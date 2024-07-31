Sacred Ground: Potter Cemetery

There are several cemeteries in the vicinity of downtown Huntsville — “old Huntsville,” as it has been called at times — that help tell the storied past of this town and the characters who have called it home through the years. The oldest of those is the Huntsville Cemetery, which dates back to the days of the American Civil War. And the largest of them is the nearby Potter Cemetery.

Located next-door to the old First Baptist Church of Huntsville, the Potter Cemetery dates back to 1902. That’s nearly 40 years after the Huntsville Cemetery was established. But it has since grown to be nearly twice the size of the Huntsville Cemetery, with more than 160 people buried there since its inception. (By contrast, there are just over 100 people buried at Huntsville Cemetery.)

There is nothing more than a short walk through an open field that separates Potter Cemetery and Huntsville Cemetery. In fact, there are actually four different cemeteries on this small flat that once marked the east side of town. In between Huntsville Cemetery and Potter Cemetery is the Chambers Cemetery, separated from Huntsville Cemetery by only a side street. And next to the Chambers Cemetery is the Rector Cemetery — though the two could easily be mistaken as a single cemetery.

If that seems a bit confusing, it actually becomes moreso when you consider that Potter Cemetery itself could be considered three separate cemeteries. As historian Tim West notes on his website, there are three different family plots within this cemetery: the Potters, the Phillips and the Fosters. Indeed, obituary records through the years make reference to all three.

The first person buried at Potter Cemetery was an infant boy who was born and died on Aug. 29, 1902.

The child’s headstone denotes that he was the son of “S.S. & H.P. Sexton.”

The Sexton family was one of Scott County’s largest at the time. There were more than 200 men, women and children living in Scott County with the surname Sexton when the 1900 census was taken, almost all of them descended from Revolutionary War veteran Timothy Sexton.

This particular Sexton was also tied into Huntsville’s expansive Potter family — which is why he was buried on the Potter family plot on the edge of town. S.S. and H.P. were Simeon Sexton and Hattie Potter.

Hattie was the daughter of Judge William Henry “W.H.” Potter and Charnattie Chambers. She married Sim Sexton in November 1901. But their marriage was mired by tragedy. Their first-born died in infancy in 1902. Just seven years later, Sim Sexton was shot and killed at the age of 26.

According to a newspaper account written at the time, Sexton was an innocent bystander to a drunken fight at the Odd Fellows Hall in Huntsville on April 24, 1909. Buster Reed had gotten into an argument with a Phillips man, and later began shooting his pistol. As the crowd scattered, it was discovered that Sexton had been shot through the heart and killed. He was buried at the Potter Cemetery.

Simeon Sexton is not to be confused with another Simeon Sexton who lived in Scott County at about the same time (though they were almost certainly related, perhaps as nephew and uncle). The other Simeon Sexton is buried at Helenwood Cut Cemetery. He was born in 1879 or 1880. An entry on the genealogy website WikiTree states that he “passed away from a gunshot wound on April 24, 1909 at Huntsville.” However, that entry is confusing the two Simeon Sextons.

Most records state that the Simeon Sexton buried at Helenwood Cut died on April 24, 1909 — again confusing him with the Simeon Sexton buried at Potter Cemetery. In actuality, the headstone for Helenwood Cut’s Simeon Sexton does not denote a birth year or death year.

It’s not clear what became of Simeon Sexton of Helenwood, or when he died. He was not found in the Scott County census after 1880. He apparently married Sarah Keeton. However, she had married Scott Foster by 1911. So the Helenwood Simeon Sexton may have died around the same time as the Huntsville Simeon Sexton.

In any event, Huntsville’s Simeon Sexton had four more children with Hattie Potter before he was killed in 1909. There was Floyd, born in 1904; Floyd, born in 1906, Mattie, born in 1907; and Simeon, born in 1909. Hattie later remarried to Lacy Chambers and had several more children.

Hattie had a sister, Ida, who married John Sexton. John and Simeon may have been brothers.

The graves of John Potter Sr. and his wife, Jane — the first Potters in Huntsville | Ben Garrett/IH

The Potter family

Huntsville’s Potter family dates back to John Potter (1828-1914). A blacksmith by trade, he was the son of John Potter and Polly Griffith. His parents were originally from North Carolina, and settled in the Wolf Creek area that would become southern Scott County. That’s where John Potter was born on Christmas Day in 1828.

John Potter married Jane Buttram, the daughter of William Buttram and Rachel Reed. Her parents are believed to have been buried at the Hurtt Cemetery in New River.

