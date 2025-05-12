Former Tennessee Vol and Cleveland Cavaliers player Jordan McRae will headline a basketball camp in Scott County on May 31.

HUNTSVILLE | Scott High basketball coach Brent Ellis announced Friday a second summer basketball camp, which will feature former University of Tennessee standout Jordan McRae.

The camp will be held at Fairview School on May 31 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The registration fee will be $25. The camp will be sponsored by 3rd District Scott County School Board member Chris Shelton, Oneida Equipment Co., Rogers Group, KNK Builders, First National Bank and United Cumberland Bank.

McRae was a two-time All-SEC first team player at Tennessee, and a second round NBA draft pick.

The school had previously announced a camp that will feature former Tennessee player Lamonte Turner. Turner, who was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year during his tenure with the Vols and currently plays in the Australian National Basketball League, will be present for that camp on June 14. The camp will be held at Fairview School’s gymnasium, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will also cost $25.

Both camps will be open for ages kindergarten through seventh grade. Preregistration is available.

Proceeds from the camps will go towards refinishing Scott High’s basketball locker room.