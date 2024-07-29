Subscribe
Monday, July 29, 2024
Lloyd Clowers, 60

October 1, 1963 – July 28, 2024

Lloyd Lee Clowers departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2024. He was 60.

Life

Born Oct. 1, 1963, Lloyd was the son of Loyd and Sally Branim Clowers.

Preceded

In addition to his parents:
• Grandparents: Millard and Christine Clowers.
• Uncles: Willard Clowers and Sammy “Cotton” Clowers.
• Aunt: Lucy Rhea.

Survivors

  • Children: Josh Clowers and Matt Clowers.
    • Grandchildren: Olivia, Karsyn and Abby Clowers.
    • Daughter-in-law: Robin Clowers.
    • Brother: Jimmy Clowers.
    • Special friend: Jim Carson.

Services

Lloyd’s wishes were cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lloyd Lee Clowers Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