Potter served in the Union army during the Civil War. He and Jane only had two children: William Henry Potter (1851-1935) and Julian Frazier Potter (1853-1943).

Julian Potter married Nancy Chambers, the daughter of Scott County official John Riley Chambers and granddaughter of Revolutionary War veteran Thomas Chambers, who is buried at Winona Cemetery.

William Potter — or W.H., as he was known — was one of the most popular citizens of Scott County in the early 20th century. He was a farmer, businessman, teacher, justice of the peace, and a lawyer. He was first elected as county court clerk, and was later elected twice as county judge. Still later, he was elected to the State Senate.

W.H. Potter was first elected county judge in 1894, replacing Bransford L. Riseden. He served two terms before being replaced by Beaty Cecil in 1902. He and Cecil became well-known political rivals, delivering fiery stump speeches that attracted large audiences. Potter succeeded Beaty as county judge in 1910, and was re-elected in 1914. He was the only county judge at the time to serve in the office on two separate occasions. He again ran for county judge in 1926, narrowly losing a three-way race to Mitt J. Robbins. He contested the outcome of the election in court, but the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled against him.

Potter married Charnatty Chambers in 1874. Charnatty was the daughter of John Riley Chambers — a sister to Nancy, who married Potter’s brother, Julian. Charnatty died in 1914 and was buried at Potter Cemetery. Judge Potter remarried to Bettie Ross in 1921.

- Advertisement. Story continues below -

In addition to Ida and Hattie, the Potters had two more daughters and a son. There was Laura Malaurd, who moved to Cincinnati, and Nevada Harrison, who moved to Kentucky. Their son was Ben Potter (1888-1956), who is buried at Potter Cemetery.

Julian and Nancy Potter had six children: Lillie, Joseph Ray, Henry Cleveland, Ollie Dora, Roy Lawrence, and Myrtle.

Lillie married James Phillips and, following his death in 1907, she married Francis Marion Jeffers in 1910. She and her second husband are both buried at Potter Cemetery.

Joseph Ray married Emaline Jeffers, and later married Cordia Rector. Huntsville’s current generation of Potters that most are familiar with descended from Joseph Ray and Cordia Rector Potter. Their son Jim was a long-time Baptist preacher known for erecting large roadside crosses like the one that stands at Interstate 75’s Exit 141 in Caryville, and was buried at Potter Cemetery in 2020. His brother, George, was a long-time mayor of Huntsville. George’s daughter, Paula, owns Four Oaks Funeral Home. His sons, Joe and Dewayne, own construction businesses in Huntsville. Jim’s son, Mike, currently serves as Scott County’s clerk and master.

Jim and George had a brother, Samuel Frazier, who is buried at Riverview Cemetery at Smoky Junction. He had an infant daughter, Cordie, who is buried at Potter Cemetery.

Henry Cleveland Potter married Minnie Jeffers and was buried at Potter Cemetery in 1946. They had nine children, several of whom were buried at Potter Cemetery.

Ollie Potter married Ewell Phillips.

Roy Potter married Etha Griffith. Following her death in 1926, he married Mary Florence. The family moved to Ohio following Etha’s death.

Finally, Myrtle married Granville Sexton, and moved to Illinois.

The Jeffers family

Following the death of her first husband, Lillie Potter — daughter of Julian and Nancy Potter — married Francis Marion Jeffers. He was the son of Samuel Jeffers and Mary Boshears, and was buried at Potter Cemetery in 1963. Lillie died in 1921, at the age of 41, and was buried at Potter Cemetery.

Several other members of the Jeffers family are buried together on the south side of the cemetery. The first of those to be buried at Potter Cemetery was John Daniel Jeffers, who died in July 1935 at the age of 26. He was the son of Leonard Jeffers and Irene Pemberton, and married Virginia Jeffers. They had one son, Leonard. Neither his wife or son were buried in Tennessee.

However, John’s parents, Leonard and Irene, were both buried at Potter Cemetery. Leonard Jeffers served as Huntsville’s postmaster in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

In addition to John Daniel, they had several other children buried at the cemetery: Edmund in 1948, Hubert in 1948, Ralph in 1954, and Mark William in 1959. All are buried together with matching headstones.

Leonard Jeffers and Francis Marion Jeffers were not closely related.

The Sharp family

Directly west of the Jeffers grave, also buried together, are several members of the Sharp family that has long defined Huntsville.

The first member of the family to be buried at Potter Cemetery was Joseph Jonathan Sharp, who died in 1933. He was a son of “Uncle Billy” Sharp, who is buried at the nearby Huntsville Cemetery and was one of the most popular merchants and most colorful characters in Old Huntsville. His mother was Laudica Hamon.

