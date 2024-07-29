Subscribe
Monday, July 29, 2024
Oneida
Premiere: A chat with Chester Goad

By Independent Herald

The IH Sports Network on Monday, July 29, debuted its first “Spotlight Conversation,” hosted by Tim Smith and featuring Scott County native Chester Goad. An educator, stand-up comedian and author, Goad lost his 21-year-old son, Corban, in a car accident. He later wrote a song on a napkin, based on a conversation he had with first responders at the scene. The song was later recorded and released, and Goad has since founded Serve Strong, an organization in his son’s memory that aids first responders.

