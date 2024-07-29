Elva Chambers, 68

Elva Newport Chambers, of Oneida, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27, 2024, with her children by her side. She was 68.

Life

Born June 3, 1956 in Oneida, Elva was the daughter of Wanda Ruth Newport and the granddaughter of Geneva Thompson. She was a member of Oneida High School Class of 1975 and a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida. She was also a member of Eastern Star, Sapphire Chapter 259. She enjoyed embroidery and reading, being treated to dinner and a movie in Oak Ridge by her grandson, Byron, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and always sending encouraging words to those dear to her on Facebook. She was generous, kind and loving to everyone she met and knew. Her entire world revolved around her daughter, Tracey, who she cared for until the last minute of her life. She made a lasting impact on her family, friends and community, and will be dearly missed.

Preceded

In addition to her mother:

• Niece: Amy Newport.

• Great-nephew: Cole Newport.

Survivors

Children: Greg Chambers (Dewayne), Kristie Slavey (Jeff) and Tracey Chambers.

• Grandchildren: Marissa Slavey Taylor (Sam), Byron Slavey, Alexis Slavey and Piper Slavey.

• Great-grandchild: Sawyer Cole Taylor.

• Brothers: David Newport (Marie) and Keith Newport.

• Niece: Melanie Jones (Joe).

• Nephews: Shane Newport (Micah) and Travis Newport (Sidney).

• Great-uncle: John Roy Thompson.

• Furry friend: Pebbles.

Services

Visitation : Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral : To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Music will be provided by Allen Martin.

: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Music will be provided by Allen Martin. Committal Service: To follow at H.C. Smith Cemetery next to her mother.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.