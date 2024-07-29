Judge Walden named to ‘Top 40 Young Lawyers’ list

JACKSBORO, Tenn. | The American Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division has announced its 2024 On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers honorees.

The honorees were chosen for their work pertaining to service to the community, service to the legal profession, leadership, vision, innovation and professional achievement. The awards and subgrant committee under the chief judge and marketing director selected the winners based on their ability to excel in all categories.

With the honor of being named in this year’s Top 40 Young Lawyers honorees was Campbell County’s own, Judge Zack Walden.

“I am honored to have been selected for this prestigious honor,” Walden said. “Being selected among this class of great jurist and lawyers is a humbling award. I look forward to continuing my service to our community and making you proud of your elected servants.”

A statement from the press release from the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division stated the following:

- Advertisement. Story continues below -

“Judge Zachary R. Walden presides over Criminal Court & Recovery Court for Tennessee’s Eighth Judicial District. Elected in 2022, Judge Walden is the youngest trial court judge in the country. He serves on the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Technology Oversight Committee. Judge Walden also serves as the Knoxville Barristers Past President and as East Tennessee Governor for the TBA YLD. He previously chaired the State High School Mock Trial Competition. Prior to taking the bench, he was an attorney at Eldridge & Blakney. Judge Walden has won the TBA YLD Public Service Award, YLD President’s Award, & the TBA Special Recognition Award, and the Barristers President’s Award. He was also selected earlier in the year as a Knoxville News 40 under 40 honoree. Judge Walden is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law & East Tennessee State University.”