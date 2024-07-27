Garrett: And you thought this presidential campaign would be boring…

There have been a lot of strange presidential campaigns throughout our nation’s history. The 2024 campaign is quickly earning its place among them, even if it didn’t start out that way.

Until eight days ago (as I sit and pen this, on a Sunday evening), this campaign was nothing but mundane. It was, in fact, the campaign that many said they didn’t want: A rematch of 2020, Donald J. Trump vs. Joe Biden. Two old white men rehashing the same issues they warred over four years ago. Boring, right?

The last couple of weeks, though, have been anything but boring.

First there was Biden’s disastrous debate performance in Atlanta, the one that exposed the apparent secret that his people had been working hard to hide — that his mental capacity is slipping due to his advanced age — and that led to a chorus of calls for him to retire from the campaign.

Then came the bizarre Secret Service failure in a tiny Pennsylvania town most of us had never heard of, when a young gunman climbed onto a rooftop less than 500 feet from where a former president was speaking. The only saving grace for the U.S.S.S. was Trump’s unscripted head-turn as he looked at a PowerPoint slide to his right, causing the would-be assassin’s bullet to pierce his ear rather than likely killing him instantly.

If Trump was considered the frontrunner before that Saturday night in Butler, Penn., the martyrdom of his narrow brush with death only cemented that status, and the resulting calls from top Democrats for Biden to drop out of the race became too much for the president to ignore, and he did just that on Sunday.

Next up in this roller coaster presidential campaign will likely be the first major party nomination of a black woman — Kamala Harris — to replace Biden. And where do we go from there? Who knows. But if you love drama, you probably can’t wait to find out.

In terms of presidential campaigns, the phrase “October surprise” is often bandied about. But after the June and July surprises we’ve experienced this year, it seems highly unlikely that anything over the next 100 days can top the events that have already transpired.

If there is to be even greater drama ahead, one can’t help but think the likeliest candidate is an open convention for the Democrats next month if some of the party’s top powerbrokers decide to buck Biden’s endorsement of his current veep. A few — though not many — have indicated they might do just that, going as far as to compare the effort to push Harris into the nomination to 2016. That’s the year then-President Barack Obama essentially cast Hillary Clinton into the successor’s role, which is going down in history as one of the primary reasons Trump won the election eight years ago.

Who says a presidential rematch can’t be dramatic?

