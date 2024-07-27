Fay Bales, 81

Fay Chambers Bayles, of the Helenwood, Tenn. community, departed this life peacefully at Huntsville Manor on Saturday evening, July 20, 2024. She was 81.

Life

Born on June 24, 1943, Fay was the daughter of the late Maynard Dory Chambers and the late Gracie May Green Chambers. She was a member of the graduating class of 1961 from Huntsville High School. After graduating, she moved to Cincinnati, Oh., where she attended beauty school and worked as a hairdresser. She later moved to Indiana and began working at RCA Record Company, which later became BMG Music Company, where she worked for 35 years. After retirement, she moved back to her hometown in 2003. She enjoyed hosting family reunions and get-togethers to see her large extended family. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and church family. She was a member of the New River Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded

Parents: Maynard Dory Chambers and Gracie May Green Chambers.

Husband: Gene Edward Bayles.

Siblings: David and Chambers and wife Gladys, Willard Chambers and wife Rosetta, Ralph Chambers and wife Bertie, R.D. Chambers and wife Nila, Rev. Charlie and Chambers wife Thelma, and Martha Jane Padgett.

Brother-in-law: Jim Jeffers.

Survivors

Sister: Shirley Jeffers.

Special great nephews and caregivers: Greg Chambers and Dewayne Jeffers.

Stepdaughter: Debbie and Mike Haughee.

Special step granddaughter: Lilly Haughee.

Special niece: Janet Watson and husband Jerry.

Best friends: Fran Grooms and Betty Strunk.

Dog: Sadie.

Services

Visitation: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral: To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. David Walker officiating. Music will be provided by the New River church choir.

To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. David Walker officiating. Music will be provided by the New River church choir. Committal Service: To follow at Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.