Joseph Sharp married Caroline Lewallen. She was a granddaughter of Scott County’s first sheriff, John Lewallen.

Joseph and Carolina had seven children, one of whom was the historian Esther Sharp Sanderson, a schoolteacher who wrote County Scott and Its Mountain Folk and other books. Sanderson was buried at Potter Cemetery when she died in 1979. Her second husband, Fred Sanderson, was also buried at Potter Cemetery.

Another of the Sharp daughters, Cassie Lee Sharp McLean, is buried at Potter Cemetery, along with her son, Joseph Kenneth McLean.

Yet another daughter, Martha Ellen Sharp, was buried at Potter Cemetery in 1966, as was her son, Joseph Garland Sharp, and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Chambers.

Caroline Sharp was buried at the cemetery in 1944.

The Phillips family

The graves of Riley Phillips and his wife, Betty Ann | Ben Garrett/IH

Remember the beginning of the story: The Potter Cemetery has also been known as the Phillips Cemetery and the Foster Cemetery.

The first member of the Phillips family to be buried there was Riley Phillips in 1910. He was the son of Jehu Phillips, who is buried at the nearby Huntsville Cemetery. He married Elizabeth “Bettie” Chitwood, the great-granddaughter of Revolutionary War veteran James Chitwood, and they operated a boarding house that was located about where the gazebo now stands on the courthouse mall.

Bettie Phillips was later buried at Potter Cemetery in 1940.

One-year-old Edith Phillips was buried at the cemetery in 1914, infant William Phillips was buried there in 1915, and one-year-old Mason Chapman Phillips was buried there in 1917.

Another Phillips child, seven-year-old Fred “Mikey,” was buried at the cemetery in 1933.

James Phillips, one of the sons of Riley and Bettie Phillips, was buried at Potter Cemetery in 1928. So were several of his siblings: Martha Shoopman in 1963, Victoria Norrod in 1972, Elizabeth Toomey in 1910, and William Phillips in 1944.

James’ wife, Lucy Clark, was buried at the cemetery in 1938.

The Foster family

The grave of James L. Foster | Ben Garrett/IH

The first member of the Foster family to be buried at the cemetery was Sanders Foster in 1912. Age 37 at the time of his death, he was the son of James Foster and Lucy Ellis, both of whom would be buried at the cemetery later.

Sanders married Elzina McDonald, who is buried at the cemetery. They had four children, and two of them are buried at the cemetery. Paul Edwin Foster was lost at sea in World War II. He died at age 33 when the boat he was working on was sunk by a submarine off the coast of New York. Theodore Foster was buried at the cemetery when he died at age 52 in 1953. His wife, Anna Marie Foster, was buried at the cemetery two years earlier.

In 1917, one-year-old Ruth Foster died amid the Spanish Flu pandemic and was buried at the cemetery. She was the daughter of E.G. Foster. Another Foster child, two-year-old Willie, was buried at the cemetery in 1923.

Three doctors from the family are buried at the cemetery. James Irdel Foster was buried there in 1944 and his wife, Orlena Caldwell, would later be buried there, as well. His son, Luke Foster, was buried there four years earlier when he died at age 32. Luke’s sister, Florence Foster, also received her doctorate and was later buried at the cemetery, as well. She began a teaching career at Huntsville School, and later taught at Florida State University.

Dr. James I. Foster was the son of James Foster and Lucy Ellis, and a brother to Sanders Foster. He had a brother, Simon Sylvester Foster, who likewise earned a doctorate.

Another of James and Lucy’s children, daughter Hulda, was buried at the cemetery in 1947.

The Toomey family

The graves of John Toomey and his wife, Bettie | Ben Garrett/IH

Some of the most elaborate headstones from early 20th century Scott County can be found at Potter Cemetery. One of those is James L. Foster. Another is the headstone of his son, Sanders Foster. Another is the headstone of Simeon Sexton, and another is the shared headstone of John and Jane Potter.

But perhaps the most elaborate headstone of all is that of John and Bettie Toomey.

Bettie Toomey, remember, was the daughter of Riley Phillips and Bettie Chitwood. She died in childbirth in 1910 at the age of 36, and was the second member of the Phillips family to be buried here. Her father had died just five months earlier.

There is no record of what became of her child that was born prematurely in 1910, though it would seem likely that the baby would have also been buried at Potter Cemetery. But she had four other children: Edison Lafayette Toomey, Viola Toomey Baker, Fred Barthell Toomey and Herbert Megis Toomey. None of them were buried at Potter Cemetery.

