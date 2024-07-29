Early voting ends with nearly 1,150 ballots cast

HUNTSVILLE | A total of 1,147 people cast ballots in Scott County during the two-week early voting period ahead of the Aug. 1 general election, according to Scott County Administrator of Elections Gabe Krahn.

The final three days of the early voting period were the busiest, as is the norm. Of the 1,008 votes cast in person during the two-week period, 380 came on the final three days.

An additional 139 paper ballots were cast, either by nursing home residents or absentee voters.

The 1,147 votes cast during early voting came up just short of the total cast during the August 2020 early voting window. That year, which was the last “off-year” election in Scott County, saw a total of 1,386 votes cast early.

In recent election cycles, it has become the norm for more people to vote early than on election day. In 2020, there were 1,180 votes cast on election day. Final voter turnout in 2020 was less than 20%.

Hampering turnout in the off-year election cycle in Scott County is that only one county-wide office is on the ballot during the cycle: Assessor of Property. This year there are two names on the ballot for that office, including incumbent Tiffany Jeffers and challenger Tim Phillips. However, Phillips said in a recent Facebook post that he was withdrawing his name from consideration.

The 2024 election is a bit of an oddity in that it is only two years removed from the last time the Assessor’s office was on the ballot. Jeffers and Phillips also squared off in the 2022 general election. That was due to the death of Tony Sexton, who died in December 2020, shortly after winning re-election to the office. Jeffers, his long-time deputy, was later appointed by County Commission to replace him; however, state law required that the vacancy be placed on the ballot for the next election.

After this year’s election, the Assessor of Property will not be back on the ballot until 2028.

There are also a handful of district races, only a few of which feature opposition.

In school board races, incumbent Carlene Terry is opposed by former board member Diane Smith in Scott County’s 2ndDistrict, while retired educator Curtis Bruce and political newcomer Chris Shelton are squaring off in the 3rd District in a bid to replace retiring board member Linda Sharp. Current board chairman Llew Stanley is unopposed in the 6th District. In the Oneida Special School District, incumbents Dr. Danny W. Cross and Dr. Nancy Williamson are opposed by former board member Stuart Jones and political newcomers Cody Pike and Missy Sexton.

Constable races are also on the ballot in each of the county’s seven civil districts. However, the office — which is waning in popularity and influence — has drawn less interest from candidates this year than ever before. There is no opposition in any of the seven districts, and three districts don’t have anyone on the ballot.

In addition to the county general election, the state primary will be held Thursday. In the 12th Senate District, incumbent Ken Yager is opposed in the Republican primary by fellow Kingston Republican Teena Hedrick. State Rep. Kelly Keisling, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Congressmen Chuck Fleischmann and John Rose are all running without opposition in the GOP primary. On the Democrat side, Marquita Bradshaw, Lola Denise Brown, Gloria Johnson and Civil Miller-Watkins are seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate, while Lore Bergman, Clay Faircloth and Cyril Focht are seeking the nomination for Congress in District 6. Jack Allen is unopposed in the 3rd congressional district.

During the early voting period in Scott County, 878 people voted the Republican ballot while 105 voted the Democrat ballot. Another 164 did not vote in either primary.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.