Scott County’s unemployment rate jumps significantly, following statewide trend

Scott County’s unemployment rate shot upward in June, to 5.4%, and remains one of the highest counties for unemployment in the state of Tennessee.

The Big Picture: Just two months removed from tying its all-time low unemployment rate, at 3.6%, Scott County has reached its highest jobless rate since July 2023. The increase is largely blamed on seasonal changes in employment, such as school breaks. Unemployment rates typically increase in June, and all 95 of Tennessee’s counties reported increased unemployment rates in June 2024.

By the Numbers: The current unemployment rate is based on an estimated work force of 8,313, of which 7,851 are employed and 452 are without work. Those numbers in May were a workforce of 8,224, of which 7,884 were employed and 340 were without work.

The State’s Highest: Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in June was Bledsoe County, at 5.8%. That was followed by McNairy County at 5.7% and Clay County at 5.6%. Scott County tied with Lauderdale County for the state’s fourth-highest unemployment rate, at 5.4%. Rounding out the 10 highest unemployment rates in June were Rhea, Greene and Hancock counties, at 5.2%, Perry County at 5.1%, and Meigs County at 5.0%.

The State’s Lowest: Sevier County tied with Williamson County for the state’s lowest unemployment rate in June, at 2.7%. Cheatham County was right behind them at 2.8%, followed by Sumner, Wilson and Dickson counties at 2.9%. Rounding out the state’s 10 lowest unemployment rates in June were Rutherford and Davidson counties at 3.0%, and Robertson and Hickman counties at 3.1%.

Geographical differences: The state’s lowest unemployment rates continue to be centered in the Nashville metropolitan area. With the exception of Sevier County, each of the state’s 10 lowest county unemployment rates in June are in the Nashville metro area. By contrast, the state’s highest unemployment rates are scattered throughout mostly rural parts of West Tennessee, the Upper Cumberland, and the Cumberland Plateau. The lone exception is Greene County, which entered the list for the first time in June.

In Neighboring Counties: Scott County’s neighboring Tennessee counties all saw unemployment increases in June. In Anderson County, the jobless rate increased by nine-tenths of a percentage point to 3.6%. In Campbell County, the increase was 1.1 percentage points, to 4.4%. In Fentress County, the increase was also 1.1 percentage points, to 4.2%. In Morgan County, the increase was 1.1 percentage points, to 4.4%. And in Pickett County, the increase was eight-tenths of a percentage point, to 4.3%.

In Metropolitan Areas: In the state’s largest cities, Nashville continues to show the way with an unemployment rate of 2.3%. That is followed by Knoxville, with an unemployment rate of 2.6%, and Chattanooga, with an unemployment rate of 2.8%. Memphis trails, with an unemployment rate of 3.5%.

A Broader Picture: The statewide, seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in June was 3.0%. The national, seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.0%.

Year-Over-Year: Scott County’s unemployment rate in June 2023 was 5.9%, a half-point higher than it is now. At that time, the estimated work force was 8,192, of which 7,706 were employed and 486 were without work. Over the 12-month period ending in June, Scott County’s estimated work force has increased by 221 workers, and employment has risen by 145 workers.