Bettie married John Samuel Toomey in 1895. He was the son of John Toomey and Margaret Linehan, both of whom were natives of Ireland, and did quite well in the logging business before being elected to the state senate. His mother was buried at Potter Cemetery in 1918.

Perhaps John S. Toomey’s greatest legacy was his activism that helped create the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. He served as the official timber estimator when the federal government acquired the lands for the establishment of the national park. He died in 1949 and was buried at Potter Cemetery beside his wife.

The oldest of the Toomey children, Edson, died in World War I in France, at the age of 22. He is buried at the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery and Memorial there.

Viola Toomey married James Washington Baker in 1924. He was an uncle of U.S. Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr., a brother to Congressman Howard H. Baker Sr. He served as the head of Plateau Electric Cooperative.

James and Viola had two children: James Toomey Baker and Betty Baker. James Toomey Baker married Irene Sobodoski, who was the founder of the Scott County Historical Society. Her parents were Polish nationals who migrated to the U.S.

The graves of Judge W.H. Potter and his wife, Charnatty | Ben Garrett/IH

The cemetery today

There are 165 burials at Potter Cemetery. The most recent was Margaret Laxton Potter, who died just two weeks ago. She was the widow of Jim Potter. Prior to that, the most recent burial was Leela Byrd Cross in 2021. Her husband, Herstle L. Cross, was previously buried at the cemetery.

