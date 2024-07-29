Black bear gun hunts set for Scott, neighboring counties

For the first time ever, sportsmen will be permitted to hunt black bears with firearms in Scott County this winter.

The opportunities will be limited, but two hunts, each lasting two days, one of which is available for only youth hunters, are planned for this fall.

In Bear Hunt Zone 4, which includes Scott, Morgan, Fentress, Pickett and Cumberland counties, there will be a gun hunt on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. BHZ 5 also includes parts of Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Overton, Putnam, White and Van Buren counties.

An archery hunt has been in place for several years in BHZ 4, loosely corresponding with the archery hunt for deer. That hunt will still take place, open this year from Sept. 28 through Oct. 25.

However, there is one major difference between the two hunts, in addition to the weaponry that is allowed: The use of dogs has not been permitted during the archery hunt. During the two-day gun hunt, the use of dogs will be permitted.

The December gun hunt will be open only on private lands. That means the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area and the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area are off-limits during the hunt.

Youths ages six through 16 who participate in the Young Sportsman deer hunt on the weekend of Oct. 26-27 will also be permitted to hunt bears with guns. The use of dogs is not permitted during that hunt, which is also closed in the Big South Fork NRRA.

The bag limit is one bear, either sex, per calendar year.

Bears have thrived in Scott and neighboring counties since being reintroduced to the Big South Fork NRRA in the 1990s.