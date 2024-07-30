Severe thunderstorm knocks out power to thousands in Scott County

A severe thunderstorm knocked out power to thousands of people across Scott County Tuesday afternoon.

Although a Severe Thunderstorm Watch had been issued earlier by the Storm Prediction Center, the thunderstorm itself was not severe-warned. Warnings had been issued by the National Weather Service offices in Jackson, Ky. for McCreary County, and Nashville, Tenn. for Fentress County. But the NWS office in Morristown did not issue a storm warning for Scott or Morgan counties.

Nevertheless, the storm rolled through with more ferocity than many storms that are severe-warned, snapping trees and knocking down power lines in many communities across the two counties.

At the Scott County Airport, a maximum wind gust of 56 mph was recorded at 4:15 p.m., just before the weather station there was knocked offline for nearly 3.5 hours.

The NWS’s criteria for issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is the potential for wind gusts of at least 58 mph or hail at least one inch in diameter.

Numerous residents reported downed trees and power lines — including, in some instances, trees that fell onto homes or outbuildings. The Scott County Emergency Management Agency reported that Buffalo Road would be closed indefinitely while damage was cleared from the roadway there.

The largest power outages were in the Helenwood area and the S.R. 52 corridor from Elgin to Rugby.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, more than six hours after the storm struck, Plateau Electric Cooperative crews continued their work to restore power. At that hour, more than 1,100 meters remained without power. The bulk of those were along the S.R. 52 corridor, where more than 750 people were without power. However, there were a number of smaller outages throughout Scott County, including one on Ditney Trail east of Huntsville. Other notable power outages included Hurricane Road in Winona and Carl Griffith Road in the Mountain View community, as well as Anderson Hollow Road at Straight Fork, Whaley Lane in West Oneida, and Landmark Road in Oneida.

Thunderstorms were expected to be likely again on Wednesday. The NWS forecasted a 70% chance of thunderstorms in Oneida on Wednesday.