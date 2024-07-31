Rumor Has It: Missing man post is another scam

CLAIM: 81-year-old man missing from Oneida.

VERDICT: False!

A Facebook user posing as a woman named Stacey R. Frierson posted in the “Scott County Trader” Facebook group on Wednesday that her father, 81-year-old Warren Elliot, is missing from Oneida, along with his dog, Rex. She claimed he suffers from dementia. This is a scam post.

The Scott County Trader group continues to get slammed with scam posts. Unlike most of them, Frierson’s post went especially viral. It received more than 300 shares in its first eight hours from unsuspecting Facebook users who thought they were helping her find her missing father.

There are several giveaways that the post is a scam:

1.) On these missing persons posts, scammers will almost always use a hashtag (#) to highlight the name of the place the missing person is supposedly missing from. They highlight and paste the same text in various yard sale groups across Facebook, changing only the hashtag.

2.) The poster says a silver alert has been issued for the missing man. Silver alerts are always issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and are always publicized by the TBI. A quick check of the TBI’s social media reveals that there are no active silver alerts in Scott County.

3.) The poster turned off commenting on the post. This is a common tactic by Facebook scam artists, because it prevents people from calling them out on their scam. No one who is really searching for a missing family member is going to make a post pleading for help and then turn off commenting and risk preventing someone from offering information that might help locate their loved one.

4.) This is not the first time the same Facebook user, Stacey Frierson, has posted about someone missing locally in the Scott County Trader group. On Sunday, she posted that a teen with autism was missing.

In this case, there really was a man named Warren Elliot who was missing. But he was missing in California, not Tennessee, and has been safely located by law enforcement. Meanwhile, scam posts claiming he is missing have popped up in buy-sale-trade Facebook groups in North Carolina, Louisiana, and several other states.

The end game for the scammer is likely this: Once many people have shared her post, she will edit it to completely change the content, likely to reflect a house for rent with a link to a fraudulent website. At that point, the fraudulent website link will be available to all the Facebook friends of each person who shared the “missing person” post.

The easiest ways to avoid falling victim to scams like these is to not share missing persons posts from buy-sale-trade groups unless you personally know the person who originally made the post, and to consider leaving groups that are not moderated to remove spam and scam posts.