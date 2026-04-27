HUNTSVILLE | Two announcements impacting the future of education in Scott County are expected this week.

The Scott County Board of Education will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Wednesday to choose its next director of schools. The board interviewed five candidates earlier this month: Kenny Chadwell, Keith Shannon, Daniel Sexton, Marc Taylor, and Jerry Gibson. One of those five will replace Bill Hall, who is retiring in June after 15 years as Scott County’s director of schools.

Separately, the Tennessee Board of Regents is expected to hear Chancellor Flora Tydings’ selection as president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville when it meets in special called session on Thursday. Earlier this month, two finalists were announced for the position: the school’s current vice president, Tim Smith, and Noah Duncan, who is currently a vice president of TCAT Knoxville. The two interviewed before a community panel on April 9. One of them will replace Dwight Murphy, who is retiring in June after 20 years as TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s president.