Cemetery census

POTTER CEMETERY

GPS Coordinates: 36.41093, -84.48823

First Burial: 1902

Last Burial: 2024

Lonzo Blankenship, 1895 – 1940

George Boshears, 1920 – 1920

Belle Jeffers Byrd, 1912 – 1974

Elvin Byrd Sr., 1908 – 1967

Katie Carson, 1897 – 1921

Shoemaker Chambers, N/A – 1908

Theodore Chambers, N/A – 1910

Virgel Chambers, 1901 – 1903

Harriet Childers, 1857 – 1933

Alonzo Cross, 1913 – 1946

Gary Cross, 1959 – 2018

Herstle Cross Sr., 1925 – 2014

Leela Byrd Cross, 1924 – 2021

Millard Cross, 1917 – 1945

Nona Sexton Trammell, 1909 – 2004

Anna Foster, 1898 – 1951

Elvin Foster, 1881 – 1921

Elzina McDonald Foster, 1875 – 1955

Florence Foster, 1911 – 1975

Hulda Foster, 1883 – 1947

James Foster, 1873 – 1944

James Foster, 1843 – 1915

Lucy Ellis Foster, 1849 – 1924

Luke Foster, 1907 – 1940

Orlena Caldwell Foster, 1874 – 1964

Paul Foster, 1908 – 1942

Ruth Foster, 1915 – 1917

Sanders Foster, 1875 – 1912

Theodore Foster, 1901 – 1953

Willie Foster, 1921 – 1923

Tinah Strunk Gattler, 1911 – 2004

Mary Gill, 1933 – 1933

John Goad, 1860 – 1933

Gayson Griffith, 1906 – 1922

James Griffith, 1874 – 1923

Leuonia Creekmore Griffith, 1876 – 1966

Virginia McQuigg Hurley, 1898 – 1983

Edmund Jeffers, 1903 – 1948

Francis Jeffers, 1879 – 1963

Hubert Jeffers, 1905 – 1948

Irene Pemberton Jeffers, 1876 – 1964

James Jeffers, 1918 – 1946

John Jeffers, 1908 – 1935

Leonard Jeffers, 1872 – 1946

Lillie Potter Jeffers, 1880 – 1921

Marion Jeffers, 1879 – 1963

Mark Jeffers, 1911 – 1959

Ralph Jeffers, 1911 – 1954

Ruby Pennycuff Jeffers, 1914 – 1981

Seigal Jeffers, 1912 – 1987

William Jeffers, 1915 – 1952

Katherine Carson Johnson, 1918 – 2005

Theadore Keeton, 1914 – 1918

Alvin Krahn, 1924 – 2007

Rose Veer Krahn, 1927 – 2018

Charles Lewallen, 1865 – 1927

Emma Galloway Lewallen, 1886 – 1970

Fred Long, 1901 – 1981

Robert McGee, 1929 – 2000

Cassie McLean, 1963 – 1980

Cassie Sharp McLean, 1893 – 1952

Joseph McLean, 1920 – 2001

Virginia Phillips McLean, 1924 – 1975

Lucille Millard, 1918 – 1923

Angie Tooney Noble, 1857 – 1940

Harry Noble, 1882 – 1940

Albert Norrod, 1876 – 1945

Victoria Phillips Norrod, 1880 – 1972

George Parnell Jr., 1925 – 1925

George Parnell Sr., 1885 – 1967

Martha Strunk Parnell, 1891 – 1977

Milford Pennington, 1905 – 1973

Hazel Sexton Yancey, 1911 – 2003

Bessie Parker Phillips, 1888 – 1956

Denzil Phillips Sr., 1939 – 2015

Edith Phillips, 1912 – 1914

Elizabeth Chitwood Phillips, 1851 – 1940

Mikey Phillips, 1926 – 1933

Harrison Phillips, 1872 – 1954

James Phillips, 1870 – 1928

Lucy Clark Phillips, 1871 – 1938

Mason Phillips, 1916 – 1917

Riley Phillips, 1843 – 1910

Virgil Phillips, N/A – N/A

William J Phillips, 1915 – 1915

William Phillips, 1888 – 1944

Benjamin Potter, 1888 – 1956

Billy Potter, 1964 – 1988

Carley Potter, 1881 – 1961

Charnatty Chambers Potter, 1853 – 1914

Cora Potter, 1887 – 1940

Cordia Rector Potter, 1899 – 1969

Cordie Potter, 1972 – 1972

Dillon Potter, 1904 – 1955

Florence Potter, 1881 – 1928

Gay Potter, 1949 – 1949

Henry Potter Jr., 1922 – 1945

Henry Potter Sr., 1885 – 1946

Herbert Potter, N/A – N/A

James A Potter, 1858 – 1931

James Potter, 1952 – 1978

James Potter, 1937 – 2020

Jane Buttram Potter, 1831 – 1916

John Potter Sr., 1828 – 1914

Joseph Potter, 1881 – 1946

Joy Potter, 1950 – 2005

Julian Potter, 1853 – 1943

Kenneth Potter, 1937 – 2001

Leon Potter, 1917 – 1974

Margaret Chambers Potter, 1856 – 1929

Margaret Newport Potter, 1920 – 2010

Margaret Laxton Potter, 1940 – 2024

Minnie Jeffers Potter, 1890 – 1958

Nancy Chambers Potter, 1856 – 1924

Paul Potter, 1919 – 1921

Poleate Potter, 1913 – 1914

Robert Potter, 1954 – 1954

Roy Potter, 1911 – 1937

William Potter, 1954 – 1973

William Potter, 1954 – 1973

William Potter, 1928 – 1929

William Potter, 1851 – 1935

Bettie Robbins, 1935 – 1935

John Robbins, 1937 – 1938

William Robbins, 1908 – 1914

Joel Robinson, 1857 – 1945

Myrtle Robinson, 1890 – 1989

Thursa Harmon Robinson, 1871 – 1961

Ester Sharp Sanderson, 1896 – 1979

Fred Sanderson, 1890 – 1970

Rusty Sanderson, N/A – N/A

Brenda Lane Sexton, 1946 – 2016

Ida Potter Sexton, 1886 – 1968

Infant Sexton, 1902 – 1902

Jimmy Sexton, 1941 – 2011

Joe Sexton Sr., 1938 – 2012

John Sexton, 1877 – 1968

Sibyl Robbins Sexton, 1898 – 1979

Simeon Sexton, 1882 – 1909

Caroline Lewallen Sharp, 1872 – 1944

Joseph Sharp, 1916 – 1998

Joseph Sharp, 1856 – 1933

Martha Sharp, 1898 – 1966

Mary Chambers Sharp, 1918 – 2004

Rhoda Shoemaker, 1855 – 1904

Martha Phillips Shoopman, 1879 – 1963

Infant Silcox, 1921 – 1921

Infant Silcox, 1923 – 1923

Nancy Chambers Strunk, 1877 – 1964

Thomas Strunk, 1881 – 1922

Elizabeth Phillips Toomey, 1874 – 1910

Emma Toomey, 1865 – 1915

John Toomey, 1861 – 1949

June Toomey, 1875 – 1920

Margaret Linehan Toomey, 1827 – 1918

Thelma Lewallen Walker, 1910 – 1982

Dorothy Cross West, 1931 – 2018

Millard West, 1913 – 1961

Ruth Sexton West, 1916 – 1990

Charles Wright, 1920 – 1920

Lillie Jeffers Wright, 1888 – 1968

Matilda Clairborne Wright, 1857 – 1930

Matthew Wright, 1884 – 1968

Ella Jeffers York, 1876 – 1967

William York, 1872 – 1959

This story is part of the Scott County Cemetery Project.