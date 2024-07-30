Editorial: A black bear hunt will help tremendously. Opening the Big South Fork to hunting would help even more.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s decision to open a gun hunting season for black bears on the northern Cumberland Plateau, however short, will be a welcomed relief for property owners who have been dealing with the nuisance that bears can create.

Although a month-long archery hunt for black bears has been in place for the past decade, and will continue this year, the two-day December gun hunt is the first of its kind for this area, as is TWRA’s decision to allow the use of hounds. Seasoned bear hunters are quick to say that hunting with dogs is much easier than attempting to still-hunt black bears.

The necessary next step, as we’ve opined before, is extending the hunting season to the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

The decision of the state and federal governments to reintroduce black bears to the northern plateau nearly three decades ago was not the wrong decision, from a conservation standpoint. Nor is the establishment of a hunting season the wrong decision, from the same conservation standpoint. Hunting is a necessary part of conservation.

Black bears once thrived in this region, before the population was decimated by hunting during the pioneer era. For much of the 20th century, the only black bears on the Cumberland Plateau were wandering male bears that happened through, usually while on the prowl for a mate. That changed in the ‘90s, when TWRA and the National Park Service teamed up to undertake a reintroduction program that saw several pregnant sows tranquilized and moved to the Big South Fork NRRA.

That was the right move. As human beings, it is our responsibility to be good stewards of the earth. What our forefathers eliminated, either out of necessity or carelessness or ignorance, we owe it to our creator and this globe to restore, if we have the means to do so. The restoration of the black bear to the northern plateau was not unlike the restoration of the wild turkey or the whitetail deer, two more species that were nearly wiped out by overhunting.

Likewise, bald eagles — once nearly extinct — have made a remarkable comeback with a helping hand from mankind, and our nation’s foremost symbol is now a common sight in Scott County. Most recently, wild elk — once abundant throughout this region before being wiped out by hunters — have been successfully reintroduced to the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

But almost every conservation success story is only a continued success due to hunting. Without predation — which hunting is a type of — wildlife populations can quickly go from being welcomed to being a nuisance. If hunting isn’t permissible, or if it isn’t practical for safety reasons, other means have to be used to keep those wildlife populations in check. That is the case in many of America’s suburbs, where teams of sharpshooters are employed to reduce whitetail deer populations that are thriving in those areas. Hunters do wildlife managers a favor by keeping game populations in check while putting meat on their families’ tables, and as an added bonus, it is hunters’ dollars through the federal Pittman-Robertson Tax that provide a significant chunk of the funding used for our nation’s conservation programs. It is a win for everyone involved.

The necessity of a hunting season for black bears in this area does not mean that there wasn’t enough room for bears to thrive here and the reintroduction program was a mistake. To the contrary, the necessity of a hunting season is a sign of just how much the black bear population has thrived. Turns out, the habitat and terrain of the northern Cumberland Plateau is perfect for black bears, and our sows here reproduce well — often giving birth to twins, triplets and even quadruplets. When TWRA, NPS, the University of Tennessee and others launched the black bear reintroduction program in the ‘90s, no one envisioned the necessity of a black bear hunting season just 20 years later. Yet, that’s where we were about a decade ago when TWRA first implemented an archery hunt.

Fast-forward 10 years, and TWRA continues to take steps to stay on top of the expanding bear population, first by opening the east side of U.S. Highway 27 to bear hunting, and now by introducing the short rifle hunt.

Opponents to hunting will question the logic of a hunting season as a management tool for conservation programs that were only necessary because of over-hunting. But such questions over-simplify the give-and-take of conservation. Hunting decimated America’s wildlife populations prior to the establishment of state departments of natural resources in the mid 1900s because there were no regulations in place. Today’s DNRs, like TWRA, implement rules and regulations to prevent over-hunting while simultaneously preventing populations from getting out of control. That’s precisely why hunters are permitted to harvest more deer in West Tennessee, where whitetail populations are greater, than in East Tennessee. This practice is why TWRA has been able to successfully manage a quota elk hunt on the North Cumberland WMA to keep the region’s elk herd in check without negatively impacting the size of the herd. Farmers on the periphery of the WMA deal with damage caused by elk that wander out of the mountains and onto their farms, but that damage would be far more substantial if not for the annual elk hunt.

So the bear hunt is a welcomed idea. Unfortunately, its success will be somewhat limited as long as the Big South Fork remains a de facto bear sanctuary where hunting is off-limits.

When TWRA began preliminary discussions about bear hunting on the North Cumberland, it did not envision the National Park Service opposing the idea of a limited hunt inside the boundaries of the national park. Unfortunately, that is what happened.

There is no real justification for not allowing hunting in the BSF. It isn’t a safety issue, nor is it a concern about there not being enough black bears to sustain a hunting season there.

In fact, every other animal that can be hunted in Tennessee (or Kentucky) can also be hunted in the Big South Fork. From deer to turkey to small game, every statewide hunting season that Tennessee has is just as liberal inside the BSF as it is outside of it. Hog season is even more liberal, with the NPS holding a special hunt for feral boar each January and February. That black bear is the only exception to this doesn’t make sense unless there is a fear that hunting would decimate the bear population in the BSF.

However, black bears are just as over-populated inside the BSF as outside it. As we reported when we last wrote an editorial on the need for a black bear hunt, bear sightings are nearly as commonplace as deer sightings in the BSF. When the last official population study was conducted, which has now been more than 10 years ago, it was determined that the population density of bears in the BSF region was nearly as great as the bear population density in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The black bear is not an especially dangerous animal. But we’ve seen black bears slowly lose their inherent fear of humans as they’ve become accustomed to our presence and the foods we leave behind — whether intentionally or otherwise. This is an unfortunate first step towards bear-human confrontations that can end disastrously for both the animal and the person. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries caused by black bears in the BSF. However, as the Smokies can attest, it’s probably only a matter of time before that changes. Additionally, it’s probably not coincidence that populations of deer and other forms of wildlife have decreased in the BSF as the bear population has flourished. There is only so much food to go around.

No reasonable person would suggest that black bears be completely wiped out of the BSF. Too much work went into bringing them back, and they’re a huge draw for visitors who enjoy watching them in the forests. But a limited hunting season with proper safeguards could keep the bear population in check to both improve visitor safety while also improving wildlife management in general. That shouldn’t be too much to ask for. In fact, if it was handled like the hog hunt that has now been in place for more than 20 years, a limited bear hunt in the BSF — even a quota hunt that only allows a limited number of hunters to participate — could generate additional revenue for the park, and that’s something that’s sorely needed.

So, we applaud TWRA for providing sportsmen with a management tool that should provide a great relief for bear-weary residents of the region, and we hope that the National Park Service will soon realize that a limited bear hunt would be a great asset for the Big South Fork, as well.

