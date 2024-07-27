Randall Smith, 58

Clifford Randall Smith, of Helenwood, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at his home with his sister and caregiver by his side. He was 58.

Life

Born in Scott County on Nov. 3, 1965, Randall was the son of the late Clifford and Juanita Stephens Smith. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ.

Preceded

Parents: Clifford and Juanita Stephens Smith.

Grandparents: Isaac and Della Smith, and Fred and Mae Stephens.

Cousin: Trina Patterson.

Survivors

Sister: Carol Sue Smith.

Aunts: Shirley Patterson and husband Mathis, and Phyllis Noble and husband Willis.

Uncle: Herbert Smith.

Cousins: Patrick Patterson, Shonda Noble, and Mark Noble.

Best friend: Judy Sexton.

Services

Visitation: Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral: To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by Arnold and Lloyd Stephens.

To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by Arnold and Lloyd Stephens. Committal Service: To follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.