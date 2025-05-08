BANDY CREEK | Bandy Creek pool and wading pool will open for the 2025 season on Friday, May 23, at 11 a.m. The hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays through Labor Day.

Daily use fees are free for five years old and under, $2 for 6-12 years old, and $3 for 13 and older. Fees may now be paid online through Pay.Gov at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/1014029937

Please print or show a copy of your receipt from your phone at the campground entrance station to get your wristband(s) to access the pool. Individuals may also purchase a season pool pass for $25.

The main pool will also be available for after-hours rentals. The fee is $150 for a minimum of two hours for up to 50 persons. Each additional hour is $50. A special use permit is required, and the application must be submitted five business days in advance. The application can be downloaded online at https://www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/bandy-creek-swimming-pool.htm , or one can be mailed/emailed to you by calling (423) 286-8368, or email at biso_cua_sup@nps.gov.