Subscribe
- Advertisement -
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
68.1 F
Oneida
type here...
Subscribe
- Advertisement -
Alerts

Flood Watch in effect for Scott, surrounding counties

By Independent Herald
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, including the
  following areas, Cherokee and Clay, east Tennessee, including the
  following areas, Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains,
  Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke Smoky Mountains, East Polk,
  Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson,
  Knox, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Morgan, North Sevier,
  Northwest Blount, Northwest Carter, Northwest Cocke, Northwest
  Greene, Northwest Monroe, Rhea, Roane, Scott TN, Sequatchie,
  Sevier Smoky Mountains, Southeast Carter, Southeast Greene,
  Southeast Monroe, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union, Washington TN and West
  Polk, and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, Lee,
  Russell, Scott VA, Washington VA and Wise.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
  crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Over the past couple of days, many locations have received 2
    to 4 inches or more of rainfall. Additional showers and
    storms are expected with many locations likely to receive an
    additional 1 to 2 inches. Locally higher amounts are
    possible.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Independent Herald
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Popular Categories

ObituariesLocal NewsSportsWeatherEye to the SkyFeaturesRegion/State
- Advertisement -

The voice of Scott County and Big South Fork Country. Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76.

Sections

Extras

Stay In Touch

© 2024 Independent Herald - A division of Liberty Press Inc.