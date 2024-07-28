Update: Localized flooding issues possible over next 3 days

The National Weather Service’s Morristown weather forecast office has published a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee to highlight the potential for localized flooding over the next three days.

According to the NWS, widespread showers and storms will develop Sunday afternoon and evening. “With abundant moisture in place, repeated, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding,” the agency said.

The widespread showers and storms will continue Monday and Tuesday. “The potential for localized flooding will increase, following what is expected today into this evening,” the NWS said.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the region in a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Tuesday.

The forecast is for a 90% chance of thunderstorms in Scott County on Sunday, an 80% chance on Monday and an 80% chance on Tuesday. For Sunday, Scott County falls on the fringe of a “slight risk” for excessive rainfall according to an outlook from the Weather Prediction Center. Scott County also falls into a “slight risk” for excessive rainfall on both Monday and Tuesday.

The NWS has said for days that abundant moisture will be in place that could potentially lead to some flooding concerns during the early part of the week. Precipitable water values — that is, the available moisture in the atmosphere that could potentially be wrung out in the form of rainfall — are nearly maxed out for this time of year.

Storms are expected to push into the North Cumberland region around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The initial round of rainfall — which should have moved out by 6 p.m. — could be heavy, but should not lead to flooding concerns. However, if additional heavy rainfall develops later over areas that receive heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon, that narrative could begin to change.

The entire region is classified as being in the early stages of a drought. Streamflows and reservoir levels are below-normal for this time of year despite appreciable rainfall that was received last week. However, some models indicate that up to three inches of rain could fall in some areas over the next three days, which could quickly saturate the ground and lead to some concerns in the typically favored areas for ponding and run-off.

Rainfall chances will begin to diminish on Wednesday, but rain is expected to become likely again by the end of the week.