Election 2024: What to know as you head to the polls on Thursday

Thursday is Election Day in Scott County. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Here is a look at what you need to know before you head out to vote.

The candidates

Click here for a sample ballot provided by the Scott County Election Commission.

There are two elections on Thursday: the county general election, and the state primary election.

COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION

Assessor of Property — Two candidates appear on the ballot for Assessor of Property: incumbent Tiffany Jeffers, and challenger Tim Phillips. Phillips announced in a recent Facebook post that he was withdrawing his name from consideration; however, the deadline for officially withdrawing from the race is past, therefore his name will be printed on the ballot as an option to vote for.

School Board 2nd District — In the 2nd District, which includes Robbins, Elgin, Glenmary and Brimstone, incumbent Carlene Jeffers is opposed by challenger Diane Smith.

School Board 3rd District — In the 3rd District, which includes Huntsville and Paint Rock, Curtis Bruce and Chris Shelton are vying to replace retiring board member Linda Sharp.

School Board 6th District — In the 6th District, which includes Oneida proper, incumbent Llew Stanley is running unopposed.

Oneida Special School District — In the school board race for the Oneida Special School District, voters can choose two candidates. Incumbents Dr. Danny W. Cross and Dr. Nancy Williamson are opposed by challengers Stuart Jones, Cody Pike and Missy Sexton.

Constable — The office of constable is on the ballot for each of Scott County’s seven civil districts. However, none of the races feature opposition. In the 3rd District, incumbent Chris Russell is unopposed on the ballot. In the 4th District, incumbent Dennis W. Chambers is unopposed on the ballot. In the 5th District, incumbent Chad Jones is unopposed on the ballot. In the 6th District, incumbent Randall Duncan is unopposed on the ballot. There are no candidates on the ballot in the 1st, 2nd or 7th districts. Incumbents Joe “Buster” Marlow in the 1st District and Tanner Boshears in the 7th District opted not to seek re-election.

STATE PRIMARY

3rd Congressional District — In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes the southern half of Scott County, incumbent Chuck Fleischmann is unopposed in the Republican primary. Jack Allen is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

6th Congressional District — In the 6th Congressional District, which includes the northern half of Scott County, incumbent John Rose is unopposed in the Republican primary. Lore Bergman, Clay Faircloth and Cyril Focht are seeking the nomination in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Senate — In the race for the U.S. Senate, incumbent Marsha Blackburn is opposed by challenger Tres Wittum in the Republican primary. Marquita Bradshaw, Lola Denise Brown, Gloria Johnson and Civil Miller-Watkins are seeking the nomination in the Democratic primary.

State Senate — In Tennessee’s 12th state senate district, incumbent Ken Yager is opposed by challenger Teena Hedrick in the Republican primary. Curtis Kelly is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

State Representative — In Tennessee’s 38th state house district, incumbent Kelly Keisling is unopposed in the Republican primary. There are no candidates on the ballot in the Democratic primary.

Where you’ll vote

Unlike the early voting period, when everyone votes at one of two centralized locations, voters are required to vote at the precinct in which they are registered on Election Day. Scott County has 10 voting precincts. The only districts that are split into multiple precints are the 2nd District (Robbins and Elgin), the 3rd District (Huntsville and Paint Rock), and the 5th District (Winfield and Pine Hill).

• 1st District: Fairview Elementary School.

• 2nd District: Robbins Elementary School or Elgin Community Center.

• 3rd District: Huntsville Elementary School or Paint Rock Fire Department.

• 4th District: Helenwood Community Center.

• 5th District: Winfield Municipal Building or Pine Hill Community Center.

• 6th District: Oneida Municipal Services Building.

• 7th District: Burchfield Elementary School.

If you’re unsure where you vote, use this app to find out.

ID required

Tennessee law requires registered voters to verify their identity before voting. A photo ID issued by the state or the federal government is required. Proof of current address can be in the form of a current voter’s registration card, a valid Tennessee driver’s license, a credit card containing the voter’s signature, or a utility bill.

Election results

The Independent Herald will report the results of Thursday’s election as they’re received. Bookmark our website, indherald.com, and check in beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening for results.