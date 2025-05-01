Mike Swain is pictured with Sarah Hacker at the Bear Creek Sports Complex on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

On Saturday, the face of Scott County AYSO stepped down from the league. After more than 40 years of service and commitment to the soccer youth of Scott County, Mike Swain is retiring from the organization.

Scott County’s AYSO regional commissioner, Sarah Hacker, nominated Swain for “Volunteer of the Year” in 2023. Following were her words following Swain’s retirement:

Mike Swain = AYSO Region 385. That sentence says it all.

Over 40 years, Mike Swain’s impact on AYSO Region 385 is profound. His story started like many of ours, with his kids’ interest in soccer, and here we are 40 years later, depending on his leadership and wisdom both on and off the field. Mike’s dedication and leadership have been instrumental in the program’s fostering a strong sense of community and sportsmanship. Through the years of volunteering with Region 385, Mike has served nearly every position within this program on the regional level. The continued success of our region is due greatly to his dedication to maintaining AYSO philosophies in our program.

When a problem arises, he first reminds us of the philosophies and why we do what we do. He serves as a voice of reason on the board. His voice is always focused on providing a positive and enriching soccer experience for all involved.

Mike is an advanced coach and continues to coach at any level the region needs. Coaches depend on his wealth of knowledge delivered in a receptive and supportive fashion. Coaches can rely on thorough coaching courses when he is in charge.

As a national referee, he provides expertise and real-life situations to share with referees in our region. By sharing his practical wisdom, he has contributed to the professional development of numerous referees. Fostering a culture of respect and sportsmanship among referees has enriched our referee program.

In conclusion, Mike Swain’s time as a volunteer within AYSO embodies the essence of dedicated leadership and unwavering commitment. His multifaceted roles within our program have left an indelible mark on Region 385. To our region, he represents a lasting legacy of excellence and supermanship.

Photos from season’s conclusion

The following photos were taken by Autumn Sexton at AYSO’s Spring Bash on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

