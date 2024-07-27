Thelma Sexton, 83

Thelma Faye Ingram Sexton, of Prosperity, S.C., departed this life on July 20, 2024, surrounded by her family at White Oak Manor in Newberry, S.C. She was 83.

Life

Born in Clintwood, Va., Thelma was the daughter of the late Carl William and Virgie Blanche Whitt Ingram. She was raised in several lumber camps throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. She was valedictorian of the Huntsville High School Class of 1959. She met her future husband, Edward Ray Sexton, at the Ritter Lumber Company store in New River. They were married on May 22, 1959, in Low Gap. She too was a wife of a lumber man, and they moved several times while raising their family, living in West Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and Mamaw to her family and many of her family’s friends. She was a great cake decorator and made many cakes each year for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Preceded

Husband: Edward Ray Sexton.

Parents: Carl William and Virgie Blanche Whitt Ingram.

Parents-in-law: Lindsay and Glenna Sexton.

Sister: Loretta Ingram Triplett.

Survivors

Sons: Corbin Ray Sexton and wife Karen, and Thomas William Sexton and wife Jacqueline.

Daughter: Carla Sue Sexton.

Grandchildren: Jason Corey Sexton and wife Jennifer, Lindsay Edward Sexton, Jonathan Leamon Sexton and wife Carrie, Edward William Sexton and wife Haleigh, Anna Marie Amick, and Patrick Dustin Amick.

Great-grandchildren: Elijah and Kera Sexton, Rosealynn Sexton, Cassie, Julia, and Enoch Sexton, Jeremiah Sexton, Bailey, Skyler, and Landen Teseniar.

Sister: Kathy Daugherty and husband Hugh.

Sisters-in-law: Linda Sue Davidson and husband George, Donna Kay Jeffers and husband Kermit, and Sarah “Sug” Sexton.

Services

Visitation: Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Joey Zachary officiating. Music will be provided by Carrie Sexton.

To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Joey Zachary officiating. Music will be provided by Carrie Sexton. Committal Service: To follow at Reed Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.