie Camp, 76

Eddie Allen Camp, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Huntsville Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was 76.

Life

Born Jan. 31, 1948, in Dayton, Oh., he was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Jackson and Dorothy Mary Jenetta Brown Camp.

Preceded

  • Parents: Grover Cleveland Jackson and Dorothy Mary Jenetta Brown Camp.
  • Sisters: Pamela Jane Camp, Rosemary Whitmarsh, Martha Camden, and Dixie Lee Shelley.

Survivors

  • Son: Gover Allen Camp.
  • Brother-in-law: Larry Shelley.

Services

  • Visitation: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
  • Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Marvin Levering officiating.
  • Committal Service: To follow at Laxton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Thelma Sexton, 83

Obituaries

Billy Graham, 63

Obituaries

Barb Lockhart, 64

Obituaries

Randall Smith, 58

Obituaries

Ada Cantrell, 98

The voice of Scott County and Big South Fork Country. Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76.

Sections

Extras

Stay In Touch

© 2024 Independent Herald - A division of Liberty Press Inc.